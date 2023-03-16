 Skip to content
(KUOW Seattle)   Derailed train dumps 3100 gallons of diesel. "Luckily, they tipped over onto the land side of the railroad track berm rather than the shore side"   (kuow.org) divider line
4
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Go home, Train. You're drunk.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Go home, Train. You're drunk.


No I gotta crash here for the night
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Y'all know you're dumping trains on chinook salmon breeding grounds, right? Don't make me go Star Trek on you

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
