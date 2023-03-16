 Skip to content
(Guardian)   British police deploy mounted police to catch drivers using mobile phones   (theguardian.com) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just drive an unmarked car. Bet you can't drive five minutes without seeing another driver on the phone.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Driverless cars... just a passenger behind the wheel
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh look pretty police horses! I'll just take a quick picture.

Your honour, it was Entrapment!!!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A few years ago Minneapolis Police rode around in city busses looking for drivers violating the hands free law.  Other cities have some similar programs I imagine.

Get the inattentive douche nozzles off the road, I say.
 
emonk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How else am I supposed to notify the police about someone holding a phone while driving without holding my phone while driving?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seriously, just install a decent farking stereo in your car they all have CarPlay or wherever copycat bullshiat Android offers but there you are, hands free, no tickets, all your music and a nice map ui to show you where to go without farking around with your phone
 
