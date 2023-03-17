 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bangor Daily News)   Not mentioned in article; victim was smoking Acme exploding cigarettes   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Fire marshal, State police, Wednesday house fire, Owner-occupancy, Maine, Terrance Leach of Prospect, 68-year-old man, House  
•       •       •

183 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2023 at 12:41 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In related news, the victim recently moved from Russia having been living near a number of refineries, air bases, and munitions storage areas.
 
falkone32
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This story would be really funny if it wasn't so sad.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Picture of the victim:

progresstexas.orgView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like the dude was just a farking idiot who kept smoking while being on an oxygen tank.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I believe I've posted this before:"Stupidity cannot be cured. Stupidity is the only universal capital crime; the sentence is death. There is no appeal, and execution is carried out automatically and without pity."
― Robert Heinlein
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

falkone32: This story would be really funny if it wasn't so sad.


Welcome to Fark. It would be sadder if the victim didn't cause the incident to occur because of a smoking addiction, that apparently can't wait prior to turning off the valve to the oxygen tank.
 
jjorsett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sorry you burned your place down. Come on over and stay with us.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.