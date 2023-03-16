 Skip to content
(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   No Ma, I can't take the trash out right now, I'm online making death threats   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Education, Antisemitism, High school, Hate speech, Murder, Hate group, Daytona International Speedway, Threat  
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Master race indeed.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 474x474]


Beat me to it! 😄🤘
 
Summa cum loudly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAAAAAA!! MEATLOAF!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Golden was an unemployed, anti-law enforcement person who was living in a back bedroom at his mother's house, the sheriff said.


ah yes, make it sound like it was defund the police people, and not the neo-nazi groups that have been targetting this specific sheriff.
 
Fissile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is unusual.  Most racist gass-bags from Jersey don't move to Florida before the Social Security kicks in.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I never understood making threats. To paraphrase Yoda, do or do not, do not threaten.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
While on the "4CHAN" chatroom, a communications platform shared by extremist groups...

wow.  THE...4Chan...chatroom.

I'm having trouble reading this article over the sound of my 56k connecting.  I'm going to have to check with my peeps on AIM about this.  Maybe some of my 1337 friends' away messages will have some more info.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Which "4chan chatroom"?   Suppose he was on /pol/, then got shiatcanned to /trash/ or worse, /bant/.  Maybe he was on /b/?   Please tell me he wasn't on /new/.   Was he on the irl mods board?   4chan also menaces twitter, discord, twitch, reddit and every other hellhole.   I'm guessing they are all honeypots.
 
tennyson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Great. Now start arresting all of the people who post death threats to non cops.

Threats are a crime. Lots of people get them every day. The local police don't care because it's hard, and the FBI doesn't care because it's beneath them. Meantime it's probably not going to be carried out... unless it is.

Enforce the actual law and we'll see how much better the Internet gets. Not just for cops.
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Golden was an unemployed, anti-law enforcement person who was living in a back bedroom at his mother's house, the sheriff said.


ah yes, make it sound like it was defund the police people, and not the neo-nazi groups that have been targetting this specific sheriff.


Came here to say just this. It amazes me anyone truly believes that MSM is left-leaning
 
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Golden was an unemployed, anti-law enforcement person who was living in a back bedroom at his mother's house, the sheriff said.


ah yes, make it sound like it was defund the police people, and not the neo-nazi groups that have been targetting this specific sheriff.


Live evidence for horseshoe theory.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another 4chan fan, I'm not shocked.  So glad people looked the other way for years about how stupid the philosophy of that site was, so glad.
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tennyson: Great. Now start arresting all of the people who post death threats to non cops.

Threats are a crime. Lots of people get them every day. The local police don't care because it's hard, and the FBI doesn't care because it's beneath them. Meantime it's probably not going to be carried out... unless it is.

Enforce the actual law and we'll see how much better the Internet gets. Not just for cops.


That's when I get death threats, I find the person who issued it, hold up a mirror and squirt them with glue. But the glue contains cyanide.
 
