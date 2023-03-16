 Skip to content
(Fox 19 Cincinnati)   Texas man arrested for stealing organ from victim. Reports don't indicate which organ it is, but the victim apparently is still alive   (fox19.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jude Law git a neck tattoo? And a spleen?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mediaproxy.snopes.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Juddling3
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did he have some fava beans and a nice Chianti to go with it?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The suspect was found with the organ in question on a stick and lodged up the suspect's ass

Draw your own conclusions
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmmmm...did it have tulips on it?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go with anus because that one never crossed my mind.  Nor did most of the others.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/why is the thyroid an organ but not the parathyroids...
//You'll never guess what I surgery for!
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
easy on the vox dei, old chap
 
Cythraul
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did he lead the victim to the magical Candy Cave?
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was it a Wurlitzer?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BunchaRubes: I'm gonna go with anus because that one never crossed my mind.  Nor did most of the others.

[Fark user image image 738x701]

/why is the thyroid an organ but not the parathyroids...
//You'll never guess what I surgery for!


I'm not even going to ask how "anus" and "rectum" are apparently two different things.
 
