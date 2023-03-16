 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Today's train derailing is corn syrup in Arizona   (nbcnews.com) divider line
14
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh...I thought this was going to be about being upset by Princeton.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a solid celebration technique, Princeton fans.   Smart kids should definitely be above the typical burning couches and flipped cars.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
HEY GUYS DID YOU SEE THE BASKETBALL GAME
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's OK....corn syrup isn't good for you anyway.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's more than one a day
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: There's more than one a day


There's more than four a day:

https://www.verifythis.com/article/news/verify/national-verify/us-averages-more-than-1700-train-derailments-a-year-fact-check/536-a3d9e66c-b24a-4f16-a3a2-262942d50ec8

more than 1700 a year. Train derailments aren't unusual in the US. Catastrophic consequences as the result of one are.

But we're going to get another year of stories about every derailment, because idiots.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Gubbo: There's more than one a day

There's more than four a day:

https://www.verifythis.com/article/news/verify/national-verify/us-averages-more-than-1700-train-derailments-a-year-fact-check/536-a3d9e66c-b24a-4f16-a3a2-262942d50ec8

more than 1700 a year. Train derailments aren't unusual in the US. Catastrophic consequences as the result of one are.

But we're going to get another year of stories about every derailment, because idiots.


That right there is a glass is half full kind of guy.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you missed a golden opportunity to use the Sappy tag.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: [media.tenor.com image 497x280]


oh nooo it's going under the friiidge!  we're gonna get aaants!
 
zerkalo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's the stickiest situation since Sticky the stick Insect got stuck on a sticky bun.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Montrose - Rock Candy
Youtube CtDO3qBo72M
 
