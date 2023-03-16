 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles) Hero Karaoke extortionist arrested must really really hate drunken singers in LA   (ktla.com) divider line
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, did he threaten to sing that God awful song Kid Rock did with Cheryl Crow?
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doumi is a nice way of saying hooker.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look on the bright side at least he didn't sing Abbas 'Dancing Queen". That would have taken it to new level of felonies
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Am I the only one that read that as "Karaoke exhibitionist"?

/his rendition of 'Rocket Man' was really something
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
 I could make serious bank if I made karaoke bars pay me not to come sing.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anyway, here's Wonderwall
 
