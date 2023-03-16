 Skip to content
(Reads headline) Ya think?
24
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told ya meth was a big problem in Canada.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must be good with faces.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


Maybe try a disguise next time?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
police described Stamatakos' multiple tattoos - "a heart and teardrop and stitch trail on his left cheek, a stitch trail on his right cheek

Are we looking at the same picture because there's a hell of a lot more going on on dude's face than that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Son...

Fark user imageView Full Size


I am disappoint.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please do a police lineup and post the video on the internet.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you a believer in miracles?
Do you make time for the miracles?
Do you notice and recognize miracles?
So many miracles, the magic miracles
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part of that was for whatever reason the picture took 5 seconds to come up.  I was all, "Okay, a wanted guy was recognized, so farkin what? <image loads>  OH!  Aight."
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they sure they got the right guy?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy looks like something out of your worst nightmares.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital

Take that, universal healthcare!
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You dont get many good life opportunities when you do something like that. The only socially acceptable face tattoo is Tysons, and ONLY on Tyson, nobody else.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
earthlymission.comView Full Size
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hamilton isn't a bustling metropolis, maybe he thought he could squeeze under the radar and forgot they have internet there.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
5' nothing 110 lbs.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've smoked joints bigger than this clown.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why so serious?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The guy looks like something out of your worst nightmares.


He doesn't look like a giant baby crushing people under its adorable titanic footsies.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [earthlymission.com image 850x850]


Guilty as charged
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I presume he went for treatment after he got the crap kicked out of him, because even he wasn't dumb enough to think he wouldn't be turned in if he darkened the door of a hospital.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: I presume he went for treatment after he got the crap kicked out of him


Yeah, his face is all black and blue.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Please do a police lineup and post the video on the internet.


That took me a minute.  That may be the funniest thing I've read on Fark this year.

And I sure do want to see that lineup.  It would make for a good Photoshop theme here.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"no no, my mistake...it was a different guy with a skull face tattoo."
 
