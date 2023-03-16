 Skip to content
(Fox News)   We get to feed him to wolves after the third time, right? That seems fair   (foxnews.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He'll probably be arrested for child molestation before he can make it to a third show.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm gonna need to see his search history.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Odds that this guy gets busted for kiddie porn in the next 3 years? I'll put down $ at 7:2
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been to a few drag shows. They're usually a lot of fun. The ones I've seen on the Youtubes with kiddos also seem like everyone is having a blast. What I don't get is why we didn't have 'em in the libraries when I was a kid.


(Of course I realize that things were a heck of a lot more uptight in the 60's when the Hippies were in charge.)
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: I've been to a few drag shows. They're usually a lot of fun. The ones I've seen on the Youtubes with kiddos also seem like everyone is having a blast. What I don't get is why we didn't have 'em in the libraries when I was a kid.


(Of course I realize that things were a heck of a lot more uptight in the 60's when the Hippies were in charge.)


Having been to a lot of Evangelical stuff when I was younger, I swear a lot of these bastards just hate fun in general.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this guy actually ordained by a recognized denomination or is he a "pastor" like the crazy guys on the street corners?

/why not both?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy like thassholes in fine suits blocking filthy subway threw-puts
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm not sure we should voice his shiat opinions.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

scanman61: Is this guy actually ordained by a recognized denomination or is he a "pastor" like the crazy guys on the street corners?


what if I told you... there's no difference...
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why don't we give him to Ellie?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sub Human: What I don't get is why we didn't have 'em in the libraries when I was a kid.


We did. They were dressed as clowns.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have no interest in watching a drag show, but would have ZERO problems with any drag show. It hurts no one. Just because it isn't for me, does not mean you shut them down. If I see a Drag Queen all I would say is something like "That looks great on you." It is polite and supportive.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He'll be delicious.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: He'll probably be arrested for child molestation before he can make it to a third show.


Just check his farking computer, there will absolutely be GBs of child porn on there because those sick farks are always pedophiles.
 
