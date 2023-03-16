 Skip to content
(CNN)   Anyone surprised to hear that Elmo's Starlink system is being used to support illegal mining operations in the Amazon? Anyone?   (cnn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm surprised.

I didn't know there were mining operations in the Amazon, legal or otherwise.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CNN has reached out to SpaceX for comment.

Has CNN also reached out to the producers of the shovels, vehicles, tents, floodlights and other equipment used by illegal mining operations?

The equipment itself is not illegal, but can be used for illegal activities, according to the environmental agency.

Do you know who could also use it? Enforcement agencies.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BretMavrik: CNN has reached out to SpaceX for comment.

Has CNN also reached out to the producers of the shovels, vehicles, tents, floodlights and other equipment used by illegal mining operations?

The equipment itself is not illegal, but can be used for illegal activities, according to the environmental agency.

Do you know who could also use it? Enforcement agencies.


I'm waiting to here what the paper clip supplier has to say about this.

Oh wait. The paper clip supplier isn't going to have any information about usage, accounts, locations. Hmm. Almost like...there's something different here. I can't...I can't rub my dick fast enough to figure it out....Hold on. Let me go look at some Rogan pics. That'll help.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mangoose:

Has CNN also reached out to the producers of the shovels, vehicles, tents, floodlights and other equipment used by illegal mining operations?

The equipment itself is not illegal, but can be used for illegal activities, according to the environmental agency.

Do you know who could also use it? Enforcement agencies.

I'm waiting to here what the paper clip supplier has to say about this.

Oh wait. The paper clip supplier isn't going to have any information about usage, accounts, locations. Hmm. Almost like...there's something different here. I can't...I can't rub my dick fast enough to figure it out....Hold on. Let me go look at some Rogan pics. That'll help.


It's probably not difficult to triangulate the position of a star link device based on the satellites it connects to.  Then determine if there's supposed to be a dish there. If it's in an area that might be an illegal mine, pass the information to the authorities.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose:

Has CNN also reached out to the producers of the shovels, vehicles, tents, floodlights and other equipment used by illegal mining operations?

The equipment itself is not illegal, but can be used for illegal activities, according to the environmental agency.

Do you know who could also use it? Enforcement agencies.

I'm waiting to here what the paper clip supplier has to say about this.

Oh wait. The paper clip supplier isn't going to have any information about usage, accounts, locations. Hmm. Almost like...there's something different here. I can't...I can't rub my dick fast enough to figure it out....Hold on. Let me go look at some Rogan pics. That'll help.


What are you going on about? The tracking ability is precisely what I was talking about regarding enforcement agencies using the technology. It's going to be impossible for Starlink to validate in advance who is going to use this and how, so you turn it against them like when agencies got data from mobile providers to geofence a bunch of the Jan 6 guys. "Hey, Starlink, send us a report on all the devices reporting from this protected area." Plus they can use it for their own internet access to control drones, like in Ukraine.

We work with enforcement agencies for marine protected areas, and they can't wait to get their hands on stuff like this. They're already using similar approaches for tracking ships, FADs, etc.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: CNN has reached out to SpaceX for comment.

Has CNN also reached out to the producers of the shovels, vehicles, tents, floodlights and other equipment used by illegal mining operations?

The equipment itself is not illegal, but can be used for illegal activities, according to the environmental agency.

Do you know who could also use it? Enforcement agencies.


He's not gonna buy you a pony, dude
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With helpful pictures of some trash.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'm surprised.

I didn't know there were mining operations in the Amazon, legal or otherwise.


Oh yeah. Illegal mining aplenty. You can see them from space
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not a network guy but high speed, low latency seems redundant.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

oa330_man:

Has CNN also reached out to the producers of the shovels, vehicles, tents, floodlights and other equipment used by illegal mining operations?

The equipment itself is not illegal, but can be used for illegal activities, according to the environmental agency.

Do you know who could also use it? Enforcement agencies.

I'm waiting to here what the paper clip supplier has to say about this.

Oh wait. The paper clip supplier isn't going to have any information about usage, accounts, locations. Hmm. Almost like...there's something different here. I can't...I can't rub my dick fast enough to figure it out....Hold on. Let me go look at some Rogan pics. That'll help.

It's probably not difficult to triangulate the position of a star link device based on the satellites it connects to.  Then determine if there's supposed to be a dish there. If it's in an area that might be an illegal mine, pass the information to the authorities.


Like self snitching
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Elmo met them on minermingle.com
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait wait Jeff Bezos didn't know?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I didn't know there were mining operations in the Amazon, legal or otherwise.


Dude, this has been going on for centuries. Minas Gerais in Brazil is a geological wonderland
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is one dumbass outrage article.  OMFG the internet provider Elon is running is supporting illegal mining in the rain forest!!!

Unless you happen to own your ISP, and I doubt there are many here that do (if any), your ISP supports the following in the same matter Starlinks support illegal mining:
- Identity theft
- Child porn
- Revenge porn
- Human trafficking
- Intellectual Property theft
- Fark.com
- Fraud
- Interstate theft
- Phishing
- Ransomware
- Prostitution (including underage prostitution)

But OMG Elon is doing it on purpose!
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: This is one dumbass outrage article.

Unless you happen to own your ISP, and I doubt there are many here that do (if any), your ISP supports the following in the same matter Starlinks support illegal mining:
- Identity theft
- Child porn
- Revenge porn
- Human trafficking
- Intellectual Property theft
- Fark.com
- Fraud
- Interstate theft
- Phishing
- Ransomware
- Prostitution (including underage prostitution)

But OMG Elon is doing it on purpose!


At least they don't support the Philadelphia Eagles.
 
starlost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good. Hopefully it means i'll be able to download videos of bunnies wearing pancake hats while i'm in the middle of the ocean on my transatlantic cruise next month.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Creoena:

Unless you happen to own your ISP, and I doubt there are many here that do (if any), your ISP supports the following in the same matter Starlinks support illegal mining:
- Identity theft
- Child porn
- Revenge porn
- Human trafficking
- Intellectual Property theft
- Fark.com
- Fraud
- Interstate theft
- Phishing
- Ransomware
- Prostitution (including underage prostitution)

But OMG Elon is doing it on purpose!

At least they don't support the Philadelphia Eagles.


E A G L E S EAGLES!

/Not a fan, just had that yelled in my face when I'd walk past The Parrot Lounge when the Eagles were playing
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: This is one dumbass outrage article.

Unless you happen to own your ISP, and I doubt there are many here that do (if any), your ISP supports the following in the same matter Starlinks support illegal mining:
- Identity theft
- Child porn
- Revenge porn
- Human trafficking
- Intellectual Property theft
- Fark.com
- Fraud
- Interstate theft
- Phishing
- Ransomware
- Prostitution (including underage prostitution)

But OMG Elon is doing it on purpose!


bear

bear

bear

bear
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oa330_man:

Has CNN also reached out to the producers of the shovels, vehicles, tents, floodlights and other equipment used by illegal mining operations?

The equipment itself is not illegal, but can be used for illegal activities, according to the environmental agency.

Do you know who could also use it? Enforcement agencies.

I'm waiting to here what the paper clip supplier has to say about this.

Oh wait. The paper clip supplier isn't going to have any information about usage, accounts, locations. Hmm. Almost like...there's something different here. I can't...I can't rub my dick fast enough to figure it out....Hold on. Let me go look at some Rogan pics. That'll help.

It's probably not difficult to triangulate the position of a star link device based on the satellites it connects to.  Then determine if there's supposed to be a dish there. If it's in an area that might be an illegal mine, pass the information to the authorities.


Triangulate?  Not with the accuracy needed to pinpoint someone.  Besides, the whole point of Starlink is to bring the interwebs to people that can't get it from existing providers.  What's to differentiate between some random tribe in the Amazon and illegal miners?

Great idea but it's not feasible.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll bet he's even the one buying the minerals from them,
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Elmo sucks long and hard.

But I don't know what SpaceX can do about this on their own. This service is set up so customers can set up the satellite-dish and connection themselves. In remote areas, no crews are available to do it, which is what makes StarLink better than so many other options, often the option being nothing at all. And if you can't get crews in, then how the hell are you going to know the client is running an illegal operation?

If they did something on their own, what would it be? Monitor every customer's internet traffic and e-mails and video calls to see who they're going to and what they're doing?

Fark, I feel filthy for defending that turd. There's lots to hate about him, but it's not this.
 
Karne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can't believe Elmo did this.
You could even say..I'm CONCERNED.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Elon Musk is one of the biggest tools in the world today.
This is a very stupid article about nothing.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
fark you subby. Any system that allows for communication out there would be used for that

But hey, let's shut starlink down because bad people are using it for bad things and no one would ever do that with the competition that is emerging, no way. This is all star links fault

farking morons
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow, and I bet they also had GPS devices too. Are we going to feign outrage at that too?

Elon Midlifecrisis might be a very public douche but this is such a non-story.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Elmo sucks long and hard.

But I don't know what SpaceX can do about this on their own. This service is set up so customers can set up the satellite-dish and connection themselves. In remote areas, no crews are available to do it, which is what makes StarLink better than so many other options, often the option being nothing at all. And if you can't get crews in, then how the hell are you going to know the client is running an illegal operation?


Funny, SpaceX didn't have that kind of problem with Ukraine.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'm surprised.

I didn't know there were mining operations in the Amazon, legal or otherwise.


Discovery did at least two seasons of the gold mining show there before they threw up their hands in recognition they were being leased worked land.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Not a network guy but high speed, low latency seems redundant.


Never underestimate the throughput of a station wagon barreling down 95 full of data tape.

The latency is pretty bad tho
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Elmo sucks long and hard.

But I don't know what SpaceX can do about this on their own. This service is set up so customers can set up the satellite-dish and connection themselves. In remote areas, no crews are available to do it, which is what makes StarLink better than so many other options, often the option being nothing at all. And if you can't get crews in, then how the hell are you going to know the client is running an illegal operation?

If they did something on their own, what would it be? Monitor every customer's internet traffic and e-mails and video calls to see who they're going to and what they're doing?

Fark, I feel filthy for defending that turd. There's lots to hate about him, but it's not this.


You're not defending him at all.  What you are defending the truth.

Yellow journalism is on the rise and too many people would rather go with the outrage and hate angle than use their noggin's for something other than a hat rack and Fark happily supports it (for profit).
 
