 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kera News)   The origin of the word "Texas" comes from the word Tay-sha, which in the ancient language of the Caddo Nation means "drooling dumbass." No, actually it means "friend," but there's only 2 people left on Earth fluent in it, so nobody'll know otherwise   (keranews.org) divider line
4
    More: Interesting, Caddo, Knowledge, Caddo Nation dance grounds, Tribe, East Texas, Texas, Community, traditional Caddo song  
•       •       •

50 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2023 at 11:30 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The people in The Long Now foundation are a little obsessed with dead and dying languages. They probably got a good sample.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ronny Chieng Is Baffled By Certain States' Mottos | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube o62WBI0pBDY
 
mr0x
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought the origin of Texas was taxes.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.