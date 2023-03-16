 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   What happened to you, man? You look like you got run over by a - OH   (wtaj.com) divider line
9
9 Comments     (+0 »)
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
there are easier ways to get out of Altoona.   Tough old bastard right there.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The pizza finally got to him

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
how slow do you have to be to be hit by a dump truck backing up ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PA Lurker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He looked like he was run over by hydroxide?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
C'mon back!
C'mon back!
C'mon splat!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hate when I get hit in the Altoona.  Really smarts!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now he looks like the Altoona Curve.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
robodog:
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x502]

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Now he looks like the Altoona Curve.

[Fark user image image 425x387]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


It's an impressive curve in person.  But you have to all the way to Altoona to see it.
 
