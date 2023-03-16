 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   The legal argument for banning the abortion pill is actually based on a completely provable lie. But Christians have decided they don't want it, and God will forgive them for lying, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯   (slate.com) divider line
28
    More: Obvious, United States, Law, Birth control, Regulation, World Health Organization, Maternal death, Abortion, Lawyer  
•       •       •

745 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2023 at 11:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I am not surprised at all. In dealing with protesters at our local abortion clinic where I was a volunteer escort, they frequently lied about everything.

Claiming the abortion pills can be reversed after taking them.
Offering to help mothers financially if they continued their pregnancy.
Lying to police who responded to the protesters' 911 calls or ours when they trespassed.
Giving false medical advice from their own portable clinic to confuse women on how far along their pregnancies were.

We noted many more, but I don't want to rehash three years dealing with those asshats.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AirForceVet: I am not surprised at all. In dealing with protesters at our local abortion clinic where I was a volunteer escort, they frequently lied about everything.

Claiming the abortion pills can be reversed after taking them.
Offering to help mothers financially if they continued their pregnancy.
Lying to police who responded to the protesters' 911 calls or ours when they trespassed.
Giving false medical advice from their own portable clinic to confuse women on how far along their pregnancies were.

We noted many more, but I don't want to rehash three years dealing with those asshats.


...Claiming their abortion beliefs are biblical.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WickerNipple: AirForceVet: I am not surprised at all. In dealing with protesters at our local abortion clinic where I was a volunteer escort, they frequently lied about everything.

Claiming the abortion pills can be reversed after taking them.
Offering to help mothers financially if they continued their pregnancy.
Lying to police who responded to the protesters' 911 calls or ours when they trespassed.
Giving false medical advice from their own portable clinic to confuse women on how far along their pregnancies were.

We noted many more, but I don't want to rehash three years dealing with those asshats.

...Claiming their abortion beliefs are biblical.


I know. Abortion isn't in the Bible. Neither is birth control. Well, except for that guy who practiced coitus interruptus who God smote for disobeying God.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Son of Man will go just as it is written about him. But woe to that man who betrays the Son of Man! It would be better for him if he had not been born." -- Matthew 26:24

Jesus was totally on board with the idea that there exist people who would be better off not being born.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: WickerNipple: AirForceVet: I am not surprised at all. In dealing with protesters at our local abortion clinic where I was a volunteer escort, they frequently lied about everything.

Claiming the abortion pills can be reversed after taking them.
Offering to help mothers financially if they continued their pregnancy.
Lying to police who responded to the protesters' 911 calls or ours when they trespassed.
Giving false medical advice from their own portable clinic to confuse women on how far along their pregnancies were.

We noted many more, but I don't want to rehash three years dealing with those asshats.

...Claiming their abortion beliefs are biblical.

I know. Abortion isn't in the Bible. Neither is birth control. Well, except for that guy who practiced coitus interruptus who God smote for disobeying God.


Isn't there an abortion potion recipe in the Old Testament that is explicitly endorsed for women that cheat?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under His In a Pig's Eye
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Romans 3:7 is a blanket permission to lie
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they Really Believetm and the goddamn courts seem to value that over reality.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: WickerNipple: AirForceVet: I am not surprised at all. In dealing with protesters at our local abortion clinic where I was a volunteer escort, they frequently lied about everything.

Claiming the abortion pills can be reversed after taking them.
Offering to help mothers financially if they continued their pregnancy.
Lying to police who responded to the protesters' 911 calls or ours when they trespassed.
Giving false medical advice from their own portable clinic to confuse women on how far along their pregnancies were.

We noted many more, but I don't want to rehash three years dealing with those asshats.

...Claiming their abortion beliefs are biblical.

I know. Abortion isn't in the Bible. Neither is birth control. Well, except for that guy who practiced coitus interruptus who God smote for disobeying God.


It still makes me giggle Cummins transfer switches used to have the brand name Onan. 'Interrupted normal power source? Switch to alternate power source like I damn well programmed you to.'
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Romans 3:7 is a blanket permission to lie


That was a Biblical LIAE not unfamiliar with Pandøré's jAr B combing a _ _ _

/would U li3ks 2 bi a Vøvv3l
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DANGER, i am a Republican. you have been warned.
i have been called Mr. Spock, Data, Sheldon.
i feel i am fairly logical.
i feel it should be between a Female and her Doctor .
note the period at the end of that sentence.
if a Female feels she does not want a kid, how do you think she will treat the kid when it is born.
that is all.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 -- I'm sure 'l@p'b!b1øcom has deh Trance Litter-a-shun

/& lad rhimes with 'plad'
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: WickerNipple: AirForceVet: I am not surprised at all. In dealing with protesters at our local abortion clinic where I was a volunteer escort, they frequently lied about everything.

Claiming the abortion pills can be reversed after taking them.
Offering to help mothers financially if they continued their pregnancy.
Lying to police who responded to the protesters' 911 calls or ours when they trespassed.
Giving false medical advice from their own portable clinic to confuse women on how far along their pregnancies were.

We noted many more, but I don't want to rehash three years dealing with those asshats.

...Claiming their abortion beliefs are biblical.

I know. Abortion isn't in the Bible. Neither is birth control. Well, except for that guy who practiced coitus interruptus who God smote for disobeying God.


There's a lot of weird sex stuff in the bible. It's weird Christians aren't openly total kinks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How To Perform An Abortion According To The Bible

/if people can sell Snake Oil
//preachers will definitely sell Bitter Water
///they just don't want any competition for that bidness
 
princhester
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Petey4335: It still makes me giggle Cummins transfer switches used to have the brand name Onan


It's not about transfer switches.  Onan was a company named after the family that founded it that produced generators.  The company was bought out by Cummins in 1985.  You can still buy Onan generators under that name, I think.

Funny story - on another message board we were making childish and crude "Onan" jokes about the brand of generators and and an actual member of the Onan family popped in to complain and ask us to stop.  Naturally, we didn't!
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WTP 2: DANGER, i am a Republican. you have been warned.
i have been called Mr. Spock, Data, Sheldon.
i feel i am fairly logical.
i feel it should be between a Female and her Doctor .
note the period at the end of that sentence.
if a Female feels she does not want a kid, how do you think she will treat the kid when it is born.
that is all.


'a Female'... are you Vincent Adultman... ?
lol
 
maram500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I am not surprised at all. In dealing with protesters at our local abortion clinic where I was a volunteer escort, they frequently lied about everything.

Claiming the abortion pills can be reversed after taking them.
Offering to help mothers financially if they continued their pregnancy.
Lying to police who responded to the protesters' 911 calls or ours when they trespassed.
Giving false medical advice from their own portable clinic to confuse women on how far along their pregnancies were.

We noted many more, but I don't want to rehash three years dealing with those asshats.


I just watched John Oliver take on "crisis pregnancy centers," and...yeah, the shiat they get away with is simply appalling. Especially with the buses and vans with what may as well be fake ultrasound machines.

If anyone lied to vulnerable people as much as pro-forced-birth people, we'd call them...politicians.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I am not surprised at all. In dealing with protesters at our local abortion clinic where I was a volunteer escort, they frequently lied about everything.

Claiming the abortion pills can be reversed after taking them.


But...why?  That would only encourage a woman who was actually in the fence to take the pills.
 
sparkeyjames
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

princhester: Petey4335: It still makes me giggle Cummins transfer switches used to have the brand name Onan

It's not about transfer switches.  Onan was a company named after the family that founded it that produced generators.  The company was bought out by Cummins in 1985.  You can still buy Onan generators under that name, I think.

Funny story - on another message board we were making childish and crude "Onan" jokes about the brand of generators and and an actual member of the Onan family popped in to complain and ask us to stop.  Naturally, we didn't!


Onan generators company practically owns the market in small diesel generators for full size RV's. Read tour bus size RV's and quite a few mid size ones as well. They are not something you are going to go down to the the local big box store and buy.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: WickerNipple: AirForceVet: I am not surprised at all. In dealing with protesters at our local abortion clinic where I was a volunteer escort, they frequently lied about everything.

Claiming the abortion pills can be reversed after taking them.
Offering to help mothers financially if they continued their pregnancy.
Lying to police who responded to the protesters' 911 calls or ours when they trespassed.
Giving false medical advice from their own portable clinic to confuse women on how far along their pregnancies were.

We noted many more, but I don't want to rehash three years dealing with those asshats.

...Claiming their abortion beliefs are biblical.

I know. Abortion isn't in the Bible. Neither is birth control. Well, except for that guy who practiced coitus interruptus who God smote for disobeying God.


They certainly didn't have the word "abortion" but certainly performed it:

Hebrew Bible: Numbers 5 19-24 "Ordeal of the bitter water": And the priest shall cause her to swear, and shall say unto the woman: 'If no man have lain with thee, and if thou hast not gone aside to uncleanness, being under thy husband, be thou free from this water of bitterness that causeth the curse; but if thou hast gone aside, being under thy husband, and if thou be defiled, and some man have lain with thee besides thy husband--then the priest shall cause the woman to swear with the oath of cursing, and the priest shall say unto the woman--the Lord make thee a curse and an oath among thy people, when the Lord doth make thy thigh to fall away, and thy belly to swell; and this water that causeth the curse shall go into thy bowels, and make thy belly to swell, and thy thigh to fall away'; and the woman shall say: 'Amen, Amen.' And the priest shall write these curses in a scroll, and he shall blot them out into the water of bitterness. And he shall make the woman drink the water of bitterness that causeth the curse; and the water that causeth the curse shall enter into her and become bitter.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: WickerNipple: AirForceVet: I am not surprised at all. In dealing with protesters at our local abortion clinic where I was a volunteer escort, they frequently lied about everything.

Claiming the abortion pills can be reversed after taking them.
Offering to help mothers financially if they continued their pregnancy.
Lying to police who responded to the protesters' 911 calls or ours when they trespassed.
Giving false medical advice from their own portable clinic to confuse women on how far along their pregnancies were.

We noted many more, but I don't want to rehash three years dealing with those asshats.

...Claiming their abortion beliefs are biblical.

I know. Abortion isn't in the Bible. Neither is birth control. Well, except for that guy who practiced coitus interruptus who God smote for disobeying God.


There is actually indirect mention in Exodus, Exodus 21:22-23, causing a miscarriage isn't seen as a serious injury, and isn't punishable as murder. But that contradicts their deal too.  And Numbers 5:11-31, instructions for inducing an abortion when the pool boy is involved.  But that is also not helpful.  But other than that it is not in the bible.

/ Clearly had to look up the chapter verse shiat.  Buddy was a religion major in college, but damned if I can remember that level of detail.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is the bible against abortion?

CHATGPT4.0 says:

The Bible does not explicitly mention abortion, but there are passages that some interpret as implying a value for fetal life. One such passage is Exodus 21:22-25, which describes the penalty for causing a woman to miscarry. It reads, "If men who are fighting hit a pregnant woman and she gives birth prematurely but there is no serious injury, the offender must be fined whatever the woman's husband demands and the court allows. But if there is serious injury, you are to take life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth." Some interpret this passage as indicating that the fetus has value and deserves protection.
However, it is also worth noting that the Bible contains passages that suggest a more nuanced view of the value of life, particularly in cases where the life of the mother is at risk. For example, in Exodus 21:23-25, it says, "But if there is serious injury, you are to take life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, bruise for bruise." This passage suggests that if a woman's life is at risk, it may be permissible to take the life of the fetus to save hers.
Overall, the Bible does not give a clear answer on the issue of abortion, and different people and religious traditions interpret its teachings differently.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just give up on this one. You can point out the truth a million times over to those clinging to and spreading this lie, and every single time they will reject the truth outright and double down on repeating the lie as the gospel truth. These people are like kids sticking their fingers in their ears and screaming over and over again, "I CAN'T HEAR YOU!" And they cannot. Or rather, they will not. This battle has been lost.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I am not surprised at all. In dealing with protesters at our local abortion clinic where I was a volunteer escort, they frequently lied about everything.

Claiming the abortion pills can be reversed after taking them.
Offering to help mothers financially if they continued their pregnancy.
Lying to police who responded to the protesters' 911 calls or ours when they trespassed.
Giving false medical advice from their own portable clinic to confuse women on how far along their pregnancies were.

We noted many more, but I don't want to rehash three years dealing with those asshats.


I once accompanied a friend of mine to an abortion clinic.  They were actually pretty good about keeping the protesters away from the parking lot or the entrance, but they couldn't prevent them from standing on the street corner next to the building, so they did that and shouted at the clinic through a megaphone the entire time I was there.  I asked the security guy how he resisted the urge to yell at them to shut the fark up, and he said it wouldn't do any good and might actually encourage them.  He also said that almost all the protesters were actually paid to be there by some local religious group who couldn't be bothered to actually do it themselves.

/ no it wasn't mine, btw
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Is the bible against abortion?

CHATGPT4.0 says:

The Bible does not explicitly mention abortion, but there are passages that some interpret as implying a value for fetal life. One such passage is Exodus 21:22-25, which describes the penalty for causing a woman to miscarry. It reads, "If men who are fighting hit a pregnant woman and she gives birth prematurely but there is no serious injury, the offender must be fined whatever the woman's husband demands and the court allows. But if there is serious injury, you are to take life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth." Some interpret this passage as indicating that the fetus has value and deserves protection.
However, it is also worth noting that the Bible contains passages that suggest a more nuanced view of the value of life, particularly in cases where the life of the mother is at risk. For example, in Exodus 21:23-25, it says, "But if there is serious injury, you are to take life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, bruise for bruise." This passage suggests that if a woman's life is at risk, it may be permissible to take the life of the fetus to save hers.
Overall, the Bible does not give a clear answer on the issue of abortion, and different people and religious traditions interpret its teachings differently.


Welp, there goes thousands of years of rabbinical tradition because some tech Bros made a talking Clippy. Neat.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kirkenhegelstein: johnphantom: Is the bible against abortion?

CHATGPT4.0 says:

The Bible does not explicitly mention abortion, but there are passages that some interpret as implying a value for fetal life. One such passage is Exodus 21:22-25, which describes the penalty for causing a woman to miscarry. It reads, "If men who are fighting hit a pregnant woman and she gives birth prematurely but there is no serious injury, the offender must be fined whatever the woman's husband demands and the court allows. But if there is serious injury, you are to take life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth." Some interpret this passage as indicating that the fetus has value and deserves protection.
However, it is also worth noting that the Bible contains passages that suggest a more nuanced view of the value of life, particularly in cases where the life of the mother is at risk. For example, in Exodus 21:23-25, it says, "But if there is serious injury, you are to take life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, bruise for bruise." This passage suggests that if a woman's life is at risk, it may be permissible to take the life of the fetus to save hers.
Overall, the Bible does not give a clear answer on the issue of abortion, and different people and religious traditions interpret its teachings differently.

Welp, there goes thousands of years of rabbinical tradition because some tech Bros made a talking Clippy. Neat.


No, they are practicing what the rabbis said to. Israel has abortion at any time paid for by the government, and they are as damn near a Judaist theocratic state as can be.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kirkenhegelstein: johnphantom: Is the bible against abortion?

CHATGPT4.0 says:

The Bible does not explicitly mention abortion, but there are passages that some interpret as implying a value for fetal life. One such passage is Exodus 21:22-25, which describes the penalty for causing a woman to miscarry. It reads, "If men who are fighting hit a pregnant woman and she gives birth prematurely but there is no serious injury, the offender must be fined whatever the woman's husband demands and the court allows. But if there is serious injury, you are to take life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth." Some interpret this passage as indicating that the fetus has value and deserves protection.
However, it is also worth noting that the Bible contains passages that suggest a more nuanced view of the value of life, particularly in cases where the life of the mother is at risk. For example, in Exodus 21:23-25, it says, "But if there is serious injury, you are to take life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, bruise for bruise." This passage suggests that if a woman's life is at risk, it may be permissible to take the life of the fetus to save hers.
Overall, the Bible does not give a clear answer on the issue of abortion, and different people and religious traditions interpret its teachings differently.

Welp, there goes thousands of years of rabbinical tradition because some tech Bros made a talking Clippy. Neat.


Oh and it also depends on which version of the bots you go to. It is trained to say what it says, look at the difference between two bots based in the same AI that have different training:

CHATGPT4.0
Summarize the Bible's Matthew 5:17-20 passage

In Matthew 5:17-20, Jesus states that he did not come to abolish the law or the prophets but to fulfill them. He emphasizes that not even the smallest letter or stroke of the law will pass away until it is accomplished. He warns his followers that unless their righteousness exceeds that of the scribes and Pharisees, they will not enter the kingdom of heaven. Thus, he urges them to follow the law and the prophets and to teach others to do so as well. Jesus' message is that the law is still important and should not be ignored, but rather should be lived out in a way that exceeds the legalistic interpretations of the religious leaders of the time.

CHATKJV
Summarize Matthew 5:17-20

Matthew 5:17-20 states that Jesus came to fulfill the law and not to abolish iat. He says that whoever obeys his commands will be called great in the kingdom of heaven, and that those who teach others to obey his commands will be called great in the kingdom of heaven. Jesus emphasizes that unless your righteousness exceeds that of the teachers of the law, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven. He also states that unless your righteousness is greater than that of the Pharisees, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven. Finally, Jesus warns that if you live according to the law, you will be cursed. (Scripture reference: Matthew 5:17-20)
 
tekmo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In the execrable Hobby Lobby landmark, the Roberts Court referred to ordinary birth-control pills as "abortifacients."

Birth control pills are certainly not abortifacients.

So what? Religious extremists don't give a solitary shiat about science or facts. Like all fundie, they care about one thing: returning women to a legally subordinate position.

The first step in that process: enslaving women to their fetuses.

If we had a functional judiciary, it'd be like, "Wait, are you crazy? You can't enslave a woman to a fetus!"

But instead we have the American judiciary, carefully curated to be chock-a-bloc with Catholics and other fundies who think gestational slavery is perfectly reasonable because it's exactly what God wants for handmaidens and helpmeets who cannot be trusted to make good decisions, y'know...due to their feeble ladybrains.

But we're supposed to "respect" their beliefs.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.