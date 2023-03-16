 Skip to content
(Fark)   A few months ago I asked Fark to help find the missing Kenzie. Just got word her body's been found. Dammit   (fark.com) divider line
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sorry to hear this,
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was there for that thread and actually put the word out amongst friends, without luck.

My sincere condolences to you and her loved ones.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I was there for that thread and actually put the word out amongst friends, without luck.

My sincere condolences to you and her loved ones.


Thank you. And to hers.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damnit. Sorry, subs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope this news at least brings you some closure, Submitter. That may not seem like much right now, but with time it might. Sorry for your loss.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My sincere condolences to you, her friends and family.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry for your loss.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so sorry.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's horrible. Very sorry. :(
 
gizmo62 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Damn it. I'm sorry subby.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm so sorry to hear this news, Subby.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sorry to hear that.

So...murder?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sorry, subs, losing people close to you always sucks.

A lot of people will offer 'words of wisdom.'  Ignore all of them for a while.

/Except my words, of course
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm very sorry to hear that.

I only hope that the discovery brings you and others close to her some closure.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sorry to hear that :(
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sucks that we do.
 
eagles95
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So very sorry for your loss. We are here for you
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Sorry to hear that.

So...murder?


Mo details yet.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thank you all.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My condolences for your loss, and my condolences to her family.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sorry to hear, that truly sucks.  Best hopes to the family and friends.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hate to be that guy because it makes me sound like a dick if I'm wrong. But according to the linked thread it appears as if we're talking about a trans woman.

So I'd like to know if Kenzie killed herself or if she was murdered. I highly doubt she just got lost in the wilderness and didn't survive.

To me, it's the details of these stories that can help us understand and then explain the situation to the general public.

While I have a vested interest because one of my favorite cousin's is trans, I try to look at what all marginalized groups have to go through.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: jaylectricity: Sorry to hear that.

So...murder?

Mo details yet.


Sorry for your loss, subby.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sorry for your lots. Losing someone is very hard. I lost a brother so I understand the crushing pain and guilt.

I'm also surprised there's no hide and seek comments yet.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Damnit, sorry this ended up this way.  The linked thread was one of the last ones I was in that month of gifted TF.

RIP, Kenzie.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: I'm also surprised there's no hide and seek comments yet.


Too soon, too close, too raw. Wouldn't be right.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So sorry for everyone.
 
