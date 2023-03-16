 Skip to content
TORNADO WARNING for Dallas/Ft. Worth area
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just heard weather spotter live say "Tornado on the ground."
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is one well defined hook. I hope people heed their warnings..
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


too bad you can't live stream that to youtube so we can all see it.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News Flash?
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old Man Winter: News Flash?


I mean... I usually think that valid newsflashes for weather are exceedingly rare, but this looks to be a long-track tornado headed right into a major metro area.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


Oooh, nice. What'cha got, there?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Formed near downtown and moving east toward I-35

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: make me some tea: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

Oooh, nice. What'cha got, there?


Not mine, I'm mining Twitter for images and video
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.fox4news.com/live

They are getting conflicting reports of whether it was just a really deep funnel.. not on the ground at all, or some are saying that there was a large funnel on the ground
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa gnarly

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know who that fox channel uses for streaming, but they suck
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Whoa gnarly

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x536]


What in the name of Ted Fujita is THAT?!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: https://www.fox4news.com/live

They are getting conflicting reports of whether it was just a really deep funnel.. not on the ground at all, or some are saying that there was a large funnel on the ground


Thanks
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like that funnel lifted up now.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, second wave.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else read the headline in Frankie's voice?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Just heard weather spotter live say "Tornado on the ground."


Hmm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if Dallas does get hit hard, I am sure our governor will absolutely in no way ask for federal aid because he has stated numerous times that Texas doesn't need the federal government's involvements in our affairs.

Wait, has anyone seen Cruz? Goddamn it, someone check the flights to Mexico.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just looking at a Severe Weather Warnings Page and realized there was a tornado warning in Las Vegas, NV yesterday.
/because that's normal.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's actually in the part of town I'd have been in if I hadn't thrown up.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because of all them steers and queers down there. God is smiting them.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: I was just looking at a Severe Weather Warnings Page and realized there was a tornado warning in Las Vegas, NV yesterday.
/because that's normal.


Las Vegas does get tornadoes occasionally, I've seen them. Usually little ones, EF0. One of them ripped off the roof of a gas station once.

California get tornadoes too.
 
Disturbing Porn Choreographer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay safe DFW farkers! That includes Cowboys fans.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it only damages rich areas.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: I hope it only damages rich areas.


I hope your house burns down.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Anyone else read the headline in Frankie's voice?


Absolutely
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. Stay safe, and please shelter as long as needed Dallas Farkers
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sirens just went off here.

See you on the other side.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moving into Dallas County and right toward the Park Cities, which is the richest area of town. Right now it's directly over the old Texas Stadium site.
 
Negligible
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live just south of downtown FW and it didn't even start raining until 5 minutes ago.

Meh
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
something bad happening to Texas?

so anyway,
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please do not shoot at the tornado, Texas. Bullets won't stop it.
 
Anenu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember a Tornado Warning means "We are watching a tornado right now!". Meanwhile a Tornado Watch means "We are warning you that there could be a tornado.".  Its really a crystal clear system that in no way could cause confusion to anyone.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeEp sTAte WeAtHer mACHinE !!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Egg sized hail? What type of egg? Fish egg? Sparrow? Chicken? Ostritch?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get caught out in the open near a tornado, and have already spent all your ammo shooting at the debris cloud, you can keep from getting sucked in by bending over and grabbing your boot straps.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregario: It's because of all them steers and queers down there. God is smiting them.


Watch out for a queernado.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: Remember a Tornado Warning means "We are watching a tornado right now!". Meanwhile a Tornado Watch means "We are warning you that there could be a tornado.".  Its really a crystal clear system that in no way could cause confusion to anyone.


I've never understood why that is difficult.  A watch is "watching for one" and a warning is "warning for one."  If someone said there was a fire watch nobody would confuse that with a fire warning.  Bah, who am i kidding.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Dallas / Fort Worth area" is bigger than Rhode Island. Specifically the tornado was in Fort Worth.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
turn-Aye-toe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flexflint
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Whoa gnarly

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x536]


But beautiful at the same time. Where can one find this please?
 
Negligible
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Negligible: I live just south of downtown FW and it didn't even start raining until 5 minutes ago.

Meh


Well, talk shiat get hit
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Better live coverage - especially if you don't like Fox affiliates: https://www.nbcdfw.com/weather/weather-connection/tornado-warning-dallas-county-watch-live/3214226/
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

flexflint: make me some tea: Whoa gnarly

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x536]

But beautiful at the same time. Where can one find this please?


Looks a lot like GR2Analyst.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There was briefly a tornado warning for Dallas but it has been canceled. Apparently it dissipated.

/ good
// because it was heading toward me
 
