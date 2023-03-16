 Skip to content
(KTNV Las Vegas)   Worst CSI: Las Vegas episode ever   (ktnv.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recovered a dead body that was inside a parked vehicle at Harry Reid International Airport for 23 days.'

that's gotta be really nasty
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
NOT Leaving Las Vegas.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"[she] had recently released her dog to an animal shelter."

Oof. The amount of despair and sadness from that passing detail really hits me in the feels.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lady J: 'The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recovered a dead body that was inside a parked vehicle at Harry Reid International Airport for 23 days.'

that's gotta be really nasty


Hopefully the trunk was lined with plastic wrap. Mmmm. Jambalaya.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Back in the day, the media avoided reporting on probable suicides.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That seems like a very long time.  I bet I couldn't sleep in a truck there longer than a week if that.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
well....that stinks...
 
bbcard1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know this is Fark and everything, but that made me incredibly sad.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LindenFark: "[she] had recently released her dog to an animal shelter."

Oof. The amount of despair and sadness from that passing detail really hits me in the feels.


That's really very sad.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The only reason I'm still alive is because of my cats.  If I don't have any cats, I won't be long for this world.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: The only reason I'm still alive is because of my cats.  If I don't have any cats, I won't be long for this world.


Sometimes me too.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
