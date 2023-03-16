 Skip to content
(community newspapers .com)   Sixth anniversaries are exciting - when they pertain to relationship milestones and such. But when they mark the extended stay of a homeless pet at a shelter, it does not hold the same feeling. Let's find Tanzie a forever home on Caturday
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
groppet
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy purrsday all! I was a genius this week, I helped my folks change all their clocks Sunday and when I got home Monday I didn't change mine so when I got up at 5 am and got ready for work things were going fine until things just seemed off on the radio. Well I realized my genius move and made it to work wit h2 minutes to spare.

valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Watching a storm chaser in Texas right now.  There's a confirmed tornado in Fort Worth.  Anyone around there please be safe!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Watching a storm chaser in Texas right now.  There's a confirmed tornado in Fort Worth.  Anyone around there please be safe!


Someone just posted a newsflash about this.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Happy purrsday all! I was a genius this week, I helped my folks change all their clocks Sunday and when I got home Monday I didn't change mine so when I got up at 5 am and got ready for work things were going fine until things just seemed off on the radio. Well I realized my genius move and made it to work wit h2 minutes to spare.

Oh now, that is a hard start to the morning! I changed all my folks clocks too. Came home and did my bedroom clock..then wandered around today changing the clocks here. Coffee pot for delay brew, the most important one. The kitchen clock I stood on a stool and then used the swiffer wand to work the clock hands. I did the bathroom clock as well. That's within stretchin range.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thank Bast for Caturday!

Been going round and round with the doctor over 2 prescriptions...when I went to CVS I was told one would be 300...the other 111! Yeah, no. So now I have a tablet for 7.50/month and I can get, thru goodrx the other for 1.75 at riteaid.

High point of the day was going to Savers with Eli's Boy and nabbing some nice ponies..I got Twighlite with clothes and shoes. She'll join my collection at school.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Thank Bast for Caturday!

Been going round and round with the doctor over 2 prescriptions...when I went to CVS I was told one would be 300...the other 111! Yeah, no. So now I have a tablet for 7.50/month and I can get, thru goodrx the other for 1.75 at riteaid.

High point of the day was going to Savers with Eli's Boy and nabbing some nice ponies..I got Twighlite with clothes and shoes. She'll join my collection at school.


my little pony series?
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Happy purrsday all! I was a genius this week, I helped my folks change all their clocks Sunday and when I got home Monday I didn't change mine so when I got up at 5 am and got ready for work things were going fine until things just seemed off on the radio. Well I realized my genius move and made it to work wit h2 minutes to spare.

You weren't there to change the clocks in your place (since you were at your folks) so obviously your buddy and Mango should've changed the clocks: this is all on them!!
Tell them Caturday says they're buying first round on St Paddy's Day!!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So here we are, yet again at another precipice -- yet again staring at the depths & bowels of humanity -- aghast at the farscapes the universe takes us, and kinda one-eyed at what the hell we are all doing here.

With amusement, of course.  :)

We were talking about scarves earlier today, and I think any conversation about scarves should begin with Doctor Who.

Doctor Who (1963) - Original Theme music video
Youtube 75V4ClJZME4


May god have mercy on our souls, everyone -- CATURDAY BEGINS!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: So here we are, yet again at another precipice -- yet again staring at the depths & bowels of humanity -- aghast at the farscapes the universe takes us, and kinda one-eyed at what the hell we are all doing here.

With amusement, of course.  :)

We were talking about scarves earlier today, and I think any conversation about scarves should begin with Doctor Who.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/75V4ClJZME4]

May god have mercy on our souls, everyone -- CATURDAY BEGINS!


He really rocked a scarf as Doctor Who

valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: So here we are, yet again at another precipice -- yet again staring at the depths & bowels of humanity -- aghast at the farscapes the universe takes us, and kinda one-eyed at what the hell we are all doing here.

With amusement, of course.  :)

We were talking about scarves earlier today, and I think any conversation about scarves should begin with Doctor Who.

May god have mercy on our souls, everyone -- CATURDAY BEGINS!


Tom Baker was my favorite Dr Who and his scarf rocked!
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Quick and Dirty: So here we are, yet again at another precipice -- yet again staring at the depths & bowels of humanity -- aghast at the farscapes the universe takes us, and kinda one-eyed at what the hell we are all doing here.

With amusement, of course.  :)

We were talking about scarves earlier today, and I think any conversation about scarves should begin with Doctor Who.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/75V4ClJZME4]

May god have mercy on our souls, everyone -- CATURDAY BEGINS!

He really rocked a scarf as Doctor Who

Guess I should cuott before commenting🤦

But great minds think alike!! 😁
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So much crap due tomorrow, may have to do a little unobserved overtime!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: groppet: Happy purrsday all! I was a genius this week, I helped my folks change all their clocks Sunday and when I got home Monday I didn't change mine so when I got up at 5 am and got ready for work things were going fine until things just seemed off on the radio. Well I realized my genius move and made it to work wit h2 minutes to spare.

[Fark user image 512x384]

Oh now, that is a hard start to the morning! I changed all my folks clocks too. Came home and did my bedroom clock..then wandered around today changing the clocks here. Coffee pot for delay brew, the most important one. The kitchen clock I stood on a stool and then used the swiffer wand to work the clock hands. I did the bathroom clock as well. That's within stretchin range.


tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: tigerose: Thank Bast for Caturday!

Been going round and round with the doctor over 2 prescriptions...when I went to CVS I was told one would be 300...the other 111! Yeah, no. So now I have a tablet for 7.50/month and I can get, thru goodrx the other for 1.75 at riteaid.

High point of the day was going to Savers with Eli's Boy and nabbing some nice ponies..I got Twighlite with clothes and shoes. She'll join my collection at school.

my little pony series?


Yes. I really like the old series as well as Friendship is magic series.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 425x425]


OMG need this for my Mom! At 85 she still decs out the halls!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: valnt9: [Fark user image 425x425]

OMG need this for my Mom! At 85 she still decs out the halls!


I'm 72 and totally do St Pat's day. married a Quinn!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have fostered cats like that. All they need is a chance.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: Quick and Dirty: So here we are, yet again at another precipice -- yet again staring at the depths & bowels of humanity -- aghast at the farscapes the universe takes us, and kinda one-eyed at what the hell we are all doing here.

With amusement, of course.  :)

We were talking about scarves earlier today, and I think any conversation about scarves should begin with Doctor Who.

[YouTube video: Doctor Who (1963) - Original Theme music video]

May god have mercy on our souls, everyone -- CATURDAY BEGINS!

Tom Baker was my favorite Dr Who and his scarf rocked!


He was my first and still my favorite.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: So here we are, yet again at another precipice -- yet again staring at the depths & bowels of humanity -- aghast at the farscapes the universe takes us, and kinda one-eyed at what the hell we are all doing here.

With amusement, of course.  :)

We were talking about scarves earlier today, and I think any conversation about scarves should begin with Doctor Who.

[YouTube video: Doctor Who (1963) - Original Theme music video]

May god have mercy on our souls, everyone -- CATURDAY BEGINS!


tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Wearing some of my green right now. Have a new outfit for Friday. I'll have to wear it at school..too much fun!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Timelords - Doctorin' The Tardis (Official Video)
Youtube DsAVx0u9Cw4
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: He really rocked a scarf as Doctor Who


almostsane: Tom Baker was my favorite Dr Who and his scarf rocked!


That's it! I had him on the tip of my tongue but couldn't remember.

I'm tellin' ya'll I must have modeled my fashion sense after Tom Baker -- all wiled-eyed & curly haired -- it was great -- all I know is you can't go wrong with a pea coat and a scarf.

And, for anyone who's interested, this is a fascinating video about who was behind that cool Doctor Who sound:


The Delian Mode - Delia Derbyshire documentary
Youtube nXnmSgaeGAI


I'm team plaid!
 
