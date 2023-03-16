 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Insurance companies changing adjusters assessments and pretended damage didn't happen in order to slash payouts by 80%   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah but Desantis had to stop children from learning that gay and transgender people exist.
 
dracos31
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Yeah but Desantis had to stop children from learning that gay and transgender people exist.


Well, the gheys are responsible for hurricanes...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am sure their state government will step in and let them lynch the trans, drag queens, people of color and other enemies of the state that caused this!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dracos31: Mrtraveler01: Yeah but Desantis had to stop children from learning that gay and transgender people exist.

Well, the gheys are responsible for hurricanes...


Fark user imageView Full Size

They're fabulous!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
DeSantis will fix this by outlawing insurance in FL.

Not that he needs to, I'm sure insurance companies are going to abandon the state soon enough.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The executives responsible will be awarded promotions and fat bonuses.
 
whitroth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, no businessman would do *that*. And caveat emptor. And less regulation....
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: DeSantis will fix this by outlawing insurance in FL.

Not that he needs to, I'm sure insurance companies are going to abandon the state soon enough.


It's a ticking time bomb.

Meanwhile the politicians in Tallahassee are dicking around with culture war BS. Which is why I vehemently hate these BS manufactured "culture wars".

Because doing any actual work is too hard for them.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Florida is weird on insurance.  TLDR: Insurance  companies refused to insure shoreline property at a cheap rate since it is at high risk. The (mostly wealthy) owners didn't like this and now the government supplements the insurance for wealthy owners of storefront property.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dracos31: Mrtraveler01: Yeah but Desantis had to stop children from learning that gay and transgender people exist.

Well, the gheys are responsible for hurricanes...


That's nothing, d you know what they are doing to our soil?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Florida lawmakers want to help insurance companies by limiting lawsuits"

I hope every affected person who voted for these lawmakers gets severely cornholed.
 
