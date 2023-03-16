 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Famous Crocodile in Australia missing from his normal area. Considered dangerous but from the looks of the pic it's more likely he went looking for dentures. Always brush your teeth kids
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or get one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably dead. They grow fresh teeth over their long lives, and if it's too old to grow new teeth it's on the way out.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question cor you Aussie Farkers: can a croc gum you to death?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, a story about 'Ol Gummy.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: It's probably dead. They grow fresh teeth over their long lives, and if it's too old to grow new teeth it's on the way out.


Apparently, Salt Water Crocs can go 140 years.

/ My phone says so. It would never lie to ME.....

// turtles can do 200. Darwin's Harriet was at least 175.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: wildcardjack:
Apparently, Salt Water Crocs can go 140 years.

turtles can do 200.


My god, i'm lucky if I last 5 minutes...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was delicious.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: iheartscotch: wildcardjack:
Apparently, Salt Water Crocs can go 140 years.

turtles can do 200.

My god, i'm lucky if I last 5 minutes...


How long if you're with another person?

/SorryNotSorry
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Craw Fu: Question cor you Aussie Farkers: can a croc gum you to death?


Teeth or no teeth, it can still grab you in a death roll and pull you under water, maybe minus a limb or two.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: iheartscotch: wildcardjack:
Apparently, Salt Water Crocs can go 140 years.

turtles can do 200.

My god, i'm lucky if I last 5 minutes...


I actually have issues with priapism.

This is not a joke.

To the point that my girlfriend thinks I should go to the Doctor about the priapism, specifically.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Craw Fu: Question cor you Aussie Farkers: can a croc gum you to death?


With the pressure their jaws exert the answer is a definite yes.

/Not an Aussie but I used to spend my weekends paddling the Everglades.  You'll seek out a lot of information on gators when a 14 footer swims past you and you question your judgement in paddling the 'Glades and I don't think there's a hell of a lot of effective difference between gators and crocs when it comes to jaw strength.
//I wouldn't paddle near crocs in Kangarooville, that's for damned sure.  Gators and American Crocodiles are absolute pussies compared to them
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: vilesithknight: iheartscotch: wildcardjack:
Apparently, Salt Water Crocs can go 140 years.

turtles can do 200.

My god, i'm lucky if I last 5 minutes...

I actually have issues with priapism.

This is not a joke.

To the point that my girlfriend thinks I should go to the Doctor about the priapism, specifically.


Man, never had that problem ever. Sorry dude, that has to absolutely suck at times.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: vilesithknight: iheartscotch: wildcardjack:
Apparently, Salt Water Crocs can go 140 years.

turtles can do 200.

My god, i'm lucky if I last 5 minutes...

I actually have issues with priapism.

This is not a joke.

To the point that my girlfriend thinks I should go to the Doctor about the priapism, specifically.


Then go.
Seriously.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"For the LAST TIME, mate, we had nuttin' to do with this.  The crocodile we broil are free range.  We wouldn't eat a poor croc like dat.  Too stringy.  How 'bout you bother that Russell Evans bloke?  He's got them hungry eyes, brudda."
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They need to start questioning the local stingrays, ASAP
 
Excelsior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Ah, a story about 'Ol Gummy.


That sounds methed up.
 
