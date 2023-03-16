 Skip to content
(The Colorado Sun)   Will a unique festival that started as a grassroots effort commemorating a weird event survive after being sold to a wealthy hotel owner in a city an hour away? RIP Frozen Dead Guy Days   (coloradosun.com) divider line
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've got to wonder if the integrity of the corpse has been compromised due to the whole "being displayed to the public" thing once a year.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
frozen dead guys is the name of my ______  cover  _____  band...
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
...the body of Bredo Morstoel has been kept, cryopreserved... wrapped in a sleeping bag and chains...

Wait... chains? Are they afraid he'll get away?
 
Mabeled
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I remember seeing a movie about the frozen guy at a Banff Film Festival.  I believe it was called "Grandpa is in a Toughshed"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: ...the body of Bredo Morstoel has been kept, cryopreserved... wrapped in a sleeping bag and chains...

Wait... chains? Are they afraid he'll get away?


I mean.....have you ever dealt with a revenant?

/ My great uncle Bill was a revenant for a while. But, he was a little bit dyslexic so all he wanted to eat was trains.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do you want cholera? Because this is how you get cholera.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oops. Wrong thread.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
On the bright side, he's still got a beer named after him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Estes Park and the Stanley are both worth a visit. I go annually to the Murder by Death shows and like it a lot. I will say after the past year I won't stay in the main part of the Stanley or the Lodge. I'll take the more newly built part with the gym and hot tubs and that stuff.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Oops. Wrong thread.


Nope. Spot on.
 
10up
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's sad the fest outgrew Ned but Colorado is a whole different animal now, everywhere. It's been a novelty for tourists for around 15 years now and was really clogging up the town. I like Ned when it's quiet and there's random moose wandering around. They'll start a new festival up there that will be a much better fit for the town. Nederland can't won't stop partying.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
...this some kind of 80's movie...?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Oops. Wrong thread.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dinglenugget
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Betteridge says no.
 
