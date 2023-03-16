 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Mercyhurst University: Yeah it was horrible when he pushed a woman's wheelchair down a flight of steps but he's a hockey player AND son of Flyer's new GM so we aren't doing anything about it and you crybabies can suck it   (cbsnews.com) divider line
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, he's property of the internet now. He could be the next Gretzky but (opposing) fans will never let him forget it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put him between the pipes for morning shootarounds without pads...

That oughta do it.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He wants to show how sorry he is?  Buy the new wheelchair, with all the bells and whistles.

So, why's the victim trying to raise funds?  Oh, yeah, asshole is only sorry he got caught.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if he gets deliberately decked by another team's enforcer during a game.
 
Disturbing Porn Choreographer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like this kid is an entitled douchebag. From the ESPN article on this:


Before joining Mercyhurst, Briere was a redshirt freshman for the Arizona State men's hockey team during the 2019-20 season. But he didn't appear in a game for the Sun Devils and was dismissed from the program in November 2019.
A source close to the ASU hockey program told ESPN that Briere was dismissed for "a clear violation of team rules" and "was not a culture fit" with that team. The source said Briere's dismissal wasn't the result of a single incident but rather stemmed from repeated behavior for which he received multiple warnings.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Noone has ever heard of Mercyhurst University before, so they want to be sure that this will be the single thing that anyone remembers them for.

/ so that future wealthy people with violent children send them there
// because money
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: He wants to show how sorry he is?  Buy the new wheelchair, with all the bells and whistles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Psychopath
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well it isn't like she was in the chair, gawd you wussies on the internet I swear.

He seems like a giant pile of privileged crap that will keep doing this stuff for the rest of his life and keep failing upward.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least she wasn't in the wheelchair when he pushed it down the stairs.  Then he would have drawn a 10-minute major and a one game suspension.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Disturbing Porn Choreographer: Sounds like this kid is an entitled douchebag. From the ESPN article on this:


Before joining Mercyhurst, Briere was a redshirt freshman for the Arizona State men's hockey team during the 2019-20 season. But he didn't appear in a game for the Sun Devils and was dismissed from the program in November 2019.
A source close to the ASU hockey program told ESPN that Briere was dismissed for "a clear violation of team rules" and "was not a culture fit" with that team. The source said Briere's dismissal wasn't the result of a single incident but rather stemmed from repeated behavior for which he received multiple warnings.


Yep. 100% asshole. Unredeemable actually. Maybe HE should be pushed down some stairs.
 
spleef420
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Psychopath


Nah, just your average run-of-the-mill asshole. A psychopath would've shoved an occupied wheelchair down the stairs. A true Jackass would've sat in the chair and rode it down himself.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Have Biden gitmo the terrorist.  And not even in the middle of the night with a stealth helicopter.  Have Biden show up in aviator glasses and his chain whip, and seal team 6.  Then have Biden wrap a chain around his head before seal team six throws him in a van and takes him to gitmo.  In broad daylight.  In front of the chancellor of the university.  Then Biden says "fark you, dip wad" and he chain whips the chancellor arcoss the face before peeling out in his trans am.

Problem solved.

Problem solved.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Guys, it's OK. He's been suspended from his college hockey team....of course the season is over now so yeah, no punishment.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday," Carson Briere said. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

Also FTFA:
Danny Briere released a statement about the incident involving his son.
"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday," Danny Briere said. "They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."


For the ruling class, "accepting full responsibility" is generally just shorthand for, "We got caught and we're not doing shiat about it. And you can't do anything about it either, so suck it and then keep sucking, plebes."

I mean, it's property damage - a particularly mean-spirited kind of property damage. It's not like I expect this young man to be executed or anything, but at least he could be expected to replace the farking wheelchair he busted up plus a couple bucks for her trouble in the meantime. Nope. Nothing. Nada. Just an utterly meaningless, "He's sorry and accepts responsibility".

That and $2.50 will buy you a Coke. Fark you and your worthless "he's sorry and he accepts responsibility."
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Kid does something stupid. Oh my god.

Of all the awful things done by Americans in the time it took to read this story, I doubt this would even make the top 20,000.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [Fark user image image 425x496]


I saw a pan handler in a wheelchair on a median that had to be a good 19" high.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Noone has ever heard of Mercyhurst University before, so they want to be sure that this will be the single thing that anyone remembers them for.


I saw the Oneders win the talent show there in 1964.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
""I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday," Carson Briere said. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

Except, of course, suffering any sort of meaningful consequences, compensating the victim of my vandalism or changing any aspect of myself going forward. Thoughts and prayers are about where it's at.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Came for this and am disappointed.


widmark wheelchair
Youtube 3oesSyvh76g

Richard Widmark doing his thing...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mambo Bananapatch: Kid does something stupid. Oh my god.

Of all the awful things done by Americans in the time it took to read this story, I doubt this would even make the top 20,000.


We're gonna need a bigger gitmo.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
an unoccupied wheelchair

Where's the fun in that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Im sure he's an entitled douche but unoccupied"wheelchair, really adds some context here.. lets not lynch him just yet, hmm?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden gitmo the terrorist.  And not even in the middle of the night with a stealth helicopter.  Have Biden show up in aviator glasses and his chain whip, and seal team 6.  Then have Biden wrap a chain around his head before seal team six throws him in a van and takes him to gitmo.  In broad daylight.  In front of the chancellor of the university.  Then Biden says "fark you, dip wad" and he chain whips the chancellor arcoss the face before peeling out in his trans am.

Problem solved.

Problem solved.


I'd vote for that
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mercyhurst University, somehow I don't think this kids was very smart
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well ackshually subby, he's been suspended from the team.

And also,
"It wouldn't of mattered if it was Danny Briere's kid or some random person off the street."

Goddammit CBS Philadelphia, it's "wouldn't have".
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday," Carson Briere said. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

Well, let's see you entitled little shiat:

Sanders said the push "messed up bearings in the wheels," pieces cracked on the armrests, and caused issues with one of the brakes.
Sanders started an online fundraiser to help the woman buy a new wheelchair. She plans to buy a new one and then pass along the rest of the money to help others.

Maybe you could buy the woman a new wheelchair to replace the one you stupidly broke because you're an entitled little shiat, and donate some money to the bar to fix the damage to the stairs that was probably done when a heavy chair toppled down them?

No?

You totally deserve the beating you're about to get on social media, my dear.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
"I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday," Carson Briere said. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

Also FTFA:
Danny Briere released a statement about the incident involving his son.
"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday," Danny Briere said. "They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."


For the ruling class, "accepting full responsibility" is generally just shorthand for, "We got caught and we're not doing shiat about it. And you can't do anything about it either, so suck it and then keep sucking, plebes."

I mean, it's property damage - a particularly mean-spirited kind of property damage. It's not like I expect this young man to be executed or anything, but at least he could be expected to replace the farking wheelchair he busted up plus a couple bucks for her trouble in the meantime. Nope. Nothing. Nada. Just an utterly meaningless, "He's sorry and accepts responsibility".

That and $2.50 will buy you a Coke. Fark you and your worthless "he's sorry and he accepts responsibility."


He should be executed.  By EO from Biden.

Asking people nicely to not push wheel chairs down stairs has failed.  Either we have to be even nicer and start bribing rich kids to not be shiat, or we have to go the other way.  Time for fear and terror.  Time for poop to come out.

The world of lolipops and hopes and prayers has failed.  Time for Biden to unleash Dark Brandon.

If we are gonna bribe people to be good citizens, I wanna be first in line for the cash.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Teambaylagoon: Im sure he's an entitled douche but unoccupied"wheelchair, really adds some context here.. lets not lynch him just yet, hmm?


It's not a farking toy that she rolls around in for fun. She literally needs that chair to live their life. It's her legs. The farker should be in jail.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Teambaylagoon: Im sure he's an entitled douche but unoccupied"wheelchair, really adds some context here.. lets not lynch him just yet, hmm?

It's not a farking toy that she rolls around in for fun. She literally needs that chair to live their life. It's her legs. The farker should be in jail.


But this is actually the response of most people.  People don't care what could have happened.  They only care about what did happen.

An landlord left my door with no nob over night, without telling me.
This was day one of move in.
Her attitude was nothing happened.
fark all humans.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Target Builder: ""I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday," Carson Briere said. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

Except, of course, suffering any sort of meaningful consequences, compensating the victim of my vandalism or changing any aspect of myself going forward. Thoughts and prayers are about where it's at.


"I am very sorry I got caught and in the future will make sure there are no cameras around."
 
Spermbot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden gitmo the terrorist.  And not even in the middle of the night with a stealth helicopter.  Have Biden show up in aviator glasses and his chain whip, and seal team 6.  Then have Biden wrap a chain around his head before seal team six throws him in a van and takes him to gitmo.  In broad daylight.  In front of the chancellor of the university.  Then Biden says "fark you, dip wad" and he chain whips the chancellor arcoss the face before peeling out in his trans am.

Problem solved.

Problem solved.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
pockypimp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone suggested that his legs should be broken so he has to be in a wheelchair.  I add that he then should be pushed down those stairs.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hockey player?
Opposing team could throw toy wheelchairs onto the ice. That's not as entertaining as octoploids, to be sure.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Disturbing Porn Choreographer: Sounds like this kid is an entitled douchebag. From the ESPN article on this:


Before joining Mercyhurst, Briere was a redshirt freshman for the Arizona State men's hockey team during the 2019-20 season. But he didn't appear in a game for the Sun Devils and was dismissed from the program in November 2019.
A source close to the ASU hockey program told ESPN that Briere was dismissed for "a clear violation of team rules" and "was not a culture fit" with that team. The source said Briere's dismissal wasn't the result of a single incident but rather stemmed from repeated behavior for which he received multiple warnings.

Yep. 100% asshole. Unredeemable actually. Maybe HE should be pushed down some stairs.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"Have him dressed as Pierre McGuire!"
 
whitroth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, how much is the lawsuit against the school for?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Earguy: Oh, he's property of the internet now. He could be the next Gretzky but (opposing) fans will never let him forget it.


You are giving people way way way too much credit.

If he can entertain enough people, society won't care. There are endless examples of sports types doing all sorts of awful stuff and nobody minds
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Death by Gritty.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: "I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday," Carson Briere said. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

Well, let's see you entitled little shiat:

Sanders said the push "messed up bearings in the wheels," pieces cracked on the armrests, and caused issues with one of the brakes.
Sanders started an online fundraiser to help the woman buy a new wheelchair. She plans to buy a new one and then pass along the rest of the money to help others.

Maybe you could buy the woman a new wheelchair to replace the one you stupidly broke because you're an entitled little shiat, and donate some money to the bar to fix the damage to the stairs that was probably done when a heavy chair toppled down them?

No?

You totally deserve the beating you're about to get on social media, my dear.



i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Artist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ok....don't break the legs, but he should be wheel chair bound for 18 hours straight (didn't suggest 24 as most folks are out of their wheel chair to sleep) any way, give him a taste of what it's like to be utterly dependent on a vitally important piece of equipment that you must have to survive. Then, he will watch as the wheel chair is thrown down the same flight of stairs and then will have to use it, right after that happens. My Grandpa spent the last half of his life in a wheel chair and I don't take kindly to this behavior.
Yeah...some of these rich kid's parents will say "Oh, we forgive them...why can't you???" Ohhh...boooy....ain't my kid, ain't my kid who keeps f'n up and I gotta agree with your crap and say "it's ok?". Nope. Not gonna happen. This noob is now on the ol' Karma's Gonna Get You list and there will be someone who's gonna learn this brat a lesson or two.


Git off mah lawn! Adjusts the belt of onions 'n shouts at the clouds...
 
