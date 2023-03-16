 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Police: "We found no evidence of foul play in this black man's death." Family: "He was lynched and dismembered." Police: "How can you be so sure?" Family: "His head was removed and other body parts were scattered around." Police: "...and?"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nina Simone: Mississippi Goddam
Youtube LJ25-U3jNWM
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those feelz tho.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last picture of him alive, from a trail cam, him running for his life.
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/rasheem-carter-death-mississippi-racism-b2301975.html
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops were either part of the lynch mob, or are personal friends with them.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops: maybe he was being chased by wolves.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: The cops were either part of the lynch mob, or are personal friends with them.


Didn't one of the Georgia guys doing time have some kind of relationship with DA of something?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: The cops were either part of the lynch mob, or are personal friends with them.


images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand....if you die in the woods the critters are going to do some things to your body.

On the other hand....That is not likely to be what happened here.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Last picture of him alive, from a trail cam, him running for his life.
[Fark user image 850x662]
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/rasheem-carter-death-mississippi-racism-b2301975.html


Is that video available somewhere?  Because that still image looks like he is just walking as he isn't swinging his arms or leaning like a run.

Not saying that there isn't some coverup but if animals did start to scavenge, his parts being scattered would not be unreasonable.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
keithandthemovies.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me of the story of the lady who was found hung with her hands tied behind her back. The Police: "she must have done that to herself!",
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: That reminds me of the story of the lady who was found hung with her hands tied behind her back. The Police: "she must have done that to herself!",


Dude in W. Va. a number of years back got beheaded with his hands cuffed behind him and they called it suicide.
Fact that he had some lawsuit against the county probably had nothing to do with it.
/Did discourage other lawsuits, though
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: On the one hand....if you die in the woods the critters are going to do some things to your body.

On the other hand....That is not likely to be what happened here.


There actually were studies done of how desert creatures will spread body parts while scavenging.  However, it is completely random what goes where.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this was a white girl they would find someone to pin it on.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Cops: maybe he was being chased by wolves.


Gerald Ford says there was no foul play.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there's a general rule that if you find body parts separated by 22 miles, something bad has happened
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Something: The cops were either part of the lynch mob, or are personal friends with them.

This.

Fark user imageView Full Size


NSFW
Gene Hackman
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [keithandthemovies.files.wordpress.com image 514x273]


/ waves a tiny fin.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We looked at the damning text message on his mother's phone as well as the CCTV footage and log book showing him visiting the station the same day but we have no reason to believe that there was foul play." 

"Here is an FOIA request for geo-tagging of all of your cruisers that day."

"Hey, look at the time!  I'm volunteering at church bingo tonight.  Gotta go!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"three truckloads of white guys" were trying to kill him.

And nobody saw what happened? According to Fark's self-taught anthropologists, maybe it's because of rap music.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for the resident Fark BootLicker to arrive and put us all in our place with flawless logic.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Guys, that's definitely a self-inflicted wound.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: Last picture of him alive, from a trail cam, him running for his life.
[Fark user image image 850x662]
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/rasheem-carter-death-mississippi-racism-b2301975.html


Wonder why the trail cam didn't capture pictures of whoever was chasing him.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: [YouTube video: Nina Simone: Mississippi Goddam]


And...

Billie Holiday-Strange fruit- HD
Youtube Web007rzSOI
 
Petey4335
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "three truckloads of white guys" were trying to kill him.

And nobody saw what happened? According to Fark's self-taught anthropologists, maybe it's because of rap music.


As if the white kids proclivity for rap music doesn't exist.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Someone tried to use his credit card too.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cops: "Looks like natural causes to me. Just fell apart, right at the seams."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "three truckloads of white guys" were trying to kill him.

And nobody saw what happened? According to Fark's self-taught anthropologists, maybe it's because of rap music.


A lot of people saw what happened.  He's on video walking around asking people for rides.  He went to the police station twice asking for a ride.  There is zero evidence anyone was chasing him.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Someone tried to use his credit card too.


No they didn't.  Again, they have records of this.  There was no withdrawal.  He had the card on him when they found him.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I am beginning to think police men are bastards.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Intrepid00: Someone tried to use his credit card too.

No they didn't.  Again, they have records of this.  There was no withdrawal.  He had the card on him when they found him.


So nice of the cops to slip his card back onto his dead body.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Jeebus Saves: Intrepid00: Someone tried to use his credit card too.

No they didn't.  Again, they have records of this.  There was no withdrawal.  He had the card on him when they found him.

So nice of the cops to slip his card back onto his dead body.


And alter all of the video.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Walker: Last picture of him alive, from a trail cam, him running for his life.
[Fark user image image 850x662]
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/rasheem-carter-death-mississippi-racism-b2301975.html

Wonder why the trail cam didn't capture pictures of whoever was chasing him.


Trail cams often only take pictures every few minutes (although I have no idea if that's true here) depending on their purpose. Just like the animals scattering the remains, there's all kinds of "natural" reasons why things could be the way they are here...it's just that none of them are likely to be the case here.

And the cops know it, and that's why they're getting away with it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: El_Dan: Walker: Last picture of him alive, from a trail cam, him running for his life.
[Fark user image image 850x662]
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/rasheem-carter-death-mississippi-racism-b2301975.html

Wonder why the trail cam didn't capture pictures of whoever was chasing him.

Trail cams often only take pictures every few minutes (although I have no idea if that's true here) depending on their purpose. Just like the animals scattering the remains, there's all kinds of "natural" reasons why things could be the way they are here...it's just that none of them are likely to be the case here.

And the cops know it, and that's why they're getting away with it.


Have any evidence of that?  Or is it just what the holy spirit told you happened?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is a lot like the kid who died rolled up in the gym mats where you guys are getting all hysterical over what the mom told you happened.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: This is a lot like the kid who died rolled up in the gym mats where you guys are getting all hysterical over what the mom told you happened.


The mom claimed jesus told her it was foul play.  That's pretty much all you need to know about the credibility of this lady.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: On the one hand....if you die in the woods the critters are going to do some things to your body.

On the other hand....That is not likely to be what happened here.


It's actually quite likely...But it's usually discernible by examining the remains closely. Since they don't have
opposable thumbs, mouth dragging and clawing leave scrapes on bones..And most critters will gnaw
on the end of bones, especially rodents that use bones and antlers to gnaw on for dental control anyway.
The coroner or even the funeral parlor could have noticed that..
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Cops: "Looks like natural causes to me. Just fell apart, right at the seams."


Can I upgrade to sleeper car?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This thread is a good example of biased assumptions being made.  Reminds me of the Jussie Smollett fiasco.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Jeebus Saves: Intrepid00: Someone tried to use his credit card too.

No they didn't.  Again, they have records of this.  There was no withdrawal.  He had the card on him when they found him.

So nice of the cops to slip his card back onto his dead body.

And alter all of the video.


Yes, police are always honest with the videos they release.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: capt.snicklefritz: On the one hand....if you die in the woods the critters are going to do some things to your body.

On the other hand....That is not likely to be what happened here.

It's actually quite likely...But it's usually discernible by examining the remains closely. Since they don't have
opposable thumbs, mouth dragging and clawing leave scrapes on bones..And most critters will gnaw
on the end of bones, especially rodents that use bones and antlers to gnaw on for dental control anyway.
The coroner or even the funeral parlor could have noticed that..


Either way, there will also be clear evidence if he was chopped up with tools.

Send the remains to a federal lab for examination.
 
ubermensch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x850]


Community self governance seems to be working in Chicago already
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: This thread is a good example of biased assumptions being made.  Reminds me of the Jussie Smollett fiasco.


The black man lynched and dismembered himself.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ubermensch: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x850]

Community self governance seems to be working in Chicago already


DRINK!
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Intrepid00: Someone tried to use his credit card too.

No they didn't.  Again, they have records of this.  There was no withdrawal.  He had the card on him when they found him.


So his family is just wrong
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Jeebus Saves: Intrepid00: Someone tried to use his credit card too.

No they didn't.  Again, they have records of this.  There was no withdrawal.  He had the card on him when they found him.

So his family is just wrong


I don't know the details of this story, but I know if a black guy gets killed that right-wingers are going to swarm out from under their rocks to try and make sure everyone knows that everything is actually just fine, and they probably deserved it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Kit Fister: Cops: "Looks like natural causes to me. Just fell apart, right at the seams."

Can I upgrade to sleeper car?


On the highway to hell, we only ride first class, baby.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Jeebus Saves: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Jeebus Saves: Intrepid00: Someone tried to use his credit card too.

No they didn't.  Again, they have records of this.  There was no withdrawal.  He had the card on him when they found him.

So nice of the cops to slip his card back onto his dead body.

And alter all of the video.

Yes, police are always honest with the videos they release.


You can argue that they're not, but in this case, the family went to the store and watched it themselves.  They're the ones who said what was on the video.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.