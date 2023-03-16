 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 59)   Heated blankets recalled for being too good at their job   (fox59.com) divider line
16
    More: PSA, Color, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Product (business), recalled blankets, Shades of green, recalled heated blankets, blankets, Elite toll-free  
•       •       •

454 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2023 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Build a man a fire, he's warm for one night.
Set a man on fire, he's warm for the rest of his life.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with just buying a five-pound wool blanket or two?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just fine with three heavy down comforters on my memory foam mattress when it gets really cold. My lady is less tolerant of the cold, so we got an electric blanket, which keeps her happy. Several times I've come in chilled to the bone this winter, and it's awesome when you need it. I still prefer the comforters though...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bookmarked.

Got one of these for Xmas, but I'm at work and can't check the label...

NM Volunteer: What's wrong with just buying a five-pound wool blanket or two?


Because mrs bughunter has icicle toes.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is it guaranteed to keep me warm for the rest of my life ???
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never sleep on a burning blanket.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: What's wrong with just buying a five-pound wool blanket or two?


I use those little sacks filled with barley. Heat in microwave, take to bed, no burn risk.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just drink until you pass out and you won't care about a blanket until you wake up but then you can repeat the process.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But since Fox News reported it, I now question if blankets exist.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far, the company received 13 reports of the blankets overheating.

Are they sure it wasn't just 13 people that were done with them for the winter and thought this was a way to get their money back until they need one again in October?
 
Denjiro
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was a tad concerned for a moment. I bought a Sunbeam electric blanket last fall but it's not the model listed in the article. I put it over my legs when it's cold when I'm at my computer desk. I run it on low until it's warm then turn it off. I run it significantly less to get warm than running the little space heater. Mister Jitters loves it and has made many attempts to claim it as his own.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The replacement model will have 3 settings: tepid, lukewarm, and warm, and will auto shutoff after 8 minutes.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Build a man a fire, he's warm for one night.
Set a man on fire, he's warm for the rest of his life.


If You Love Somebody, Set Them on Fire
Youtube 0oCcXnquUXA
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Amazon, burning Americans to death for profit every day.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's an improvement on the traditional ones that took days to warm you up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was going to get one of those, but then I remembered the conditions that would make me need that come with blackouts and opted for a new fluffy comforter.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.