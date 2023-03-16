 Skip to content
(Fox 21 Duluth)   If you liked "The Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota" by Weird Al, perhaps you'll like this story about the heaviest ball of twine in Wisconsin and why it may be moved. Actual quote: "I thought this guy is crazy. Why did he build a ball of twine?"   (fox21online.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was going through his mind? Did it just seem like a good idea at the time?
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't always like spheres, but when I do, they are oval.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you liked "The Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota"

Been there.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: If you liked "The Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota"

Been there.


Did you get a souvenir miniature ball of twine?
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The article calls the guy an "eccentric bachelor" so he must be wealthy.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There are billions of us in this world. Someone wants to make their own personal art or odd ball accomplishment (that does't harm someone else) to be able point and say 'i did that', who are we to ask why?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota-Weird Al Yankovic
Youtube Tcw326PJuDw
 
Uzzah
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Devo Cornholiosky: ArcadianRefugee: If you liked "The Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota"

Been there.

Did you get a souvenir miniature ball of twine?


I have my souvenir from the World's Largest Ball of Twine in Cawker City, Kansas.  The handwriting (!) is kind of faded and the ball is tipping over, but it's still my most prized possession, followed closely by some fossilized dinosaur poop.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's a humorous story, very much in the style of Mark Twine.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Petey4335: There are billions of us in this world. Someone wants to make their own personal art or odd ball accomplishment (that does't harm someone else) to be able point and say 'i did that', who are we to ask why?

[Fark user image 425x207]


Pssh - we'll ask anyway - fascination with the abomination sorta thing

/kidding - do what you like
 
Truthman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm less curious about why he made it, then the people who REPEATEDLY visit it.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
biobreak.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

Amateurs
 
Felgraf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Truthman: I'm less curious about why he made it, then the people who REPEATEDLY visit it.


Oh, that's easy!~
Unless you're using a guide, or have played the game before, you're going to need to go there at least a few times. You're definitely not going to know, right off the back, to combine Jesse Jame's severed hand with the broken golf ball retriever, then combine that with the fish magnet to retrieve the mood ring from deep within the ball of twine.

Plus, once you've returned the mood ring to the mole man, you have to go back there at least once to determine the location of frog rock, which you can only do once you've *given* the ring to the moleman. So you have to go at least twice.

steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"... this oval-shaped sphere..."

/mumble mumble
//spheroid
///grumble grumble
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Truthman: I'm less curious about why he made it, then the people who REPEATEDLY visit it.

Oh, that's easy!~
Unless you're using a guide, or have played the game before, you're going to need to go there at least a few times. You're definitely not going to know, right off the back, to combine Jesse Jame's severed hand with the broken golf ball retriever, then combine that with the fish magnet to retrieve the mood ring from deep within the ball of twine.

Plus, once you've returned the mood ring to the mole man, you have to go back there at least once to determine the location of frog rock, which you can only do once you've *given* the ring to the moleman. So you have to go at least twice.

[steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net image 850x478]


Felgraf: Truthman: I'm less curious about why he made it, then the people who REPEATEDLY visit it.

Oh, that's easy!~
Unless you're using a guide, or have played the game before, you're going to need to go there at least a few times. You're definitely not going to know, right off the back, to combine Jesse Jame's severed hand with the broken golf ball retriever, then combine that with the fish magnet to retrieve the mood ring from deep within the ball of twine.

Plus, once you've returned the mood ring to the mole man, you have to go back there at least once to determine the location of frog rock, which you can only do once you've *given* the ring to the moleman. So you have to go at least twice.

[steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net image 850x478]


What no tape and cat hair mustache??
 
Petey4335
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Petey4335: There are billions of us in this world. Someone wants to make their own personal art or odd ball accomplishment (that does't harm someone else) to be able point and say 'i did that', who are we to ask why?

[Fark user image 425x207]

Pssh - we'll ask anyway - fascination with the abomination sorta thing

/kidding - do what you like


Totally agree.

But, Dammit. I've been stuck waiting around all day trying to pass the time away because (personal issues), and now i have some sort of Digital Underground remix of the Humpty Dance and Do whatcha like circling in my head.

/Biscuits.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

freakingmoron: "... this oval-shaped sphere..."

/mumble mumble
//spheroid
///grumble grumble


I walked by some engineering goons once and actually stopped and went "What the hell?" because I'd heard, "Obviously the square forms a rectangle..."

/turns out they weren't any more demented than most engineers are
//they were referring to a public square they needed to help install things in
///that was indeed a rectangle
////still though, as a phrase it made me go "Da fuq?"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

freakingmoron: "... this oval-shaped sphere..."

/mumble mumble
//spheroid
///grumble grumble


Ovoid
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"You wouldn't believe how many people saved twine for him," said Nelson."

Yes, yes I would. There's nothing else going on in Highland.

/haven't been to that weird little town in ages
//the ball of twine is much L O R G E R now
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Devo Cornholiosky: ArcadianRefugee: If you liked "The Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota"

Been there.

Did you get a souvenir miniature ball of twine?


Yes.  And the postcard.
 
Pompatus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm glad subby specified the Weird Al version of the song. The cover by Linkin Park sucked.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Devo Cornholiosky: ArcadianRefugee: If you liked "The Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota"

Been there.

Did you get a souvenir miniature ball of twine?

Yes.  And the postcard.


(Didn't stay a "Twineball Inn" -- we slept in my car.)
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Twine Ball Or Bust!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This thread is pointless.
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: ArcadianRefugee: Devo Cornholiosky: ArcadianRefugee: If you liked "The Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota"

Been there.

Did you get a souvenir miniature ball of twine?

Yes.  And the postcard.

(Didn't stay a "Twineball Inn" -- we slept in my car.)


Was that because you got on your knees and cried and cried and that's when the security guard threw you out?
 
