(KETV Omaha)   "Raw Dawgz" nonprofit hoping to prevent urban gang violence, visits to Urban Dictionary   (ketv.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
if not one single person involved knew how else that term is used, that suggests... some cultural between them and the demographic they're intending to help.
I'd question their likely effectiveness, had I any skin in the game.  which I don't.

/except of course that helping disadvantaged ppl is always a Good Thing.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
* some cultural gap
 
GreenAdder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I heard their anthem is played on a somewhat oxidized trombone.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't read TFA but I am CELEBRATING that headline. Full point.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cannot be *clicks* their na ... ... AW C'MON
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have purposefully misspelled the word 'dogs' in two different ways!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad these two kept giving back.  Hope it goes well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scrumpox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this way we can still refer to them as gangbangers
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lady J: if not one single person involved knew how else that term is used, that suggests... some cultural between them and the demographic they're intending to help.
I'd question their likely effectiveness, had I any skin in the game.  which I don't.

/except of course that helping disadvantaged ppl is always a Good Thing.


Well, I mean, there's a long-running comedy channel on Sirius Satellite Radio called the Raw Dog comedy channel, so...
 
Pert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lady J: if not one single person involved knew how else that term is used, that suggests... some cultural between them and the demographic they're intending to help.
I'd question their likely effectiveness, had I any skin in the game.  which I don't.

/except of course that helping disadvantaged ppl is always a Good Thing.


"Skin in the game"

Seriously, are we not doing phrasing any more?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scrumpox: Well, this way we can still refer to them as gangbangers


How do you deal with two people shooting at you at once? You use both hands.
 
khatores
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lady J: if not one single person involved knew how else that term is used, that suggests... some cultural between them and the demographic they're intending to help.
I'd question their likely effectiveness, had I any skin in the game.  which I don't.

/except of course that helping disadvantaged ppl is always a Good Thing.


I think the perceived need for adults to "speak the language of the youth" is often a bit oversold.  For most kids who are going in a bad direction, the problem is fairly simple: they lack adults and role models in their lives. Adults are not willing to spend time with them, and/or adults who they trusted have somehow disappointed or betrayed them.

Kids don't expect adults to like the things they like; there's an obvious age gap. Now, sometimes it may help, especially if a kid is just unwilling to come out of their shell.  But generally, kids have other kids to do things on their level with. Adults are there to help them with the future, point them in a better direction, show them how to become more mature in a constructive way, etc.

As people get older, they're going to "grow" in one way or another.  They might become a violent, hateful adult who lashes out at the slightest sign of disrespect and ends up in prison.  Or they might learn to exist constructively in society and learn how to prioritize life.  This is what mentors are for - to show children how to become productive adults.

Anyway, the point is, a successful youth program should be largely built around kids knowing they have adults who care, who they can call on for advice and direction (filling the role of a parent).  They don't have to speak the same slang.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lady J: if not one single person involved knew how else that term is used, that suggests... some cultural between them and the demographic they're intending to help.
I'd question their likely effectiveness, had I any skin in the game.  which I don't.

/except of course that helping disadvantaged ppl is always a Good Thing.


I guarantee at least one person involved realized, but chose to remain silent.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lady J: had I any skin in the game


Fark user imageView Full Size


Older memes = better memes
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Idiocracy becomes a milder satire every day.
 
Speef
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least they're not the only business that doesn't understand the phrase.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/and there's a surprising amount of "raw dawg" audio gear out there too, but I imagine they did google it first
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When it comes to groomers I guess it really is a dog eat dog world.
 
