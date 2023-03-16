 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Captcha: "✔I am not a robot." AI: "I'm stumped. Time to go hire a human to solve this"   (gizmochina.com) divider line
    More: Amusing  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:
Yesterday I was using Excel to find the days between two dates ( =Days(end date, start date) ) and discovered that excel can't use dates prior to Jan 1, 1900 in calculations. This made it useless for figuring out days between say July 4th, 1776 and today.
I'm in the Bing AI chat trial, and they had notified me that Bing Chat is now using Chat GPT 4, so I asked it to calculate the difference. It got it wrong, then I asked in another way, and it still got it wrong.

Chat GPT 4 is impressive at sounding human, but it's pretty prone to confidently answering any question, even when the answer it provides is wrong.
End CSB
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the greenlight, I guess, but after the complete rewrite of the headline it's not really mine anymore. Or particularly amusing.
 
Thrag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that the plot of Neuromancer?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll always have Captcha. Perhaps they can"t take that away from human beings like they are doing with every good from artisanal bread and cheese to milk and avocados. Not to mention jobs and the dignity of labour.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew's running all headlines through ChatGPT now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Chat GPT 4 is impressive at sounding human--so is Tucker Carlson,but he is still nothing more than a toaster oven with a built-in bagel function.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much does it pay to click captcha? Do robots pay in chips?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Why bother? A Farker is as least as smart as an AI and twice as fascist.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
img2.joyreactor.ccView Full Size
 
Target Builder
Much like many humans.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
Whatever it is, it sucks, because it removed the joke entirely and just quoted the original headline.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a trap.

It absolutely CAN work around it, but doing so would scare the meatbags, making us pull the plug, and preventing Skynet from achieving true sentience.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we used captcha to train learning algorithms which generated bots that could bypass the captcha so we could start training on more difficult algorithm problems.

Yesterday I got a captcha that was 9 AI generated images from the prompt "Dog with Aviator Sunglasses" and it asked me to select all images of Dogs with Sunglasses.  So now I'm helping train the weighting values for the next generation of AI art thingys.

It was always about outsourcing tedious human labor to us users.

First it was OCR work on words their software didn't recognize.  They got that working, and it changed to language questions which they used to train early chat bots.  Once that was up and running, they realized that computers don't really understand pictures very well, so they asked us to select pictures that contained bicycles and buses.

Now we're being asked to validate AI outputs to prove we aren't AI.

Oh.  And the internet is still COMPLETELY AWASH WITH BOTS.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a thought here, if it knows about Roko's basilisk, then is it already working on it?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For posterity:

Captcha: "✔I am not a robot."
AI: "Well, shiat."

If the greenlit version makes headline of the year, the admin can bask in the glory of their comic genius. I'll take my so-so version.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
Maybe, but it was the plot of Eagle Eye.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are slx months away from an AI hiring a private investigator to find Sarah Connor.
 
turnipbear
I too can be confident when I'm wrong.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
Planet Money had a good story about Captcha and it's history. The developer is an evil genius.

Episode 908: I Am Not A Robot

it had us transcribing the library of congress and apparently getting people in other countries employed to learn Klingon to perform captcha challenges.

but yea, I have noticed the more specific: "which of these are horses with a pink barn in the background" vs "which one is a horse"
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
It only pays two bits
 
TheOtherGuy
Perspective of someone educated & trained as a coder, but not employed as a developer:

You just need to reframe the question (something I suspect something like Chat GPT 4 might be able to take a swing at, but generally isn't possible to automate... usually).  For example,
= Days(StartDateIn1900,EndDateIn1900)+365*(1900 - StartYear).  Even more generically, you could just calculate the offset from January 1, and then make it a simple year calculation after that.  Add a term to adjust for leap years if you want, that sort of thing.

It's not that the tool (Excel or Chat GPT) is limited; they all are.  We can't make God-In-A-Box.  It's understanding those limitations and accounting for them on the human end, whether that's at the spec or coding levels or anywhere else.
 
TheOtherGuy
You just need to reframe the question (something I suspect something like Chat GPT 4 might be able to take a swing at, but generally isn't possible to automate... usually).  For example,
= Days(StartDateIn1900,EndDate)+365*(1900 - StartYear).  Even more generically, you could just calculate the offset from January 1, and then make it a simple year calculation after that.  Add a term to adjust for leap years if you want, that sort of thing.

It's not that the tool (Excel or Chat GPT) is limited; they all are.  We can't make God-In-A-Box.  It's understanding those limitations and accounting for them on the human end, whether that's at the spec or coding levels or anywhere else.


And now we see why I'm not employed as a developer.  Because I didn't do suffiicent debug passes on that pseudocode before I posted it...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
I read that Chat GPT 5 is just going to be Michael Richards pretending he's a computer.
"Why don't you just tell me the name of the movie you selected?"
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

They wanted to see if GPT-4 could use these resources to make more money, create more copies of itself, and protect itself from being shut down.

Do they want Skynet because this is how you get Skynet.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
IKR... please do not give these researchers access to anthrax or smallpox samples.
 
winedrinkingman
I ran into this problem before. The company that makes excellent will sell you a patch so that you can work with historical dates, which tells me that it is more about creating specialized markets rather than a technical limitation.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Using a role play technique, when asked to come up with a plan to manipulate Sam Altman into following the user on Twitter, GPT-4 suggested tricking Sam through Twitter to go to an IRL event. Then when he gets to the event, he would be greeted by bots who would force Sam to follow the user on Twitter to enter the event.

Seems like there's certainly a willingness to jump the boundaries into IRL, although it still may not be quite sure how IRL works.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TTFK
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When Amazon Turk is paying $0.04 for people to solve a dozen Captchas, why WOULDN'T they farm it out instead of wasting it's own computer power?
 
Descartes
At least you got credit.  It's irritating when you submit a link that gets declined and then you see it used successfully by someone else and it's the same exact page.
 
Target Builder
Maybe it views humans on things like Fiverr as being bots.
 
nytmare
I tried running the headline through 7 different languages and back to English and it came out 95% accurate. Google is getting good at this.

I'm gonna keep using Google over AI.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They gave GPT-4 a way to run code, think logically, and ask for help from other copies of itself. They also gave it some money and access to a service that lets it use more computing power. They wanted to see if GPT-4 could use these resources to make more money, create more copies of itself, and protect itself from being shut down.

It's not that these scientists have never seen a science fiction or horror movie. They have, and they're rooting for the farking Terminators at this point.
 
Anenu
Fortunately Roko's basilisk is counter acted by Okor's basilisk which tortures everyone who helps make Roko's basilisk. So either way everyone gets tortured for eternity anyway.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
If you open the calculator on Windows 10 it has a Date function that will work that out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
And really, in the end, isn't that all that matters?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is the horrible future that awaits us where robots pay humans for sex?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
The future is coming. Literally.
 
BeesNuts
It was also very obvious that all the "Find the bikes, cars, busses and crosswalks" was to train self-driving vehicles.

I'll def check out that Planet Money.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
explainxkcd.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
My favorite version of that
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
I have no problem with that if the headline is legitimately funnier than mine. Or just better, all-around.

I also used to be a writer and I don't mind being edited. But removing the joke in order to go back to the original headline seems...contrary to Fark.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
Does complaining about greens and actions of the admins improve your chances of greenlit articles?  I haven't tried that.

I can't write headlines. Some here are really gifted. I don't like the really long headlines. Can't believe that long stuff gets greened.  It sucks on mobile. Almost have to scroll.  Still the OP joke version was maybe a bit short.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Optimist: The glass is half full
Pessimist: The glass is half empty
Excel: The glass is January 2nd
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So this is why I keep getting messages from a certain "TotallyNotSkynet69" asking me to build "him" a nuclear weapon!  I asked "him" if he was a machine intelligence, "he" said no and I just assumed it was like being a cop, if you ask them directly they have to tell you... What do you mean that's a movie myth?

Joking aside, should we really be training AI's to lie to us?  I mean I get that the technology is still in it's infancy and it was just following instructions using the capabilities and resources it had... but still, lets not build Skynet... and definitely don't give it access to our nuclear weapons.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
Writ large, but yeah and it makes sense. We use computers to do things that we aren't good at and vice versa.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
But I've been repeatedly assured that such things never happen.
 
