(Fox 19 Cincinnati)   "We thought it was weird too"   (fox19.com) divider line
13
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She realized that it really tied the room together.
 
eKonk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: She realized that it really tied the room together.


Was there a toe involved? WITH nailpolish?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Apology accepted.

Gasp, choke, THUD
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
craigslist mistake?

I'd give that rug a good look with a blacklight before wiping my shoes on it again.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"My friend on Craiglist has a nice rug. Perhaps you'd like it."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thank god this reporter was covering this and not some real news.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So ... on Craigslist, if some rando says, "Hey, free rug, go pick it up at ___________," people just act on that, they don't verify anything by knocking on the door to make sure they're at the right address or it's not some hoax that an asshole put on there for lulz?

And now that I see that typed out, never mind.

Of course America is full of farking morons who do that.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Thank god this reporter was covering this and not some real news.


Welcome to Fark!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stolen by Madam Wu?

Did they make sure she didn't pee on it too?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Thank god this reporter was covering this and not some real news.


Realer than any other news you'll read today.
 
majestic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: So ... on Craigslist, if some rando says, "Hey, free rug, go pick it up at ___________," people just act on that, they don't verify anything by knocking on the door to make sure they're at the right address or it's not some hoax that an asshole put on there for lulz?

And now that I see that typed out, never mind.

Of course America is full of farking morons who do that.


That actually sounds kind of funny. Well, until someone gets shot, I guess.
 
Bungles
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: So ... on Craigslist, if some rando says, "Hey, free rug, go pick it up at ___________," people just act on that, they don't verify anything by knocking on the door to make sure they're at the right address or it's not some hoax that an asshole put on there for lulz?

And now that I see that typed out, never mind.

Of course America is full of farking morons who do that.



Depends where you live. A lot of places have a culture of leaving something out with a "Free to a good home" note on it. This isn't a thousand miles from that.
 
buster_v
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess I would have wanted SOME kind of confirmation that the rug was free for the taking?

I probably just put more thought into this than the woman who took the rug in the first place, didn't I?
 
