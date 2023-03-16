 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   The birds are learning how to accessorize   (cbc.ca) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Backpack, Loft, Corrections, Canada, Smuggling, Yard, Police, Bird  
•       •       •

820 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2023 at 1:46 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GreenAdder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually the bird goes in the backpack, not the other way around.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
80steess3.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And here they are, looking radiant in a cell-inspired number provided by DeLorean......
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder how many pigeons it'll take to fly in a brave hooker willing to do so.
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But no self-respecting pigeon would be caught dead wearing a fanny pack.
 
GreenAdder [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

special20: I wonder how many pigeons it'll take to fly in a brave hooker willing to do so.


"Next Christmas, from Pixar..."
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Homing pigeons have been used to smuggle drugs into prisons

Homie pigeons, homie.
/homie
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

special20: I wonder how many pigeons it'll take to fly in a brave hooker willing to do so.


Could maybe do it with African pigeons. Or maybe African pigeons are non-migratory...
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GreenAdder: special20: I wonder how many pigeons it'll take to fly in a brave hooker willing to do so.

"Next Christmas, from Pixar..."


<Deep Voice-over>....."In a World........"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

special20: I wonder how many pigeons it'll take to fly in a brave hooker willing to do so.


More than one.

Why Blackadder shot a delicious, plump-breasted carrier pigeon - BBC
Youtube LKhdJd1Nu74
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My understanding of the way homing pigeons work is this.... homing pigeons want to come home, whereever that is. Hence the name. So you raise them up and get them used to thinking one particular place is home... then you put them in cages and take them elsewhere and when they are released in some faraway land beyond enemy lines... they will return with whatever message or packages you've attached to them.

So how do you pull that off in a prison? Are prisoners allowed to keep pet pigeons on the grounds? Are they then allowed to "give" those birds to visitors?

Seems like smuggling a live pigeon out of a prison would be pretty difficult. .
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Q: "Hey, do you see that pigeon wearing a backpack over there?"
A: "I didn't see nuthin' and neither did you."
 
fngoofy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So this was an unladen pigeon...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Please don't call them birds. Chicks hate that.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chewd: My understanding of the way homing pigeons work is this.... homing pigeons want to come home, whereever that is. Hence the name. So you raise them up and get them used to thinking one particular place is home... then you put them in cages and take them elsewhere and when they are released in some faraway land beyond enemy lines... they will return with whatever message or packages you've attached to them.

So how do you pull that off in a prison? Are prisoners allowed to keep pet pigeons on the grounds? Are they then allowed to "give" those birds to visitors?

Seems like smuggling a live pigeon out of a prison would be pretty difficult. .


remember entertainers, magicians and the like stow pigeons to produce when they please. the pigeon world is a mystery to me but to those in the know it looks easy.
 
senor peacock
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Busted by some stoolie no doubt
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: chewd: My understanding of the way homing pigeons work is this.... homing pigeons want to come home, whereever that is. Hence the name. So you raise them up and get them used to thinking one particular place is home... then you put them in cages and take them elsewhere and when they are released in some faraway land beyond enemy lines... they will return with whatever message or packages you've attached to them.

So how do you pull that off in a prison? Are prisoners allowed to keep pet pigeons on the grounds? Are they then allowed to "give" those birds to visitors?

Seems like smuggling a live pigeon out of a prison would be pretty difficult. .

remember entertainers, magicians and the like stow pigeons to produce when they please. the pigeon world is a mystery to me but to those in the know it looks easy.


Bulletin: All prison guards should be extra suspicious of any visitors wearing top-hats and/or capes.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All these Jan. 6 pigeons flyin' around, saying "coup, coup."
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.