 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Minnesota Daily)   Buried lede: University has budget shortfall because "students are progressing through programs more rapidly, resulting in fewer fifth-years". Subby suddenly realizes why class requirements were so confusing and advisors so unhelpful   (mndaily.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, High school, University of Minnesota, Higher education, Education, Minnesota, Academic degree, Undergraduate education, Government  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2023 at 6:15 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha. Back in the day at my school they played the bottlenecking prerequisites game. Like, everyone in a particular major had to take one particular class before you could take 5 or 10 others required to graduate. That one class, though, may have had 30 seats offered per semester. For 300 students in the major. Students with the highest number of class credits were allowed to register first, so you got to hang aroud for year 5 or 6 before you could take the prerequisite and complete the half dozen classes required to graduate. It was well calculated bullshiat of the highest order to force students into additional years of classes. (I finished undergrad with 168 hours...extra years of thrashing around, waiting for that damn class to be available).

Luckily college was cheap in those days.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There should be no reason for a 5th year.  None.

If your program requires a 5th year, cut the useless requirements.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Perhaps, they should make up the difference by reducing the amount they spend on sportsball....
 
Rent Party
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Your degree means the checks kept clearing.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Perhaps, they should make up the difference by reducing the amount they spend on sportsball....


vectorbelly.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kukukupo: There should be no reason for a 5th year.  None.

If your program requires a 5th year, cut the useless requirements.


Um. Trying to figure out what classes were useless during the 5 years it took to get a BSEE  while commuting and working. The only one I can think of that was fluff was greek mythology to fulfill a humanities requirement freshman year.  I never lived on campus.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Petey4335: kukukupo: There should be no reason for a 5th year.  None.

If your program requires a 5th year, cut the useless requirements.

Um. Trying to figure out what classes were useless during the 5 years it took to get a BSEE  while commuting and working. The only one I can think of that was fluff was greek mythology to fulfill a humanities requirement freshman year.  I never lived on campus.


What about psychology? For IT and for Culinary arts, no less.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My advisor got me through in 3 1/2. Well, that's total college time, I dropped out twice. Some old AP credits, an internship and finally knowing what I wanted to and not farking around, she was inclined to help. She knew all the tricks. Graduated magna cum laude, too.  This woman even gave what would become a coworker of mine a personal loan to finish school, just because how badly Cornell farked him and dumped when he busted his knee playing for them. There are good ones out there.

No, wait. She retired. Good luck kids... I guess there's more like that. Maybe.
 
Daer21
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Petey4335: kukukupo: There should be no reason for a 5th year.  None.

If your program requires a 5th year, cut the useless requirements.

Um. Trying to figure out what classes were useless during the 5 years it took to get a BSEE  while commuting and working. The only one I can think of that was fluff was greek mythology to fulfill a humanities requirement freshman year.  I never lived on campus.


Yeah. I knew plenty of people with 5 years and no fat. I had to take a couple key courses twice, so a 5th year for me.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Suddenly?"

Higher Ed has been a farking racket for decades, Subby.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Petey4335: kukukupo: There should be no reason for a 5th year.  None.

If your program requires a 5th year, cut the useless requirements.

Um. Trying to figure out what classes were useless during the 5 years it took to get a BSEE  while commuting and working. The only one I can think of that was fluff was greek mythology to fulfill a humanities requirement freshman year.  I never lived on campus.

What about psychology? For IT and for Culinary arts, no less.


You kidding? Psychology is useful in all human interactions on one level or another. As was sociology, and philosophy.

But how often did we have greek history shoved  down our throat from elementary school on? It was like 'really? This is a college class?'
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kukukupo: There should be no reason for a 5th year.  None.

If your program requires a 5th year, cut the useless requirements.


Uh, 5 years senior graduate here... Not sure the useless requirements were the reason for me being senior 5 years.  I liked all my classes, but I wanted to have a life instead of just finishing courses so I can go... work.

I walked with my class at the 5 year mark, because most of the people I knew were graduating that summer.  So, I did too.  With a toga, pictures, party and everything.  And the next fall I was enrolled in classes to complete my undergrad.  And did 3 more years after I walked with my class, but the last 2 years I was taking one course, then not taking classes for 2 quarters, then do a grad check with a class, until all requirements were met.

Not that it stopped me from doing what I wanted to do.  I joined the workforce in 1994 as an engineer, but graduated in 2001 with my degree and a 2.0001 GPA. Hey, things were different back then.
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Perhaps, they should make up the difference by reducing the amount they spend on sportsball....


A lot of the sports money isn't going to go to academics.  The season ticket holders aren't going to put that money into academics.  The companies on the stadium lights aren't going to pay to light up an academic building.

And sports is a major recruiting tool for academic students.  The March Madness cinderellas see their application numbers skyrocket in the short term.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kukukupo: There should be no reason for a 5th year.  None.

If your program requires a 5th year, cut the useless requirements.


Yeah!  Screw those losers trying to work and go to school "full time"!  Breadth?  Pfft!  What a bunch of liberal pansies!  And the only reason anyone ever "minors" in something is to try to look cool on paper.  It's categorically impossible for any minor to be relevant to one's major!  And don't get me started on the flip-floppers who change their majors...
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I just forgot to register to graduate. To be fair I was having the time of my life and needed to get my GPA up too.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Petey4335: kukukupo: There should be no reason for a 5th year.  None.

If your program requires a 5th year, cut the useless requirements.

Um. Trying to figure out what classes were useless during the 5 years it took to get a BSEE  while commuting and working. The only one I can think of that was fluff was greek mythology to fulfill a humanities requirement freshman year.  I never lived on campus.


But depending on how it is taught mythology can be one of the most useful classes you ever take provided you realize it is silly but that entire societies took in seriously for centuries, because everyone else in their community was taking it seriously and thus every coin and sacrifice you gave to the priests was just the priests robbing you.  Especially when you realize myths are being used to rob people the very same way in every modern society including our own
 
sleze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Back when my college was sorta affordable, you paid a flat fee for BS day school.  Some go getter friends decided to just take 6 classes a semester and graduated a semester early.  Saved themselves like $20K in loans.

/today it would save them a LOT more
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gen ed's are a scam. If its general education that it should be taught before college, or not needed for the degree path.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah my alma mater; yeah they gatekept the fark out of some of the required classes you needed to move in to "junior senior" status. And if you happen be to be a transfer student, you're at the back of the line until you reached a certain credit amount. Although it's doable in 4 years if you take summer classes.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kukukupo: There should be no reason for a 5th year.  None.

If your program requires a 5th year, cut the useless requirements.


Never met a music major, have you?
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kukukupo: There should be no reason for a 5th year.  None.

If your program requires a 5th year, cut the useless requirements.


At schools with 3-hour classes even with 5 classes each semester you come up short of 128 after four years. People who want to graduate on time usually take 4 a semester and a couple each summer and winter.

/easier if you commute
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Petey4335: kukukupo: There should be no reason for a 5th year.  None.

If your program requires a 5th year, cut the useless requirements.

Um. Trying to figure out what classes were useless during the 5 years it took to get a BSEE  while commuting and working. The only one I can think of that was fluff was greek mythology to fulfill a humanities requirement freshman year.  I never lived on campus.

But depending on how it is taught mythology can be one of the most useful classes you ever take provided you realize it is silly but that entire societies took in seriously for centuries, because everyone else in their community was taking it seriously and thus every coin and sacrifice you gave to the priests was just the priests robbing you.  Especially when you realize myths are being used to rob people the very same way in every modern society including our own


Yeah. No. It was't. It was 'dude, here's a story, remember some things about it' and one day a week looking at pottery
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kukukupo: There should be no reason for a 5th year.  None.

If your program requires a 5th year, cut the useless requirements.


The usual reason for taking longer isn't because of weird course requirements but rather that people change programs or choose to reduce their course load.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.