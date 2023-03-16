 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Canadian Supreme Court Justice supremely not sorry for getting involved in a drunken fistfight at an Arizona hotel that surprisingly had nothing to do with hockey   (bbc.com) divider line
    Dumbass  
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perving on much younger women, thinking that anyone in the bar cares that you're a Canadian Supreme Court Justice, and shoving a much younger male that then gets to legally wail on you, that man does NOT make good decisions when inebriated and should probably give up drinking.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"An alleged drunken altercation at an Arizona resort has landed a Canadian Supreme Court justice on paid leave.
According to a police case report filed in January, a US Marine " Corps veteran claimed that Justice Russell Brown engaged in the "unwanted touching" of a female guest at the resort that month.

Too bad for him he wasn't just visiting, or he probably would have instead been promoted to Chief Justice.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly not...

West Conference

                                 GP W L OT LPtsROW GF GA Home Road   L10
#13  Arizona Coyotes 68 25 32 11 61 22 192 240 18-11-3  7-21-8  5-3-2
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Clearly not...

West Conference

                                 GP W L OT LPtsROW GF GA Home Road   L10
#13  Arizona Coyotes 68 25 32 11 61 22 192 240 18-11-3  7-21-8  5-3-2


Gretzky is rolling over in his grave.
 
ejwsod36
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would the hotel have anything to do with hockey?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There must have been a lot of "eh"s and "buddy"s shouting in that hotel fight.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The younger guy could have handled him if he had pulled the Justice's jersey over his head and started throwing uppercuts while dragging his opponent in a circle.

Just don't let it go to the ground otherwise you get sent to the box.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


"I like beer. And drunken fisticuffs. And Smee will always have my back."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

6nome: Mr. Shabooboo: Clearly not...

West Conference

                               GP W L OT LPtsROW GF GA Home Road   L10
#13  Arizona Coyotes 68 25 32 11 61 22 192 240 18-11-3  7-21-8  5-3-2

Gretzky is rolling over in his grave.


Screw Gretzky, here's what the Mickey Mouse team has been doing this season:

Metropolitan Division
                                  GP  W    L  OTL  PTS
#2 New Jersey Devils  67  44  17   6       94
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

goodncold: The younger guy could have handled him if he had pulled the Justice's jersey over his head and started throwing uppercuts while dragging his opponent in a circle.

Just don't let it go to the ground otherwise you get sent to the box.


Sounds like they guy was trying to get to the box when old balls showed up again and creeped the girls out.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No one vacations in Arizona with good in his heart...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

goodncold: The younger guy could have handled him if he had pulled the Justice's jersey over his head and started throwing uppercuts while dragging his opponent in a circle.

Just don't let it go to the ground otherwise you get sent to the box.


Rob Ray, is that you?
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Canadians aren't always as polite and mild-mannered as we Yanks imagine, if not necessarily coming to fisticuffs. Case in point, I knew a proud Canadian (albeit adopted as an infant that he wasn't brought up there) that was often obnoxiously outspoken: One night he goes on a long-winded spiel about being the best drunk driver at the table--this despite having drunkenly rolled a van a few weeks prior--whilst without a license we all assumed he'd lost to DUI--and losing a couple fingers off each hand. No one could get a word in edgewise to contradict him until I, being the most senior in disagreement, shouted him down that he paused for me to speak: Holding up both splayed fully intact hands: "How many fingers am I holding up?"

(I'd expected everyone else at the table to then hold up their intact hands, but I think they were content that he'd shut up.)
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

robodog: Perving on much younger women, thinking that anyone in the bar cares that you're a Canadian Supreme Court Justice, and shoving a much younger male that then gets to legally wail on you, that man does NOT make good decisions when inebriated and should probably give up drinking.


Has any older male ever not done this in Scottsdale though?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jimjays: Canadians aren't always as polite and mild-mannered as we Yanks imagine, if not necessarily coming to fisticuffs. Case in point, I knew a proud Canadian (albeit adopted as an infant that he wasn't brought up there) that was often obnoxiously outspoken: One night he goes on a long-winded spiel about being the best drunk driver at the table--this despite having drunkenly rolled a van a few weeks prior--whilst without a license we all assumed he'd lost to DUI--and losing a couple fingers off each hand. No one could get a word in edgewise to contradict him until I, being the most senior in disagreement, shouted him down that he paused for me to speak: Holding up both splayed fully intact hands: "How many fingers am I holding up?"

(I'd expected everyone else at the table to then hold up their intact hands, but I think they were content that he'd shut up.)


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

goodncold: The younger guy could have handled him if he had pulled the Justice's jersey over his head and started throwing uppercuts while dragging his opponent in a circle.

Just don't let it go to the ground otherwise you get sent to the box.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: jimjays: Canadians aren't always as polite and mild-mannered as we Yanks imagine, if not necessarily coming to fisticuffs. Case in point, I knew a proud Canadian (albeit adopted as an infant that he wasn't brought up there) that was often obnoxiously outspoken: One night he goes on a long-winded spiel about being the best drunk driver at the table--this despite having drunkenly rolled a van a few weeks prior--whilst without a license we all assumed he'd lost to DUI--and losing a couple fingers off each hand. No one could get a word in edgewise to contradict him until I, being the most senior in disagreement, shouted him down that he paused for me to speak: Holding up both splayed fully intact hands: "How many fingers am I holding up?"

(I'd expected everyone else at the table to then hold up their intact hands, but I think they were content that he'd shut up.)

[y.yarn.co image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Between that line, and "I'll have the cream of sum yung guy" , those are my two favorite lines in that movie
 
