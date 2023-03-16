 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Buzzcocks, Book of Love, Bronski Beat, Bow Wow Wow, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
programming note:

won't be in the thread much if at all. still in idaho. it's cold. not as cold as montana was when i did that job recently, but cold.

still bitter over not being able to divert and see the church tomorrow. *grumble grumble*
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...


/'Twas just a small muscle tear, all clear.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: programming note:

won't be in the thread much if at all. still in idaho. it's cold. not as cold as montana was when i did that job recently, but cold.

still bitter over not being able to divert and see the church tomorrow. *grumble grumble*


At least you did get to see the Church in LA, was a GREAT show. And your videos are awesome!!!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


/'Twas just a small muscle tear, all clear.


Good to hear that it was nothing major. I think you should try not to mosh so much during the show. :)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hello all.

Good to hear it was nothing serious jasonvatch
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: programming note:

won't be in the thread much if at all. still in idaho. it's cold. not as cold as montana was when i did that job recently, but cold.

still bitter over not being able to divert and see the church tomorrow. *grumble grumble*


You got me singing a B52s song then
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Made it back in 1 piece, so I'm here. There was 1 casualty though at the end of the night at Death Guild:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow. Orange Peel Poetry's changed a bit
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good evening!

I worked from home today and had a peaceful day so I feel like on vacation.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


/'Twas just a small muscle tear, all clear.


yay for good news
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: programming note:

won't be in the thread much if at all. still in idaho. it's cold. not as cold as montana was when i did that job recently, but cold.

still bitter over not being able to divert and see the church tomorrow. *grumble grumble*

At least you did get to see the Church in LA, was a GREAT show. And your videos are awesome!!!


still have one or two more. when i get time. still bummed they didn't do you took or destination. they did both of those in san diego. which i was supposed to attend before life and such.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


/'Twas just a small muscle tear, all clear.


Wonderful news! I love that kind of news, I must say.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: programming note:

won't be in the thread much if at all. still in idaho. it's cold. not as cold as montana was when i did that job recently, but cold.

still bitter over not being able to divert and see the church tomorrow. *grumble grumble*

You got me singing a B52s song then


please keep that...private *yeah*
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm listening to the one of the best new things I've heard, She Owl album Invisible Heart.
I'll tune in when I finish ;) Sorry, it's too good.
 
