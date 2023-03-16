 Skip to content
(WRAL)   A student is hiat by a car after exiting a school bus. Driver has been charged with passing a stop school bus. Since the car is a Tesla, no word yet if he was actually "driving" the car when the accident happened   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Scary, School bus, Windshield, Bus, Highway, Sheriff, School, State Highway Patrol, HALIFAX COUNTY  
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Super douche
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 474x483]


Well if we spell the other word shiat, then for consistency we should go for hiat as well
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver is praying hard for the student to pull through.  He doesn't want an Involuntary Manslaughter charge tacked on.
 
jeff3141
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver appears to be a dentist. Maybe he was rushing to his practice to perform life-saving tooth surgery.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would trust the automated system more than your average Tesla owner where socialized things like school buses are concerned.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School bus stop sign arms don't make any difference when a driver is distracted or recklessly ignoring everything else on the road.

They need spike strips.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla=new money Lamborgini
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to stop for a bus when they were on the side with all the houses, and the other side was a grave yard. Ain't no reason to stop except habit.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what the penalties are but you should also lose your DL for life after one of these regardless of other punishment.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: I don't know what the penalties are but you should also lose your DL for life after one of these regardless of other punishment.


I'm not a fan of kids either, but anyone who has one shouldn't lose their license.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: The driver is praying hard for the student to pull through.  He doesn't want an Involuntary Manslaughter charge tacked on.


Incog_Neeto: I don't know what the penalties are but you should also lose your DL for life after one of these regardless of other punishment.


How rich is he, how connected is he, and would any fines or penalties be covered by the change found underneath the cushions of his sofa in the Hamptons?
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Tesla=new money Lamborgini


$55K is Lambo money where you live?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: School bus stop sign arms don't make any difference when a driver is distracted or recklessly ignoring everything else on the road.

They need spike strips.


Our bus picks up in front of our house.  I see a car blow past the bus stop lights maybe once every two weeks.  Fortunately, they pick up on the right side of the street so there is no danger to our kids but yeah.  Spike strips would fix this.

/Also some sort of dashcam ticketing system
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks a lot fanboys.
You and your shiat about bots are better.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

squidloe: whidbey: Tesla=new money Lamborgini

$55K is Lambo money where you live?


Depends how much rust you like on your Lambo
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: I had to stop for a bus when they were on the side with all the houses, and the other side was a grave yard. Ain't no reason to stop except habit.


And in the unlikely event you hit a student who was crossing the street, you can use the "he was already on his way there and I just expedited things" defense.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

squidloe: whidbey: Tesla=new money Lamborgini

$55K is Lambo money where you live?


It is to whidbey. I saw his mama kicking a can down the street. I asked her what she was doing she said "MOVIN!"
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Stop School Bus may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla's are what Hitler would have come up with if he wanted Lamborginis for the common folk.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop for the school bus with flashing lights -- it's one of those important no-excuse issues that's covered in driver training and the law as well as by regular announcements and even the media. I don't know what people like that are thinking, are they so oblivious that they pay attention to nothing while behind the wheel, or do they just think that the world revolves around them?
 
pacochu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our bus stop is at the corner of a "T" intersection with the bus. Here in TX, the cross traffic does not leally have to stop and can drive across the front of the bus. I pretty much stand in the middle of the street to keep the cars from doing so. I'm going to need a stop sign and fluorescent vest pretty soon.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: cyberspacedout: School bus stop sign arms don't make any difference when a driver is distracted or recklessly ignoring everything else on the road.

They need spike strips.

Our bus picks up in front of our house.  I see a car blow past the bus stop lights maybe once every two weeks.  Fortunately, they pick up on the right side of the street so there is no danger to our kids but yeah.  Spike strips would fix this.

/Also some sort of dashcam ticketing system


Maybe a tail gunner?  This is America, after all.

Also, if the Tesla was auto-piloting and it wasn't programmed to recognize a stopped school bus, and the rules to stop for it, kinda a big whoopsie.

Wonder how they fare at railroad crossing?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: The driver is praying hard for the student to pull through.  He doesn't want an Involuntary Manslaughter charge tacked on.


White, rich, and driving a Tesla.
That's 0/3 for reasons to be prosecuted.
/If the kid dies, they can just blame it on the fact the kid 'was no angel'
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Super douche


I wouldn't be sad if they throw the book at this asshole and lock him away for life if the kid dies.
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Amazed the driver survived. I dont have kids but if i saw someone do this in my neighborhood it would take every ounce of energy not to beat the crap out of them.
 
kindms
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dryad: SBinRR: The driver is praying hard for the student to pull through.  He doesn't want an Involuntary Manslaughter charge tacked on.

White, rich, and driving a Tesla.
That's 0/3 for reasons to be prosecuted.
/If the kid dies, they can just blame it on the fact the kid 'was no angel'


what do you think the chances are that Howard Gene Yee is white ?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sleze: cyberspacedout: School bus stop sign arms don't make any difference when a driver is distracted or recklessly ignoring everything else on the road.

They need spike strips.

Our bus picks up in front of our house.  I see a car blow past the bus stop lights maybe once every two weeks.  Fortunately, they pick up on the right side of the street so there is no danger to our kids but yeah.  Spike strips would fix this.

/Also some sort of dashcam ticketing system


I've seen busses pull out into the middle of the road when they start flashing their red lights.

That's smart.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I had to stop for a bus when they were on the side with all the houses, and the other side was a grave yard. Ain't no reason to stop except habit.


Hey, you can't make assumptions about where kids might reside 
Children of the Grave
Youtube rR1nZLeQl1A
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stop look, both ways

do not cross the road, if a car can hit you

even if it accelerates

works for me

makes mid-street crossing safer than crosswalks
 
Malenfant
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kindms: Amazed the driver survived. I dont have kids but if i saw someone do this in my neighborhood it would take every ounce of energy not to beat the crap out of them.


It depends on the neighborhood. In rough neighborhoods being attacked is likely. Better places rely on law enforcement.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sleze: cyberspacedout: School bus stop sign arms don't make any difference when a driver is distracted or recklessly ignoring everything else on the road.

They need spike strips.

Our bus picks up in front of our house.  I see a car blow past the bus stop lights maybe once every two weeks.  Fortunately, they pick up on the right side of the street so there is no danger to our kids but yeah.  Spike strips would fix this.

/Also some sort of dashcam ticketing system


Film that.
Is it the same car all the time?

Passing a stopped school bus isn't a trivial offenses, like doing a California Stop Sign. Children get killed when drivers do this. Not each and every time, but often enough they've passed laws.
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zepillin: Stop look, both ways

do not cross the road, if a car can hit you

even if it accelerates

works for me

makes mid-street crossing safer than crosswalks


Doesn't apply to bus stops. Those flashing lights and STOP sign are displayed for a reason.

Way to blame the victim.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whidbey: zepillin: Stop look, both ways

do not cross the road, if a car can hit you

even if it accelerates

works for me

makes mid-street crossing safer than crosswalks

Doesn't apply to bus stops. Those flashing lights and STOP sign are displayed for a reason.

Way to blame the victim.


Not blaming the victim.
 
whidbey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zepillin: whidbey: zepillin: Stop look, both ways

do not cross the road, if a car can hit you

even if it accelerates

works for me

makes mid-street crossing safer than crosswalks

Doesn't apply to bus stops. Those flashing lights and STOP sign are displayed for a reason.

Way to blame the victim.

Not blaming the victim.


I don't see you calling out the person who hit the kid.

Just the kid.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whidbey: zepillin: whidbey: zepillin: Stop look, both ways

do not cross the road, if a car can hit you

even if it accelerates

works for me

makes mid-street crossing safer than crosswalks

Doesn't apply to bus stops. Those flashing lights and STOP sign are displayed for a reason.

Way to blame the victim.

Not blaming the victim.

I don't see you calling out the person who hit the kid.

Just the kid.


Fine if you hit someone or some thing with the front of your car, it is always your fault. All I was doing was stating a method of avoiding being hit by a car when you're crossing the street you are just assuming wacky shiat
 
