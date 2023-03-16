 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   If they were alive today, Napoleon, Alexander the Great and Cleopatra would look a lot like your neighbors. And check out Eleanor of Aquitaine   (boredpanda.com) divider line
29
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, back in non-horny reality, Cleopatra's coin images have a striking consistency...


bbc.co.ukView Full Size

thetimetravelersdaughter.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

wildwinds.comView Full Size

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yeah, that marble bust was either not done in her lifetime, or else incredibly flattering.
Even contemporary accounts mentioned she wasn't particularly good-looking, just incredibly charismatic.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I don't normally say this to non-trolls, but that's just a hook!
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just don't lose your head over Marie Antoinette.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I dunno, my neighbours don't have their facial proportions and lines all messed up by a pattern matching algorithm trying to make stone look like skin and bones.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What, no Hitler? Who's Vlad the Impaler supposed to hang out with?
 
hobnail
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Second row on the right is a little over done... almost a caricature. .. what a beak that bird must have had
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Breaking News: Humans are a single species and have very similar features overall! Let's get some reactions from people on the street.

Reaction: I was dead chuffed to learn that humans were a single species!
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Women with aquiline features, mmm.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Maybe they didn't have enough marble for the nose.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Poor Napoleon. He actually was rather handsome. Just not by the standards of the time.
Oh, and he could have tried not being a fascist little prick.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Groove Armada - If Everybody Looked the Same
Youtube OOI-zEwjdEQ
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I alwaus liked the marble bust of Emp. Caracalla "Show me in my work tunic. And taking no shiat from anybody."

I can totally see him as the neighbor you don't fark with, the one who's always pissed at the condition of your yard.
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure, that is what Napoleon would look like under a tiktok glam filter.

The ears are not the same and neither are the nostrils. Close, bit differences.

/also, wife decided to start watching 'wolf Pack'. The damn glam filter on the werewolf kids is getting annoying. The skin colors are just 'off' enough to give off a 'thats totally cgi' vibe.
//And it is cheese.
///not as bad as true lies. Its like an updated bad version of chuck without the intercept.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That fascist little prick helped set us free from Britain. Show some respect.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I had that same issue watching the movie Beowulf, where they would blend CGI with Live Action and it was all such a horrible mess together that it was just horribly confusing and off-putting.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Oh, I can appreciate him without respecting him.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey look it is the Vaporwave guy
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I think it looks more like Seth MacFarlane honestly
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

For a Hapsburg, that guy is a supermodel.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Napoleon.

historicalhistrionics.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow, they're all a lot younger looking then I thought they'd be if they were still alive today.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm sure this is somehow racist
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

No, nothing is racist.
Racism doesn't exist.
You sound "woke" as they say.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Elizabeth Bathory.

He stakes them, she bathes in their blood
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

well, he also backed campaigns that gave us things like the Rosetta Stone, etc. I mean, yeah, he was a dictator, but at least he did some decent things as dictator.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.