 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Big orange boob catches fire in Florida, no not that one the other one   (aroundosceola.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida, Tourism, History, Employment, United States, Business, Filling station, Time, News of a fire  
•       •       •

1543 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2023 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just in time for Orange and Lemons Day.

ORANGE AND LEMONS DAY - March 16, 2023 - National Today
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's okay. We still have Georgia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as De-Shiat-on-Us is in power, I've ceased to care what happens in Floriduh anymore.

Clean up your damn house.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arcturus unimpressed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: That's okay. We still have Georgia.

[Fark user image image 425x283]


Georgia?! Be careful, you don't want to anger Frank Underwood.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: That's okay. We still have Georgia.

[Fark user image image 425x283]


Considering that is in GAFNEY, SOUTH CAROLINA, I'll have to ask if you know where Georgia is located.......
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: Squid_for_Brains: That's okay. We still have Georgia.

[Fark user image image 425x283]

Considering that is in GAFNEY, SOUTH CAROLINA, I'll have to ask if you know where Georgia is located.......


oh...user name checks out too.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: bucket_pup: Squid_for_Brains: That's okay. We still have Georgia.

[Fark user image image 425x283]

Considering that is in GAFNEY, SOUTH CAROLINA, I'll have to ask if you know where Georgia is located.......

oh...user name checks out too.


Maybe you confused it with this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FU FU FU FU

I just spent 1 hr 44 min watching WOMEN TALKING. Then I finally made it to the checkout register.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: bucket_pup: bucket_pup: Squid_for_Brains: That's okay. We still have Georgia.

[Fark user image image 425x283]

Considering that is in GAFNEY, SOUTH CAROLINA, I'll have to ask if you know where Georgia is located.......

oh...user name checks out too.

Maybe you confused it with this?
[Fark user image image 425x265]


So angry. Do you need a snack?

Here's a peach.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine there are lots of big orange boobs in Florida.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do frequent customers get any perks?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: That's okay. We still have Georgia.

[Fark user image 425x283]


SC, but OK
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's ok.  There's other big orange places to visit.

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: bucket_pup: bucket_pup: bucket_pup: Squid_for_Brains: That's okay. We still have Georgia.

[Fark user image image 425x283]

Considering that is in GAFNEY, SOUTH CAROLINA, I'll have to ask if you know where Georgia is located.......

oh...user name checks out too.

Maybe you confused it with this?
[Fark user image image 425x265]

So angry. Do you need a snack?

Here's a peach.
[Fark user image image 425x283]


Sorry, boss pissed me off. Blame him.....I prefer bananas or strawberries.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would never refer to tfg as a boob.  That's insulting to boobs everywhere.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I bought fresh canned sunshine there when I went to visit Maryland.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whidbey: As long as De-Shiat-on-Us is in power, I've ceased to care what happens in Floriduh anymore.

Clean up your damn house.


It's not always about you.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Burnt orange?  What is this, the 1970s?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/that chart left out "chocolate brown"
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Squid_for_Brains: That's okay. We still have Georgia.

[Fark user image image 425x283]

Georgia?! Be careful, you don't want to anger Frank Underwood.
[Fark user image image 425x212]


It's okay, Georgia isn't a young boy. It's safe.
 
Slypork
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: I would never refer to tfg as a boob.  That's insulting to boobs everywhere.


No kidding. Boobs are useful and bring lots of joy to almost everyone who sees them.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Trump Brand Fire Extinguisher:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.