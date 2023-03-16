 Skip to content
(CBS News) Hero Paul Blart risks his life for a foam carrot stolen from a mall church   (cbsnews.com) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
cew-smoke
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everyone hits their b-llsh-t limit in life at some point. And when you do... it usually ends up being something incredibly stupid, but you fight the good fight anyway.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Suddenly remembering the lyrics to "Hey Man, Nice Shot..."

//actual dwyer meaning aside...
 
B0redd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tools gonna tool.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mall... church?

Never thought about it before, but churches are just a business, so malls are a perfectly reasonable setting.

Now I'm picturing a shopping mall full of different religions/denominations, with hawkers out front trying to draw in the masses.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Hero"? He risked his life for a stupid decoration.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When the security guard tried to open the door of the truck, he was dragged approximately 1/4 mile at an approximate speed of 35 miles per hour. He was not injured during the incident.

Wut? Dragged four football fields at 35 mph and he wasn't injured? Is there some sort of legal definition of 'dragged' that would make this possible, like the truck occupant grabbed him and held him against his will but the guy was also able to hop onto a running board on the truck to stay off the ground?  Or is the dude just the Terminator and got up and brushed himself off after eating pavement for 30 seconds?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wouldn't carrot all.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Hero"? He risked his life for a stupid decoration.


In seriousness, this. That chase should have ended the second the stakes escalated to having to follow the truck.  Take a plate #, call the actual cops, and let *them* ignore the matter entirely.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yep. Dumb way to potentially die. No one should die over a property crime.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Mall... church?

Never thought about it before, but churches are just a business, so malls are a perfectly reasonable setting.

Now I'm picturing a shopping mall full of different religions/denominations, with hawkers out front trying to draw in the masses.


Our Lady of Sbarro
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is what the hero tag was made for. That foam carrot was the crux of what holds the entire universe together
When the security guard tried to open the door of the truck, he was dragged approximately 1/4 mile at an approximate speed of 35 miles per hour. He was not injured during the incident.
And shrugged it off like a champ
 
Picklehead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: When the security guard tried to open the door of the truck, he was dragged approximately 1/4 mile at an approximate speed of 35 miles per hour. He was not injured during the incident.

Wut? Dragged four football fields at 35 mph and he wasn't injured? Is there some sort of legal definition of 'dragged' that would make this possible, like the truck occupant grabbed him and held him against his will but the guy was also able to hop onto a running board on the truck to stay off the ground?  Or is the dude just the Terminator and got up and brushed himself off after eating pavement for 30 seconds?


I had the same thought. That is some poor reporting.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Clearview Mall thanks you, sir, for going above and beyond. Have a $20 Starbucks gift card.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is not from the incident in TFA but it shows how you could be dragged without injury, providing you don't trip on your pants. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
While you all focus on the security guard, I'm going to ask the question of what the actual f#ck do you think you are going to do with a foam carrot, apart from needing bail money which is probably above your pay grade?
 
Picklehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Carrot Top approves. I carrot not.

dlisted.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well...? Did he get the foam carrot back or not?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Just gonna leave this here...
 
mossberg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: NateAsbestos: Mall... church?

Never thought about it before, but churches are just a business, so malls are a perfectly reasonable setting.

Now I'm picturing a shopping mall full of different religions/denominations, with hawkers out front trying to draw in the masses.

Our Lady of Sbarro


free slice with every baptism?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, life as a carrot
....isn't so easy
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*ctrl-F "church"*

0 results found.


o.o
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was this the chevy in question?
BLESSED C10 '69 CHEVY PICKUP! 565 BBC! MOST VIOLENT WHEELIE! BYRON DRAGWAY 2022 WHEELSTAND EVENT!
Youtube _X7I4Oka0QY
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

