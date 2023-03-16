 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Suddenly...nudists   (fox35orlando.com)
37
    More: Giggity  
37 Comments     (+0 »)
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoy nudists. They like to hang around, some more than utters.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's big fat guys laying there like this," one lady said. "I don't want to see that kind of stuff!"

[...]

To make matters worse, she said two men were seen committing lewd acts[...]

Fark user image
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't look.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON'T LOOK ETHEL! But it was too late
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weeners Tag taken out by the Florida Tag?
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least everyone knows to keep away from that beach now. Yep, that's gonna be one empty beach.
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: "There's big fat guys laying there like this," one lady said. "I don't want to see that kind of stuff!"

[...]

To make matters worse, she said two men were seen committing lewd acts[...]

Fark user image


You cut out the rest of the sentence, that could be taken multiple ways:

"she said two men were seen committing lewd acts with children nearby"
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's those TikToc filters when you need them!
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't want to see me either
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

miscreant: xanadian: "There's big fat guys laying there like this," one lady said. "I don't want to see that kind of stuff!"

[...]

To make matters worse, she said two men were seen committing lewd acts[...]

Fark user image

You cut out the rest of the sentence, that could be taken multiple ways:

"she said two men were seen committing lewd acts with children nearby"


Like taking your kids to the monkey exhibit at the zoo.

:-/
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but worse.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the nudists tone it down when there's a big launch event, Playalinda beach is one of the best spots to watch launches from that is not actually inside of Kennedy/Canaveral.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Weeners Tag taken out by the Florida Tag?


Too much shrinkage.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.  Naked people. How horrible.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

miscreant: xanadian: "There's big fat guys laying there like this," one lady said. "I don't want to see that kind of stuff!"

[...]

To make matters worse, she said two men were seen committing lewd acts[...]

Fark user image

You cut out the rest of the sentence, that could be taken multiple ways:

"she said two men were seen committing lewd acts with children nearby"


Nearby meaning in the same zip code?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "To make matters worse, she said two men were seen committing lewd acts with children nearby. The men reportedly stopped before rangers arrived, so no arrests were made."

This requires a rewrite. Either that or the rangers did not do their job.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

robodog: I wonder if the nudists tone it down when there's a big launch event, Playalinda beach is one of the best spots to watch launches from that is not actually inside of Kennedy/Canaveral.


Also, Playalinda has been around forever. Who are these people surprised about this?!
 
Bukharin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Florida: We are mad when guys wear dresses. We are also mad when guys aren't wearing dresses.
 
jimjays
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I was about 12 my father took me to a pro baseball game where a woman a few rows in front of us removed her top. I didn't know anything had happened until guys were cheering and then booing when she put her top back on. I asked Dad what had happened, and he told me. I never forgave him for not telling me in time to see. He was always lecturing about other things I should be looking out for in crowds...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Florida soon to pass a "Don't say nude" law.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Oh no.  Naked people. How horrible.


The nudity? Meh,who cares?

Having sex in front of people who didn't consent to see it, particularly children? That's not okay.
 
cleek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
don't hate the playa.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: "To make matters worse, she said two men were seen committing lewd acts with children nearby. The men reportedly stopped before rangers arrived, so no arrests were made."

This requires a rewrite. Either that or the rangers did not do their job.


Yeah I'm hoping they left a comma out of the first sentence.


/yikes either way
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xanadian: "There's big fat guys laying there like this," one lady said. "I don't want to see that kind of stuff!"

[...]

To make matters worse, she said two men were seen committing lewd acts[...]

Fark user image


it's never the people you would enjoy seeing nude that you find on the nude beach.
although I do recall a german girl in Jamacia going topless and playing volleyball... that was nice.
 
Poster1212
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Crocodiles and sharks prefer humans this way
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
About 50% of the world has wieners and about 50% have hoo-ha's....GET THE HELL OVER IT ALREADY...
 
Fissile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

miscreant: xanadian: "There's big fat guys laying there like this," one lady said. "I don't want to see that kind of stuff!"

[...]

To make matters worse, she said two men were seen committing lewd acts[...]

Fark user image

You cut out the rest of the sentence, that could be taken multiple ways:

"she said two men were seen committing lewd acts with children nearby"


Fat white guys molesting children?  Those are called 'Republicans'.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They left the lewd acts out of the Bobs Burgers episode.
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've been to that nude beach lots and lots of times, it most certainly is NOT a "popular stretch of beach". If fact it's not easy to get to and you'd be lucky to see any person walk by in hours. It was the perfect beach to smoke some pot on lol for those reasons, am not a nudist. Since it's technically on federal land and tough to get to, the cops don't actively patrol the area.

Yeah the nudists I ever saw there fat old people, which is fine just not what you would go to see on purpose. The bigger draw is it was a good place for smokin n drankin if you're a late teen whippersnapper.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: Florida soon to pass a "Don't say nude" law.


assets.untappd.com
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

meanmutton: ArcadianRefugee: Oh no.  Naked people. How horrible.

The nudity? Meh,who cares?

Having sex in front of people who didn't consent to see it, particularly children? That's not okay.


frinkiac.com
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Oh no.  Naked people. How horrible.


At least they weren't drag queens.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Oh no.  Naked people. How horrible.


Have you seen the average Farker?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I enjoy nudists. They like to hang around, some more than utters.


Udders, dude - udders.

/god setup, but failed to stick the landing
 
funzyr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Florida soon to pass a "Don't say nude" law.


If we go back in time a few decades there was a republican governor who banned the thong bikini...(at state parks and beaches)... which make up only about 4% of all beaches in the state.

but this was back in the Luke Campbell and 2 Live Crew days.
 
Merltech
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: "To make matters worse, she said two men were seen committing lewd acts with children nearby. The men reportedly stopped before rangers arrived, so no arrests were made."

This requires a rewrite. Either that or the rangers did not do their job.


Her definition of lewd could be "they where kissing" or "holding hands"  So, yes it might been a no biggie for the rangers. Who have to hear this Karen type of crap all the time.
 
