(CNN)   Just who are all these people so afraid of women's bare breasts in public?
39
713 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2023 at 9:35 AM (26 minutes ago)



cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not me
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Me neither.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Afraid?  No.
I never thought weed would be legal in my lifetime yet here we are.

I have the same hope for women going topless if they choose.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
mmmm.  booba.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Other women
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's never the hot breasts, subby. It'll be the ones that make you wish for eye bleach.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am but my therapist told me I should face my fears as often as possible.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am.
I am afraid of walking into traffic while distracted.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: It's never the hot breasts, subby. It'll be the ones that make you wish for eye bleach.


As an old guy looking back, even the worst ones I've seen were pretty dang nice
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not afraid of the boobs, only afraid of losing control. See, female nudity is for men only and only the men who have dominion over those specific women. You can't have your women showing their breasts to just anyone, what does that say about you as a man and your ability to control your women?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ask Drew, he's the one who got fouled up by gurgle, or whatever search engine that was.
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I arrived at a campsite near Darwin, Australia, many years ago (I'm male, FWIW), and as we checked in the male owner was complaining about these young French women staying there who kept sunbathing topless.

I honestly don't know what he was complaining about.
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Like most dumb ass things, this is founded in religion.

Bring on the boobs.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cautionflag: Catsaregreen: It's never the hot breasts, subby. It'll be the ones that make you wish for eye bleach.

As an old guy looking back, even the worst ones I've seen were pretty dang nice


Ron White, is that you?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: It's never the hot breasts, subby. It'll be the ones that make you wish for eye bleach.


No. Such. Thing.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

scrumpox: cautionflag: Catsaregreen: It's never the hot breasts, subby. It'll be the ones that make you wish for eye bleach.

As an old guy looking back, even the worst ones I've seen were pretty dang nice

Ron White, is that you?


"That's enough, roll em' back up!" Things that make you go... buuuuhhhhh!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Guys with no boner control.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What you fantasize, and what you actually see are likely like apples and cat-turds. for every single 10, there will be several dozen saggy / baggy / draggy pairs that make you lean towards teh ghey.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People who are more interested in installing a Christofascist theocracy instead of committing to the practice of justice.
cagle.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Catsaregreen: It's never the hot breasts, subby. It'll be the ones that make you wish for eye bleach.

No. Such. Thing.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Normalize the nipple and things get less tense in general.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No nipples on fark...
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seems CNN is - does a long piece saying there is nothing wrong with boobies (which there isn't) yet doesn't show boobies.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bare them all.

Sure, there will be a period where it's stare and drool city but then it becomes commonplace and it no longer matters.

Also, ladies, Lume for underboob sweat and chafing. My wife used to swear by it and she was very top heavy. She loved to garden topless and I sure as Hell didn't mind.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pert: I arrived at a campsite near Darwin, Australia, many years ago (I'm male, FWIW), and as we checked in the male owner was complaining about these young French women staying there who kept sunbathing topless.

I honestly don't know what he was complaining about.


How long did you stayed there?
 
crzybtch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You sure you thought this all the through honey?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if I'm offended or not.  Could I maybe see some pictures that would help me decide?
 
crzybtch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
all the WAY through...is it Friday yet?
 
mjbok
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cautionflag: As an old guy looking back, even the worst ones I've seen were pretty dang nice


You've lived a charmed life then.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x482]


That picture is ancient at this point.   There needs to be a "where are they now" on them...I mean on her.  Like she's probably in her 50s now?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Guys with no boner control.


So, basically all men?!
 
kendelrio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Quemapueblo: Pert: I arrived at a campsite near Darwin, Australia, many years ago (I'm male, FWIW), and as we checked in the male owner was complaining about these young French women staying there who kept sunbathing topless.

I honestly don't know what he was complaining about.

How long did you stayed there?


He never left.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pert: I arrived at a campsite near Darwin, Australia, many years ago (I'm male, FWIW), and as we checked in the male owner was complaining about these young French women staying there who kept sunbathing topless.

I honestly don't know what he was complaining about.


On my first visit to Australia I as dumped at a youth hostel in Melbourne.

My nephew is going to visit and I'm thinking he will get dumped at the same place.

Two of the ex-managers there are still good friends and I still keep in touch with about a dozen of the people I met there.  It was a total shock for me but one of the best things that ever happened.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Only weirdos have an aversion to those. I'm mostly into dudes but *love* me some female boobage - it must be some instinctive lizard brain thing. Bring 'em on!


/only if you're comfortable with doing so and willingly consent to it, of course
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

crzybtch: [Fark user image image 300x168]

You sure you thought this all the through honey?


Don't shame that woman.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pert: I arrived at a campsite near Darwin, Australia, many years ago (I'm male, FWIW), and as we checked in the male owner was complaining about these young French women staying there who kept sunbathing topless.

I honestly don't know what he was complaining about.


Was it an old guy?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Catsaregreen: It's never the hot breasts, subby. It'll be the ones that make you wish for eye bleach.

No. Such. Thing.


Bless your heart
 
