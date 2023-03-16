 Skip to content
(Slate)   Human society will now be divided into two periods: Before Glamour (BG) and After Glamour (AG)   (slate.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This person I know filters the hell out of herself in photos, but just herself.  Everyone else in the photo is unfiltered.  So you have a group of people and only one of them looks like the camera has vaseline smeared on the lens.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Filters just show what the user wants to see: themselves as a supermodel and not as a goblin. Blame human vanity for why that Fabio online looks more like a pockmarked melted candle IRL
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Frig it must be tough being a kid these days.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now I agree: Ban TikTok.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kids today must be really ugly if they need that many filters just to show their faces.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are we talking magic or what?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My unfiltered picture...

.o.
/|\
/_\

Behold the big ears!
 
