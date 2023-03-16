 Skip to content
I am the very model of a modern messiah general
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DAMN IT!  now I'll be singing that for a week.

I've information vegetable, animal, and mineral...
next bit's really tricky, specially intonation of 'in order categorical'

lawd that takes me back, Tenbury Wells operatic society.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not many people know this, but the pained cries of "Jesus Christ" uttered by wounded soldiers originated during the messianic wars, over which Christ was commander in chief.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's true, he was all for flipping tables and breaking out the whip on lying, cheating bastards in the synagogue, who were likely in league with corrupt church leaders and local politicians. What a great precedent he set. We should follow his example.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He literally said "Turn the Other Cheek" when you are met with violence.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. There's been a push recently by the hard right to portray JEEEsus as the antithesis of what he's been portrayed as since the beginning of Christianity.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion exists to enforce group mores.  It doesn't exist to find some objective truth.

So Jesus can be whomever a group wants him to be.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking NatC's.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: So Jesus can be whomever a group wants him to be.


yeah, when you've made something up... you can just keep making stuff up.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"because Jesus is respected as a model of Godly leadership by all worldwide even if you're not yet a Christian".

Even if you're not yet a Christian.

Not YET a Christian.

And he has the balls to say there was "absolutely" nothing religious about this training.

These people scare me.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
General Jesus could transform a spear into an AK.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: "because Jesus is respected as a model of Godly leadership by all worldwide even if you're not yet a Christian".

Even if you're not yet a Christian.

Not YET a Christian.

And he has the balls to say there was "absolutely" nothing religious about this training.

These people scare me.


the lights are on, but there's no one home
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkonaut: He literally said "Turn the Other Cheek" when you are met with violence.


The full context of that particular advice basically says, 'insist people treat you as an equal.' With the whole culture of right hand vs. left and sanitary practices.

But these Nat-Cs decided that the book of Revelation is literal, and not an Apocalyptic writing about the fall of the Roman Empire because Imperialism sucks.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkonaut: He literally said "Turn the Other Cheek" when you are met with violence.


That's a misquote.
What he said was "Turn the other cheek and pivot into a spinning backhand"
Dude could throw down.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: Great_Milenko: "because Jesus is respected as a model of Godly leadership by all worldwide even if you're not yet a Christian".

Even if you're not yet a Christian.

Not YET a Christian.

And he has the balls to say there was "absolutely" nothing religious about this training.

These people scare me.

the lights are on, but there's no one home


Their will is not their own.   Their heart sweats, their teeth grind.  Another kiss and they'll be mine.  They like to think that they're immune to the stuff, oh yeah.  It's closer to the truth to say they can't get enough.  You know they're gonna have to face it, they're addicted to love.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
chick.comView Full Size

/I didn't know Chick was a fan of Steven Seagal
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, "It's overall far better than we when we had the narcissistic, egotistical, cowardly, idiot racist as president, in Trump,"


LOL
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkonaut: He literally said "Turn the Other Cheek" when you are met with violence.


That's what he told the money changers in the temple when he whipped one buttock raw. He wanted to tan them equally.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deus Dolt
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the conclusion of the training, you are entitled to wear one of these vintage Gott Mit Uns belt buckles.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your imaginary friend is not respected world wide.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

advex101: General Jesus could transform a spear into an AK.


And water into Napalm
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now im hungey and want some General Jesus' Chicken
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All the military leaders of the bible are in the old testament. The new testament is peace, harmony, and love thy neighbor as thyself.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Lady J: Great_Milenko: "because Jesus is respected as a model of Godly leadership by all worldwide even if you're not yet a Christian".

Even if you're not yet a Christian.

Not YET a Christian.

And he has the balls to say there was "absolutely" nothing religious about this training.

These people scare me.

the lights are on, but there's no one home

Their will is not their own.   Their heart sweats, their teeth grind.  Another kiss and they'll be mine.  They like to think that they're immune to the stuff, oh yeah.  It's closer to the truth to say they can't get enough.  You know they're gonna have to face it, they're addicted to love.


lol, nicely done
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll start listening to American "christians" when they start reading and following the Bible rather than use if the book as a prop to use as a shield against criticism and as an excuse to have any morals whatsoever.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Farkonaut: He literally said "Turn the Other Cheek" when you are met with violence.

That's what he told the money changers in the temple when he whipped one buttock raw. He wanted to tan them equally.


Except that one guy, that kept saying "Spank me harder daddy.." ...
 
spacechecker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: MythDragon: Farkonaut: He literally said "Turn the Other Cheek" when you are met with violence.

That's what he told the money changers in the temple when he whipped one buttock raw. He wanted to tan them equally.

Except that one guy, that kept saying "Spank me harder daddy.." ...


There's always one...
 
Northern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lady J: DAMN IT!  now I'll be singing that for a week.

I've information vegetable, animal, and mineral...
next bit's really tricky, specially intonation of 'in order categorical'

lawd that takes me back, Tenbury Wells operatic society.


Haha, same.  Fark you subby.  On the other hand, HOTY territory.
 
dascott
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Okay well if you want to bring Jesus into this I'm taking Dr Manhattan.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For God loved the world so much that he gave his one and only Super Soldier, so that everyone who gets in his way will perish and have a short life.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
.....jesus ass-slapping christ, I had no idea.
 
