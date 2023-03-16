 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Evidence of Russian fighter jets dumping fuel on US Reaper drone before crashing it into the Black Sea (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
53
    More: Followup, Air force, United States, Russia, Cold War, Sun, Black Sea, Germany, France  
•       •       •

943 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2023 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure it wasn't just leaking fuel?  Maybe they lost the gas cap and just stuck a rag in there which came out at 30,000 ft.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I think that the US military is designing a drone made out of concrete to drop in front of the Russians again, just to see if they can crash a Russian jet?  Same idea as the disguised concrete mailbox my neighbor put in after some kids went for some mailbox baseball. Just a chonky boi of a drone that doesn't look like it's made out of lead, titanium and tungsten.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like we need to destroy a Russian asset of equal or greater value "by accident".
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I feel like we need to destroy a Russian asset of equal or greater value "by accident".


That's like half of Russia
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Why do I think that the US military is designing a drone made out of concrete to drop in front of the Russians again, just to see if they can crash a Russian jet?  Same idea as the disguised concrete mailbox my neighbor put in after some kids went for some mailbox baseball. Just a chonky boi of a drone that doesn't look like it's made out of lead, titanium and tungsten.



How about a self-destruct with an excessive explosive charge? If someone starts screwing with your drone KABOOOM.

Also, if you have to ditch for any reason it could serve as a self destruct.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: SpectroBoy: I feel like we need to destroy a Russian asset of equal or greater value "by accident".

That's like half of Russia


Your terms are acceptable.

But it's going to be tough to make it look like an accident.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golden shower, Russian style.
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumping on something and then ramming it is my fetish
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I feel like we need to destroy a Russian asset of equal or greater value "by accident".


For your consideration

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't really find any outrage over what the Russians did. I mean, we are over there participating in a war. Gotta expect the other side to hit back now and then. /shrug
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know we have current and former pilots/aviators on Fark.  Any want to offer their opinion?  Is fuel dumping some sort of unofficial maneuver like teabagging or something?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: I know we have current and former pilots/aviators on Fark.  Any want to offer their opinion?  Is fuel dumping some sort of unofficial maneuver like teabagging or something?


TFA sez it interferes with sensors and such on the recipient of the dump.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be funny if he then ran out of fuel and had to ditch.
 
FiloBato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Why do I think that the US military is designing a drone made out of concrete to drop in front of the Russians again, just to see if they can crash a Russian jet?  Same idea as the disguised concrete mailbox my neighbor put in after some kids went for some mailbox baseball. Just a chonky boi of a drone that doesn't look like it's made out of lead, titanium and tungsten.


We already did, it's the size of a 50 cal bullet.
 
FiloBato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MechaPyx: Can't really find any outrage over what the Russians did. I mean, we are over there participating in a war. Gotta expect the other side to hit back now and then. /shrug


Sure Jan.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone said this yesterday and everyone laughed at him/her
 
Juc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They do fly pretty poorly eh
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It is indeed a tragic loss of overpriced nuts and bolts.  Just think, the cost of that drone could have kept thousands of children from going to bed hungry.  Sad.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: SpectroBoy: I feel like we need to destroy a Russian asset of equal or greater value "by accident".

For your consideration

[Fark user image 850x478]


It WOULD be a shame if a couple of Fuel Air Explosive laden cruise missiles got away from control during
test and landed in that courtyard...
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I feel like we need to destroy a Russian asset of equal or greater value "by accident".


We should kill Yakov Smirinof?
 
Adam64
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good, we should start flying manned missions, and see if they have the balls to do it again.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ok... gotta ask....  what was the plan?

Step 1: Drop fuel onto a moving target
Step 2: Light it? Somehow?
Step3: Profit?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Can't really find any outrage over what the Russians did. I mean, we are over there participating in a war. Gotta expect the other side to hit back now and then. /shrug


Cool, all craft in international territory are fair game now.
 
wxboy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Ok... gotta ask....  what was the plan?

Step 1: Drop fuel onto a moving target
Step 2: Light it? Somehow?
Step3: Profit?


Maybe fuel ingested into the engine air intake would light up and set the thing ablaze? I dunno. I lost a car to an air filter fire once.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Can't really find any outrage over what the Russians did. I mean, we are over there participating in a war. Gotta expect the other side to hit back now and then. /shrug


Personally my outrage is that they would risk their own pilots lives trying to crash into it rather than just shoot it down.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Ok... gotta ask....  what was the plan?

Step 1: Drop fuel onto a moving target
Step 2: Light it? Somehow?
Step3: Profit?


Guessing that the fuel messes up the optics on onboard cameras.. can't see where they are going ?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Ok... gotta ask....  what was the plan?

Step 1: Drop fuel onto a moving target
Step 2: Light it? Somehow?
Step3: Profit?


There is a fair chance that covering a drone with jet fuel may cause issues with the engine. That didn't work out, so they crashed into them.

I sure would hate to be the Russian bomber pilots on the next mission that gets sent over Alaska to test our air defenses.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: It is indeed a tragic loss of overpriced nuts and bolts.  Just think, the cost of that drone could have kept thousands of children from going to bed hungry.  Sad.


So you support overpopulation, and the resulting climate change impact, rather than governmental population control measures.  Got it.  You're a monster.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Can't really find any outrage over what the Russians did. I mean, we are over there participating in a war. Gotta expect the other side to hit back now and then. /shrug



Really?

You think there should be no outrage when Russia downs an aircraft that was in international space?!?!?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Russian fuel? So, the drone got knocked down by chunks of coal?
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Can't really find any outrage over what the Russians did. I mean, we are over there participating in a war. Gotta expect the other side to hit back now and then. /shrug


How would you feel if the U.S causes the loss of a Russian aircraft in international airspace?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why not let our drones defend themselves if attacked on intercept? Either with weapons if on-board or just crashing into the jets?

Can't think of shiat more embarrassing than Russians losing a plane and/or pilot to a farking R/C toy. I'd make that deal any day of the week.
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I figure there should be some kind of specialist training school for oil-based air-to-air combat. Call it Top Gunk.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Next time they are gonna have a guy jump out of the cockpit and hit the Reaper with a wrench until it goes down.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Ok... gotta ask....  what was the plan?

Step 1: Drop fuel onto a moving target
Step 2: Light it? Somehow?
Step3: Profit?


Jet fuel can't melt steel propellers!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Can't really find any outrage over what the Russians did. I mean, we are over there participating in a war. Gotta expect the other side to hit back now and then. /shrug


We seem to be calling it "unprofessional". Lol.

If a Russian drone were in  similar position here I would be pissed we tried to make it look like an accident. Idbe further pissed we didn't hold the drones flaming corpse on international broadcast and say "Russia, you keep sending them, we'll keep shooting them"
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Can't really find any outrage over what the Russians did. I mean, we are over there participating in a war. Gotta expect the other side to hit back now and then. /shrug


Nobody tells us we can't fly whatever the fark we want whenever we want in international airspace. Ever.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They do realize we have a Tom Cruise, right?
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: disguised concrete mailbox


From my personal experience alone, there must be thousands upon thousands of disguised concrete mailboxes  around the US.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: MechaPyx: Can't really find any outrage over what the Russians did. I mean, we are over there participating in a war. Gotta expect the other side to hit back now and then. /shrug

Nobody tells us we can't fly whatever the fark we want whenever we want in international airspace. Ever.


Also, by this rubric it's perfectly ok for us to shoot down any Russian jet in international airspace over the Black Sea whenever we'd like. Thanks. Our boys & girls will love the practice.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Step Su 27, what are you doing??"
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That done was obviously broken.  Just look how slow the propeller was spinning. It was obviously sick. Maybe the Russians put it out of its misery like an old pet that just can't hardly move anymore.

Well that is what I would expect from the RT's fake blondes would say with a smile.

More to the real world...
1: How did the Sun get the low res images which show a prop turning at 3,000+ rpm showing 4+ frames per quarter revolution.... or at least 3 frames per second.
2: How the heck did someone pan the camera?

I think that raptors have defensive flares.  I might be wrong.  On the other hand what is the wingman going to do if the flare lights up the sky.

On the other hand, congrats to the Russian wingman for doing his job. If I'm at a singles bar with my wingman, I fully respect the guy for approaching my girl and barfing all over her.  After all he needs a conquest too.
 
wxboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: MechaPyx: Can't really find any outrage over what the Russians did. I mean, we are over there participating in a war. Gotta expect the other side to hit back now and then. /shrug

Nobody tells us we can't fly whatever the fark we want whenever we want in international airspace. Ever.


Does Russia claim half the Black Sea as Russian airspace? International law defines the edge of territorial airspace as 12 nm from the coastline, but some countries might have different views, and Russia seems more likely than most to see it differently. Since the Black Sea is basically an enclosed basin, Russia might view it as internal waters shared with other bordering countries, much like the US and Canada share the Great Lakes with no international airspace in between.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Haha no Vlad, you don't get to hide your asswhupping from the jr varsity by trying to drag the pros in. You sit there in your failure and get used to it.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Ok... gotta ask....  what was the plan?

Step 1: Drop fuel onto a moving target
Step 2: Light it? Somehow?
Step3: Profit?


To fark with the drone.  That was the plan.  Seriously, that's it.  They dumped fuel on it because that's about all they could do.  If the Russians were able to climb out of their cockpits onto the drone and draw dicks all over it, they'd have done that instead.

Not a lot that you can do to a drone flying at 200 miles an hour so they did what they could.  About all they can do is dump fuel on it and bump it.  Drones don't really react to aggressive flying.  And we can see how well the second option worked out.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dumping on its face and riding it down? Usually that costs extra
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

COVID19: Dumping on something and then ramming it is my fetish


ia thought taking away people's ability to breathe was your fetish? Or is it not a clever name?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MindStalker: MechaPyx: Can't really find any outrage over what the Russians did. I mean, we are over there participating in a war. Gotta expect the other side to hit back now and then. /shrug

Personally my outrage is that they would risk their own pilots lives trying to crash into it rather than just shoot it down.


Advanced Russian fighter pilot training wouldn't have that as a crash but only an accident. The superior Russian pilot might have had a technical problem on the pull up. What are you going to do if you pull the stick all the way back and your belly is in the way.  Your superior training can only go so far.  We can only hope that other Russian pilots consider the risk and drown their concerns in much borscht and vodka. After all, they might have to deal with an unarmed drone tomorrow.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wxboy: Does Russia claim half the Black Sea as Russian airspace?


Half? no.  They claim it all.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.