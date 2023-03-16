 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kyiv Post)   Day 386 of Putin's three day special operation. Wagner wants to turn it into a horny war by advertising on Porn Hub for fresh ruscist meat. This is your daily Ukraine war discussion thread   (kyivpost.com) divider line
22
    More: Creepy, Mercenary, Pornography, Russian mercenary group Wagner, Anno Domini, Private military company, United States, Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, huge fan of the novel recruitment technique  
•       •       •

155 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Mar 2023 at 8:00 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case you heard that PornHub blocked Russian users, Snopes.com says that's FALSE.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/did-pornhub-block-russian-users/
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. Let's skip the preamble and look at the overnight war news update, shall we?

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Thursday, March 16

Navalny Thankful for Oscar, Praises People Opposing War

EXPLAINED: Why the 'Bakhmut Triangle' Is the 'Most Mysterious Place in Ukraine'

European Parliament Condemns Repression and Show Trials in Belarus

OPINION: What the Scandal With This Year's Shevchenko Prize Is All About

'Stop Masturbating and Go to the Front' - Russian Mercenary Group Wagner Launches Porn Site Recruitment Drive

One Year Ago, Russians Dropped Two Bombs on Mariupol Drama Theater, Killing Hundreds

Fellow Republicans Slam Presidential Hopeful DeSantis for Questioning Support for Ukraine

OPINION: 'Morality Shouldn't Get in the Way' - Russia's Genocidal State Media

Bakhmut Sector: Ukrainian Soldiers Defiant and Ready to Fight, Civilians Battered

Ukraine Invites Trump Rival to Visit to Understand the Russian Threat to US Interests

Planned Terrorist Attacks in Kharkiv Prevented by Arrest of Alleged Russian Agent, Say Security Services

Danish Government Sets Up One-Billion-Dollar Fund for Ukraine

The Ministry of Culture Announces Revised Departure Rules for Artists

OPINION: Playing the Victim: Timothy Snyder's Testimony to the UN Security Council on Russian Hate Speech


UK Defense Ministry: Russian Defense Ministry insists on capturing Vuhledar as it competes with Wagner.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has been "insistent in its drive for success" in Vulhedar, partially due to its competition with Wagner Group, which achieved tactical success in the Bakhmut sector, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on March 16.

api.kyivindependent.comView Full Size

NATIONAL
Ukraine war latest: Russia ramps up mobilization, Ukraine receives 'optimistic' news following Ramstein meeting
Key developments on March 15: Media: Russia plans on drafting 400,000 soldiers to fight against Ukraine Russian Su-24 supersonic tactical bomber shot down near Bakhmut Politico: US senators...

1 killed, 14 injured as Russia attacks 7 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours.
Russian attacks killed one civilian in Bakhmut and injured 11 more in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported in his morning update on March 16. Russia hit ten settlements and three communities in the region, damaging over 25 houses, five high-rises, a school, an educational institution, and cars, said Kyrylenko.

Southern Command: 'Atypical' activity of Russian naval grouping recorded in Black Sea.
Russia has withdrawn 20 ships and many of its auxiliary fleet's units into the Black Sea on the morning of March 16, said Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk, calling it "atypical activity and a number of ships."

General Staff: Russia has lost 162,560 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022.
Ukraine's General Staff reported on March 16 that Russia had also lost 3,492 tanks, 6,799 armored fighting vehicles, 5,377 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,528 artillery systems, 502 multiple launch rocket systems, 262 air defense systems, 304 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,132 drones, and 18 boats.

General Staff: Ukraine repels 75 Russian attacks in past 24 hours.
Ukraine's military repelled over 75 Russian assaults in five areas over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on March 16. Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

UK estimates between 20,000-30,000 regular Russian forces, Wagner fighters have been killed, wounded in Bakhmut since last May.
A U.K. official said during his speech in Vienna on March 15 that Russian military leaders have sacrificed military units and squandered strategic resources for small tactical gains.

ISW: Wagner Group offensive on Bakhmut appears to be nearing culmination.
The number of attacks in and around Bakhmut has significantly markedly decreased particularly over the last few days, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment on March 15.

Governor: Less than 3,000 residents remain in Bakhmut.
Less than 3,000 residents, including 33 children, remain in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported. "There are people who absolutely refuse to leave," Kyrylenko said, noting that evacuation efforts are ongoing.

Russian forces shell 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.
Russian forces shelled Krasnopillia, Khotyn, Shalyhyne, and Novoslobidske in Sumy Oblast on March 15, destroying civilian infrastructure, the Sumy Oblast regional administration reported. No casualties were reported.

Ukraine war latest: Russia ramps up mobilization, Ukraine receives 'optimistic' news following Ramstein meeting

And that's your lot, enjoy your day folks.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who's disturbed by Wagner recruiting Russians from porn hub? They're basically saying 'join our invasion and live out your darkest fantasy on Ukrainian women."
Russia seriously needs to be crushed, they are a cancer upon the world.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wanted: A GOP presidential contender who supports Ukraine
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can I make a suggestion for posterity's sake? My recent quest to nail down all the daily Russian war casualty reports has emphasized to me the importance of phrasing, so people can later find shiat.

Today''s headline:

"Day 386 of Putin's three day special operation. Wagner wants to turn it into a horny war by advertising on Porn Hub for fresh ruscist meat. This is your daily Fark discussion thread"

should read

"Day 386 of WW3: Wagner wants to turn it into a horny war by advertising on Porn Hub for fresh ruscist meat. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion"

The exact phrases "Day [###] of WW3:" and "It's your [dddddddd] Ukraine war discussion" are important, for the sake of continuity and searchability.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Wanted: A GOP presidential contender who supports Ukraine


Not going to happen. The GOP would rather be Russian, and is now the treason party.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harlee: Can I make a suggestion for posterity's sake? My recent quest to nail down all the daily Russian war casualty reports has emphasized to me the importance of phrasing, so people can later find shiat.

Today''s headline:

"Day 386 of Putin's three day special operation. Wagner wants to turn it into a horny war by advertising on Porn Hub for fresh ruscist meat. This is your daily Fark discussion thread"

should read

"Day 386 of WW3: Wagner wants to turn it into a horny war by advertising on Porn Hub for fresh ruscist meat. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion"

The exact phrases "Day [###] of WW3:" and "It's your [dddddddd] Ukraine war discussion" are important, for the sake of continuity and searchability.


This is the way.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

turboke: In case you heard that PornHub blocked Russian users, Snopes.com says that's FALSE.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/did-pornhub-block-russian-users/


I wish there was a "No Russian" filter. I find it a boner killer when I go to a performer and see Cyrillic on some of their video descriptions.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x775]

[Fark user image 841x1500]

[Fark user image 850x264]


The Who - Another Tricky Day
Youtube OhuLhcbY_08
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1040? The Orcs really do not care about KIAs. 3x for wounded.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good thing this ended 383 days ago when the mighty Russian army moved at lighting speed through Ukraine and were treated as liberators and Putin was made czar.
 
danzak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gee, hard to keep your head straight in times of war

https://twitter.com/bigSAC10/status/1636339830056448000?s=20
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I wish there was a "No Russian" filter. I find it a boner killer when I go to a performer and see Cyrillic on some of their video descriptions.


I've been finding that there are some very pretty women out there, I go to click, I then "skip ads" hear the PornHub drums go off, and everyone's speaking Russian which I do not understand, so I click it off immediately. "why couldn't some US folks do a vid like this?"
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dang, that presents quite a difficult choice:
Stay in the relative comfort of my relatively safe home (it is Russia, after all) and enjoy a wank or three, or be handed a stick and some expired rations prior to being blown up in Ukraine.

Decisions, decisions... such think... much ponder...

After careful consideration, Wagner, I think I'll stick (heh) with the porn. Thanks, though.
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

groppet: Good thing this ended 383 days ago when the mighty Russian army moved at lighting speed through Ukraine and were treated as liberators and Putin was made czar.


Or at least by the end of the month March 2022. Based on non-Kremlin sources.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12215677/149207692#c149207692
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ladies find yourselves a man who can do both:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Russia disinformation looks to US far right to weaken Ukraine support

The Kremlin is deploying new tactics by drawing on favorite themes and conspiracy theories of rightwing Republicans
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Remember the Reaper.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ivan the Careless Smoker appears to have visited the FSB building in Rostov-on-Don:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hmmmmm

either

a) Stay home safe and warm and spank the monkey

b) Join an illegal war, live in hell, and probably die

It's a temping offer, but pass the jergen's
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.