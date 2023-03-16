 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Cliffside California home suddenly has an infinity pool   (ktla.com) divider line
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"So, all we have left is our faith in god, so we're good, but it's because of our faith, not because of our house," Robinson said.

That's one hell of a drug.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cliffside California home suddenly has an infinity pool

Not to worry. There's a life preserver next to the pool:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Live there?

Dude, you shouldn't be standing there. GTFO, bro.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the value price just went up a few million?
 
subsetzero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have zero farks to give about people who build or buy a house perched on the edge of a cliff.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asleep: "So, all we have left is our faith in god, so we're good,"

Woke: In other words, they're rich and have the best home insurance.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how anyone could have seen this coming.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: [Fark user image 425x562]

Live there?

Dude, you shouldn't be standing there. GTFO, bro.


He should also drain that sucker to get rid of the immense amount of weight on the edge of that cliff.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, as my father calls it, "California downhill house racing season."
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

subsetzero: I have zero farks to give about people who build or buy a house perched on the edge of a cliff.


seriously.  Look at the houses where the cliff didn't collapse, just 1 or 2 doors down.  They're right on the edge of a cliff literally made of sand.

No.  California, please no.  Stop bailing these people out.  Start making it required that all construction be a certain distance from sandstone cliffs, unless the construction also heavily reinforces said cliff.
 
splorp!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Asleep: "So, all we have left is our faith in god, so we're good,"

Woke: In other words, they're rich and have the best home insurance.


Not quite...

FTFA:

Robinson also told KTLA that it's possible they will lose everything and that his insurance company said it does not cover the hillside's collapse.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamAwake: subsetzero: I have zero farks to give about people who build or buy a house perched on the edge of a cliff.

seriously.  Look at the houses where the cliff didn't collapse, just 1 or 2 doors down.  They're right on the edge of a cliff literally made of sand.

No.  California, please no.  Stop bailing these people out.  Start making it required that all construction be a certain distance from sandstone cliffs, unless the construction also heavily reinforces said cliff.


I just found it on Google maps...forgot how to do a screenshot so here's the link (I hope):

https://www.google.com/maps/place/1500+Buena+Vista,+San+Clemente,+­CA­+92­67­2­/­[nospam-﹫-backwards]33*4­2­88942,-117.6305995,452m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m6!3m5!1s0x80dcf40f275c5bb3:0xda5f4bf6834aeb34!8m2!3d33.429864!4d-117.628848!16s%2Fg%2F11csmy3slz

They couldn't be any more close to the edge...who the fark planned that?!

What's more weird, though, it this: There is apparently a train-line that runs right along the beach. I wonder how many times waves have washed over it?!
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you (re)build your house on the coast where hurricanes hiat or fires burn or cliffs slide into the ocean, I have zero sympathy and am not particularly interested in helping you rebuild (again).
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our realtor sent us a listing for a house in a similar situation, in San Clemente as well now that I think about it. We kept wondering why a house like that, in that area, was so damn cheap. Then we saw that the "patio" abruptly ended and there was some caution tape in the background.

/he was just farking with us.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are apartments, not houses Farkers. You can put the pitchforks away.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
from looking at the standing hillside it seems there was little to no flora and fauna growing and lending strength to the hill.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

splorp!: Godscrack: Asleep: "So, all we have left is our faith in god, so we're good,"

Woke: In other words, they're rich and have the best home insurance.

Not quite...

FTFA:

Robinson also told KTLA that it's possible they will lose everything and that his insurance company said it does not cover the hillside's collapse.


You want a place like that, you've really got to have the income or wealth to support it. Period, end of story, no other options.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: [Fark user image 425x562]

Live there?

Dude, you shouldn't be standing there. GTFO, bro.


Godscrack: Asleep: "So, all we have left is our faith in god, so we're good,"

Woke: In other words, they're rich and have the best home insurance.


"We had a major retaining wall, and it went down and took about half of our yard with it, and we have a pool. It's the pool that's holding the rest of the yard in and the fire department right now is emptying the pool to take the pressure of the pool," he said.
Robinson also told KTLA that it's possible they will lose everything and that his insurance company said it does not cover the hillside's collapse.


Yep.

CSB: I'd started reading an LA Times article about the fires in north California a few years ago....couldn't finish reading-the stupid there that was described was so sad.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: splorp!: Godscrack: Asleep: "So, all we have left is our faith in god, so we're good,"

Woke: In other words, they're rich and have the best home insurance.

Not quite...

FTFA:

Robinson also told KTLA that it's possible they will lose everything and that his insurance company said it does not cover the hillside's collapse.

You want a place like that, you've really got to have the income or wealth to support it. Period, end of story, no other options.


Right? It's a five unit apartment with owners who live on site. Burn the capitalist pigs getting rich on the blood of the proletariat.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: GregInIndy: splorp!: Godscrack: Asleep: "So, all we have left is our faith in god, so we're good,"

Woke: In other words, they're rich and have the best home insurance.

Not quite...

FTFA:

Robinson also told KTLA that it's possible they will lose everything and that his insurance company said it does not cover the hillside's collapse.

You want a place like that, you've really got to have the income or wealth to support it. Period, end of story, no other options.

Right? It's a five unit apartment with owners who live on site. Burn the capitalist pigs getting rich on the blood of the proletariat.


The apartment-renters can simply get their stuff out & move. They get off easy, very little fuss or muss. Heck, in their place depending on the agreements I'd likely demand full security deposit return & possibly compensation for being forced out of a contracted lease.

The owners may lose everything. But it's difficult to argue they didn't know where the property was or what the risks were. Nobody forces anyone to purchase a cliffside beach home.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: Nobody forces anyone to purchase a cliffside beach home.


Look at the map of the area just north of there. There are houses built RIGHT ON THE BEACH as in spitting distance away from the water. WTF?! I mean, they are so close to the waters edge I can't imagine any of those homes NOT being swamped at some point.
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: drewogatory: GregInIndy: splorp!: Godscrack: Asleep: "So, all we have left is our faith in god, so we're good,"

Woke: In other words, they're rich and have the best home insurance.

Not quite...

FTFA:

Robinson also told KTLA that it's possible they will lose everything and that his insurance company said it does not cover the hillside's collapse.

You want a place like that, you've really got to have the income or wealth to support it. Period, end of story, no other options.

Right? It's a five unit apartment with owners who live on site. Burn the capitalist pigs getting rich on the blood of the proletariat.

The apartment-renters can simply get their stuff out & move. They get off easy, very little fuss or muss. Heck, in their place depending on the agreements I'd likely demand full security deposit return & possibly compensation for being forced out of a contracted lease.

The owners may lose everything. But it's difficult to argue they didn't know where the property was or what the risks were. Nobody forces anyone to purchase a cliffside beach home.


God told them it was cool, so they're gonna be okay
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: drewogatory: GregInIndy: splorp!: Godscrack: Asleep: "So, all we have left is our faith in god, so we're good,"

Woke: In other words, they're rich and have the best home insurance.

Not quite...

FTFA:

Robinson also told KTLA that it's possible they will lose everything and that his insurance company said it does not cover the hillside's collapse.

You want a place like that, you've really got to have the income or wealth to support it. Period, end of story, no other options.

Right? It's a five unit apartment with owners who live on site. Burn the capitalist pigs getting rich on the blood of the proletariat.

The apartment-renters can simply get their stuff out & move. They get off easy, very little fuss or muss. Heck, in their place depending on the agreements I'd likely demand full security deposit return & possibly compensation for being forced out of a contracted lease.

The owners may lose everything. But it's difficult to argue they didn't know where the property was or what the risks were. Nobody forces anyone to purchase a cliffside beach home.


I mean, they hired an engineer to survey the site when they bought it. Who signed off on it. Except for the Jesus stuff they seem like,you know, decent people and aren't nearly as bitter about this as I would be.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
itk-assets.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size



Not enough water to go around in the universe? Don't worry... I'll just get rid of half of the pools.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just looked up that area on Zwillow, a vacant lot sold there for 2.3 million dollars.   I think these people are gonna be fine.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Asleep: "So, all we have left is our faith in god, so we're good,"

Woke: In other words, they're rich and have the best home insurance.


Yes, because god told them a long time ago to buy some money and use it to purchase insurance.
 
kp1230
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: IamAwake: subsetzero: I have zero farks to give about people who build or buy a house perched on the edge of a cliff.

seriously.  Look at the houses where the cliff didn't collapse, just 1 or 2 doors down.  They're right on the edge of a cliff literally made of sand.

No.  California, please no.  Stop bailing these people out.  Start making it required that all construction be a certain distance from sandstone cliffs, unless the construction also heavily reinforces said cliff.

I just found it on Google maps...forgot how to do a screenshot so here's the link (I hope):

https://www.google.com/maps/place/1500+Buena+Vista,+San+Clemente,+CA+92672/[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x12]33[* image 7x12]4288942,-117.6305995,452m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m6!3m5!1s0x80dcf40f275c5bb3:0xda5f4bf6834aeb34!8m2!3d33.429864!4d-117.628848!16s%2Fg%2F11csmy3slz

They couldn't be any more close to the edge...who the fark planned that?!

What's more weird, though, it this: There is apparently a train-line that runs right along the beach. I wonder how many times waves have washed over it?!


I lived in San Clemente from '85-04, and your question about waves washing over train the tracks got me curious. The track is an Amtrak/Metrolink rail line. Anyway, a quick Google revealed that they are currently working on stabilizing a section of the tracks that have shifted due to waves:

https://www.ocregister.com/2023/01/11/weather-delays-landslide-stabilization-at-train-tracks-in-san-clemente/

I also know exactly where the slide mentioned in the article happened. I drove that section of PCH almost daily (and still drive it when I go back to visit family) almost without fail, we look up at those houses/apartments perched precariously on the edge of the cliffs, shake our heads, and wonder how long  before they tumble down the cliff. It would be a big nope for me.
 
5paz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

drewogatory: These are apartments, not houses Farkers. You can put the pitchforks away.


I use to live across the street on Dije Court, mostly apartments were I lived, but some are houses/condos.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh no.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someday, people will learn you can't just live anywhere and expect to shape nature to your will. If it wants, nature will just shake you off like fleas.
 
fearthecowboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
LOLz.

Jeez, those weren't exactly tiny 'retaining' walls either. The sheer mass that falls is amazing

Weird. Taking a screenshot washed out the image. see the angled view

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: splorp!: Godscrack: Asleep: "So, all we have left is our faith in god, so we're good,"

Woke: In other words, they're rich and have the best home insurance.

Not quite...

FTFA:

Robinson also told KTLA that it's possible they will lose everything and that his insurance company said it does not cover the hillside's collapse.

You want a place like that, you've really got to have the income or wealth to support it. Period, end of story, no other options.


I imagine that these properties were purchased back when any college degree or a union job was enough to get you a pretty good house.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We had a shiatload of this happen a few weeks ago here in NZ when cyclone Gabrielle hit Auckland. One case even had the rich asshole landowners using the aftermath of the cyclone to illegally cut down a tree on their property that was spoiling their view. Few days after they cut the tree down, the cliff under their house collapsed.


And they deserve it.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"So, all we have left is our faith in god"

Yes.  God has a plan for us all.  And His plan for you was to fark up your house.  Probably because you're stupid.
 
