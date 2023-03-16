 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   For irritation, please press "1"   (npr.org) divider line
58
    More: Obvious, Customer, Reason, Customer service, Science, Internet, customer service, Business, Employment  
•       •       •

1096 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2023 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My absolute favorite are the telcos / cable companies, where the express purpose of customer service is to firewall the customers from management.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who used to work in tech support over the phone, don't get mad at the human on the other end of the line. Unless they deserve it of course.
 
neofonz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Behold the lack of competition in the American economy.

Companies can treat their customers like crap because they have few to no competitors.
 
poorjon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CSB: I was dealing with a customer service bot and none of the menu options were right so I said "Operator". The bot responded with "It sounds like you want to speak with an operator, but you can talk to me!"

And that's how I learned I can't kill a computer with my mind over the telephone
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Despite the increase in AI chatbots and automated customer service systems, Tenumah says customer service is a business that is extremely difficult to calculate with a formula or algorithm. Improving that system starts with valuing workers.

So you're saying there's no solution.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm fed up with seeing this thread over and over GET ME THE MANAGER IMMEDIATELY
 
usahole
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

poorjon: CSB: I was dealing with a customer service bot and none of the menu options were right so I said "Operator". The bot responded with "It sounds like you want to speak with an operator, but you can talk to me!"

And that's how I learned I can't kill a computer with my mind over the telephone


Okay, this elicited an actual LOL from me
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sorry.  I did not understand your request.  Please press or say "One" to ...
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cisco Default Hold Music - [HQ Mono Audio] - Opus Number 1
Youtube pais41IW5dk

Your feedback is important to us
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tool, L.A. Municipal Court, Salival
Youtube UTUUnbr5d4E


If I owned a company with customer service, I'd make this the hold music.
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

neofonz: Behold the lack of competition in the American economy.

Companies can treat their customers like crap because they have few to no competitors.


Well, they've all agreed to treat people like crap.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If I have to wait on hold, put some music on. Don't interrupt every 30 seconds to tell me how important my call is. And sure as hell don't blast advertising at me. That'll get me pissed and I rip the first real manager I talk to a new one.

The low level grunts get polite frustration. The ones further up the chain get anger.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I honestly cannot understand these systems.  You go through 14 layers of questions indicating your problem, your account number and so on, then finally get a human and their very first question is

"Can I get your account number please?"

Why?  Seriously, why?  You should have every bit of that at your fingertips already along with the path I took to get to you

We get mad because the systems aren't designed to help- they're designed to make you give up.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you want another illogically nested submenu, press 2. If you do not wish to press 2, press star, pound, star 3. If you would like to speak with a representative, simply hang up for the same result you could ever hope to get here.
 
Fart One of a Three Fart Series
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The local urgent care clinic that I call all the time for script clarification has added fake typing and paper shuffling sounds to their automated system.  "Hmm, let me check on that ...<shuffle> <shuffle> <shuffle>".  It's really bizarre and kind of insulting.  At least it doesn't argue after you say "representative" a few times.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Karenization of America is a major contributor.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have to call my doctor's office on average once a month. The first 30 seconds of the phone call is having to listen to "Thank you for calling XYZ Physicians Partners offices. If you are having a medical emergency, please hang up and call the emergency room or 911, otherwise please pay attention to the following options, as our menu has recently changed" (no, no it hasn't, in years) If you are an adult, and have to be told to call 911 when you're having an emergency, you should just succumb to your illness and call it a day.

"For help with prescription refills, press 3..." I had an issue with a prescription refill that I made a few days earlier, so I needed to discuss it with someone. *Presses 3*, "Prescription refills should be requested through the website." *click*  It disconnects you after throwing you to the website. Not, "If you'd like to talk to someone press 0", not back to the main menu. Just straight up disconnects you. FUUUUU So I have to call back and just spam '0' until I get an operator.
 
raulzero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stopped reading at "Yelp".
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I honestly cannot understand these systems.  You go through 14 layers of questions indicating your problem, your account number and so on, then finally get a human and their very first question is

"Can I get your account number please?"

Why?  Seriously, why?  You should have every bit of that at your fingertips already along with the path I took to get to you

We get mad because the systems aren't designed to help- they're designed to make you give up.


The real, boring answer is if the caller put in the wrong account on the first pass, the agent will be looking at all the wrong information. So they verify the account number.
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Please listen to the entire menu before making a selection, as our options have changed."

*rattles off a 10-minute menu of options*
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My submission didn't get greened, but it's about people weaponizing their own AIs against corporate customer serivce chat:

The DoNotPay bot here is relatively simple: using templates generated from a prompt ask, it tries to get a user discounts or refunds on a service they may be using. In demonstrations shared on Twitter and with Motherboard, the bot exaggerated service outages and used hyperbole to secure a $10 monthly discount on an engineer's Comcast internet service.
[...]
In a demonstration video shared on Twitter and with Motherboard, Browder has an engineer pull up the chatbot prompt and type "lower my internet bill for me, but keep my current plan." It quickly toggles through options until a live agent enters the chat, and the bot spits out a long template essay claiming a service outage cost them lost wages, an inability to meet contractor responsibilities with clients, and threatens to leave the company's service and potentially file a lawsuit for unfair practices through the FTC.

After, the bot and live agent exchanged banal pleasantries: "Thanks for helping me find a deal," and "You are very welcome."
[...]
"Our bot is actually pretty manipulative. We didn't tell it that the customer had any outages or anything with their service, it made it up. That's not good from a liability perspective," Browder told Motherboard. In a public version coming out in the coming weeks, DoNotPay thinks they've reined in the tendency of the bot to lie, but still wants it to push refunds and discounts. "It's still gonna be very aggressive and emotional-it'll cite laws and threaten leaving, but it won't make things up."
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: The Karenization of America is a major contributor.


Which came first the Karen or the shietty customer service? Seems to me the Karen's are more recent.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fart One of a Three Fart Series: The local urgent care clinic that I call all the time for script clarification has added fake typing and paper shuffling sounds to their automated system.  "Hmm, let me check on that ...<shuffle> <shuffle> <shuffle>".  It's really bizarre and kind of insulting.  At least it doesn't argue after you say "representative" a few times.


"Connecting you to Representative George Santos ..."
 
Slaxl
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Glockenspiel Hero: I honestly cannot understand these systems.  You go through 14 layers of questions indicating your problem, your account number and so on, then finally get a human and their very first question is

"Can I get your account number please?"

Why?  Seriously, why?  You should have every bit of that at your fingertips already along with the path I took to get to you

We get mad because the systems aren't designed to help- they're designed to make you give up.

The real, boring answer is if the caller put in the wrong account on the first pass, the agent will be looking at all the wrong information. So they verify the account number.


.
"Account number 3642476, am I speaking to Mr Rajiv? No? Oh, well you mistyped your number, back of the queue for you!"


Seriously though I've been transferred around after putting all my details in and the operator who picks up just doesn't have them. They don't. I've asked.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pretty sure what Americans are fed up with are other Americans.

And they should be. Assholes are a large percentage of the population.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: My submission didn't get greened, but it's about people weaponizing their own AIs against corporate customer serivce chat:

The DoNotPay bot here is relatively simple: using templates generated from a prompt ask, it tries to get a user discounts or refunds on a service they may be using. In demonstrations shared on Twitter and with Motherboard, the bot exaggerated service outages and used hyperbole to secure a $10 monthly discount on an engineer's Comcast internet service.
[...]
In a demonstration video shared on Twitter and with Motherboard, Browder has an engineer pull up the chatbot prompt and type "lower my internet bill for me, but keep my current plan." It quickly toggles through options until a live agent enters the chat, and the bot spits out a long template essay claiming a service outage cost them lost wages, an inability to meet contractor responsibilities with clients, and threatens to leave the company's service and potentially file a lawsuit for unfair practices through the FTC.

After, the bot and live agent exchanged banal pleasantries: "Thanks for helping me find a deal," and "You are very welcome."
[...]
"Our bot is actually pretty manipulative. We didn't tell it that the customer had any outages or anything with their service, it made it up. That's not good from a liability perspective," Browder told Motherboard. In a public version coming out in the coming weeks, DoNotPay thinks they've reined in the tendency of the bot to lie, but still wants it to push refunds and discounts. "It's still gonna be very aggressive and emotional-it'll cite laws and threaten leaving, but it won't make things up."


Somehow this will be the bot that is declared illegal to use.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

poorjon: CSB: I was dealing with a customer service bot and none of the menu options were right so I said "Operator". The bot responded with "It sounds like you want to speak with an operator, but you can talk to me!"

And that's how I learned I can't kill a computer with my mind over the telephone


I went through this trying to settle a bill from a canceled account. The automated system kept asking me to verify my account, which no longer existed.

I finally called as a new customer to their sales to get an actual person to explain why the hell if they wanted to get paid, they should LET people to a live person.
 
overthinker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've worked in customer service for a major company for most of the last 30 years. 
And here's what I can tell you: Bean counters suck the life out of everything.

Seriously. When I started, we only had to make sure every call was answered, and we had to do our best to resolve the issue on the same day. Simple, right? Basically, try to close every call I took the same day.
Now? KPIs. I can only spend XX minutes on a call? I have to take YY calls per day? I have to have ZZ Customer Satisfaction rates on closed tickets? I have to do NN hours of work directly with customers every day? And I have to have NN percent of those calls closed by End of Day, too? And you don't hit all the marks, you get docked. Then came 'customer facing labor utilization'. First, it was 65% and was evaluated on average over the year. The thinking was that with holidays, time off, required training and meetings, this was a good spot. And it actually worked well... until bean counters wanted to reduce headcount. In turn, this meant everyone else now had to do 77%. But the ignorance here is insane. With having to go from one ticket to other, crippling tools along the way, reducing the availability of expert resources to ask for help, customer sat fell like a brick, people stopped getting bonuses and raises. It makes for unhappy staff.

Some even go so far as to fire you if your numbers fall long enough, and you get screwed even if you take time off! (Employer, I am looking at you! Your recent "75% of your time must be customer facing every month" announcement yesterday clearly farks us out of taking any real time off! Two weeks in June? Can't take the kids to the beach now. Two weeks in December? Screw taking kids to grandmas for the holidays. Want to take spring break week off? Guess what! About 18% of our staff already scheduled the week off to take kids to various things. This month is 4 weeks and 3 days of 'workdays'. That means one week off means you have to work almost a full day every day and we can't go to those required meetings or complete the monthly required trainings otherwise we get screwed out of our pay or our jobs!!!).

And I can name a dozen other things, all driven by bean counters who want to get maximum output, but in doing so they screw the customer service teams. Even our partners who do support for us from time to time. Add in the fact people usually call customer service because they have an issue and are already not happy and often unload on us, it's no wonder we hate it and why the quality declines.

The real solution is to tell the bean counters to buzz off. Let the customer service teams manage themselves. You can tie budgets to performance, but don't keep changing the damn performance numbers. Give them back the tools they need to do their jobs and stop with the boosheet performance reviews when your own bean counters are the root cause of the PROBLEM with your staff meeting goals.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Somehow this will be the bot that is declared illegal to use.


Yup, Bots that rip you off?  Totes OK.  Bots that rip us off?  'Here's a big envelope of cash Senator Grifter McBriberson!'
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Actually happened.
Before you could talk to Customer "Service" you had to enter your account number.

Company Bot: "Please state your request"

Me: "I want to speak to Customer Service"

Company Bot: "I heard "Please sign me up for your Premium Package".  Congratulations you are now a Premium Package subscriber.  Is there anything else I can help you with?.

Me: "Unsubscribe me from your Premium Package and let me speak to Customer Service."

Company Bot: "You cannot unsubscribe from the Premium Package for at least 30 days"

Me: "Let me speak to an Operator"

Company Bot: "I am sorry.  I didn't not understand your request.  Goodbye".

Click.
 
ssa5
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: We get mad because the systems aren't designed to help- they're designed to make you give up.


XFINITY!

Last time I moved I had to call Xfinity, and where they have this non-working feature of moving your account to a new location. 2+ hours of repeated attempts to talk to a human to get my line activated with my modem. Eventually gave up as I saw the apartment had an ethernet jack, I realized that US Internet had wired the building. Hung up on Xfinity, called US Internet the next day, and 10 minutes from moment I dialed I had internet.

Temporary apt that I moved out of 4 months later into new house, house that had active Mediacom service. Told them specific date I would be closing and wished service to be active for my account that day. Mediacom insisted to send a technician out that cost $120 to ....do nothing BECAUSE IT WAS ALREADY WORKING.

F*** Xfinity, F*** Mediacom, F*** Verizon, and F*** Centurylink. All of these have grown to the point they just absolutely do not give a *$&@ about you, even when the problem is on them. And F*** the inventor of the automated phone system, just burn in hell you rotten sack of **** for the hours of my life wasted using these non-working automated pieces of *#&@

I feel better now
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Companies are only providing the appearance of a good or service you'd actually want. Wake up dumb dumb
 
Merltech
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Online help, automated phone help, customer help. They all follow a stupid script.  That somehow doesn't even have a problem solving chart. It's just a line by line check off list.  And if the poor sap on the other end deviates from the check list, they didn't follow procedure and gets docked off points or some other stupid crap. I don't know if the system was designed to make you want to give up, or they just don't want to fix the problem. Just buy a new product with a bigger problem.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Doesn't help matters when the call center you're calling is located at a 3rd party call center in some third world craphole, where "Johnathan" has skills in english that are infuriatingly terribad and you can literally hear the sounds of chickens & pigs in the background (I wish I was making that up).

Discover Card - Peggy Customer Service #1
Youtube F8L2cI8brzQ
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

John the Magnificent: Me: "I want to speak to Customer Service"

Company Bot: "I heard "Please sign me up for your Premium Package".  Congratulations you are now a Premium Package subscriber.  Is there anything else I can help you with?.


This did not actually happen.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: I have to call my doctor's office on average once a month. The first 30 seconds of the phone call is having to listen to "Thank you for calling XYZ Physicians Partners offices. If you are having a medical emergency, please hang up and call the emergency room or 911, otherwise please pay attention to the following options, as our menu has recently changed" (no, no it hasn't, in years) If you are an adult, and have to be told to call 911 when you're having an emergency, you should just succumb to your illness and call it a day.

"For help with prescription refills, press 3..." I had an issue with a prescription refill that I made a few days earlier, so I needed to discuss it with someone. *Presses 3*, "Prescription refills should be requested through the website." *click*  It disconnects you after throwing you to the website. Not, "If you'd like to talk to someone press 0", not back to the main menu. Just straight up disconnects you. FUUUUU So I have to call back and just spam '0' until I get an operator.


I found that by pressing the button that is specifically for doctors use you get to speak to a human, then say you're  sorry . Some clerk  usually will solve your problem, pretend your sorry to have cut into their precious time.
 
whidbey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm just going to say it:

Ditch the automated system.  Hire actual people to answer phones.   TRAIN them to address customers' needs.
 
pheelix
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In the past two weeks, I've had two highly positive customer service outcomes.

First, I had to deal with Logitech for a $40 mouse that failed under warranty. Logitech used a chatbot to take down my contact info and do all the scripted shiat that one typically endures while dealing with a warranty issue over the phone, all the way to the point where it basically said I probably qualify for a replacement and someone would contact me via email shortly. A few minutes later I got an email saying I qualified and provided tracking number for the new mouse they were shipping to me. Two days later, I had a new mouse.

Second, I had a cable/internet outage that lasted longer than 24 hours due to a storm. I logged into my account, used their chat window to explain that I felt like I deserved a refund for my downtime. After answering more of those scripted questions one typically has to go through on the phone, the chatbot agreed, mentioned something about it needing to be authorized first but that I should expect a credit on my next bill. To my surprise the credit equated to roughly 3 days worth of service.

Both issues required maybe 15 minutes of my time, and since it was done via chat window it rarely required 100% of my undivided attention.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Pretty sure what Americans are fed up with are other Americans.


They're also fed up with the people who answer the phones.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: John the Magnificent: Me: "I want to speak to Customer Service"

Company Bot: "I heard "Please sign me up for your Premium Package".  Congratulations you are now a Premium Package subscriber.  Is there anything else I can help you with?.

This did not actually happen.


And you know that how?
 
zbtop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Customer service levels are correlated pretty closely with staff-customer ratios. Companies with tens or hundreds of millions of customers don't have staff to manage that, and mostly they realize they don't need it. If 15 million people will pay $1000 for the newest whiz-bang phone and expect it'll have a larger screen and more battery life than last year's model, and will sit in line for hours just to buy one and will tolerate sitting on hold for hours for support and *still* fork over their $1000, the company is going to invest in screens and battery life over hiring hundreds of thousands of customer service people. Same thing if the company has a functional monopoly (like internet providers). If they can get 80% functionality out of automated systems, and irritate half of the remaining 20% into just giving up, and only need people to handle 10% of actual issues, they'll totally tolerate that.

Another issue is that, for many things, *you* are not the actual customer. Want to know why Ticketmaster sucks so bad? It's because the *actual* customer is the band and promoter (who's outsourcing ticketing and venue management to TM)  and you are the *product*.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

John the Magnificent: HotWingConspiracy: John the Magnificent: Me: "I want to speak to Customer Service"

Company Bot: "I heard "Please sign me up for your Premium Package".  Congratulations you are now a Premium Package subscriber.  Is there anything else I can help you with?.

This did not actually happen.

And you know that how?


Give us the number you called. This did not happen.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Again... you know that how?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When one of my kids was a teenager, we tried proactive. Canceling that was just the side of pure hell. It took several tries. When you called the order, they can't do enough for you, but when it's time to cancel, you could put on hold For an incredibly long amount of time. The first time I gave up, the second time after spending 30 minutes on hold somebody picked up the phone and hung up on me. Tried to cancel online. Finally got through after deciding today was the day and they said well you're gonna have to accept her next shipment because there's no time for us to cancel it even though it's 45 days from now. I hate that farking company .
 
PvtStash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
article headline is idiot speak.

"Press 1 for more anger: Americans are fed up with customer service "


TRUTH:

Americans are fed up with providing their own customer service.

You telling me what all my options are and me picking it for myself, IS ME PROVIDING THE SERVICE.
YOU providing the service starts with me saying what my problem is in my words, and you figuring out who to putting me on the phone with who can resolve the problem.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who wants a job where you answer the phone to get yelled at, cussed at and called names? Anyone? Anyone?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

macdaddy357: Who wants a job where you answer the phone to get yelled at, cussed at and called names? Anyone? Anyone?


When I retired from a T, I thought I would take a lower pay lower stress job, and I thought I would do some tech support for AT&T. I literally got up and quit the first day at lunchtime. What a farking nightmare. What you described is exactly what that job is. Person after person screaming at me. fark that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

John the Magnificent: Again... you know that how?


Which company, which phone number? There's no reason you can't share this.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Try calling the VA. You'd be goddamned lucky to get the right person you need to speak with, if at all.

When they tell me I can always call if there's a problem, I tell them, Well, you see, there *is* a problem. I can *NEVER* get ahold of ANYONE with that labyrinthian farking phone maze I have to navigate just to get ahold of someone here. Tell you what...*you* call me. And, when you do...LEAVE THE CORRECT EXTENSION NUMBER. Otherwise, I *WILL NOT* be calling back."
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.