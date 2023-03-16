 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It's about time we go after all of them Drag Queens, Trans Somethings or...Corrections Officers? Yup, again and again and again...it's cops, priests and republicans, not Drag Queens or Trans Folks. Get with it, 'Murica   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I am really sickened how much hatred Republicans and their followers have shown against drag queens and transgenders. I honestly thought we Americans had moved away from such bigotry as a whole following the civil rights movement, advancements in equality for POC, women and LGBTQ+ individuals.

I was wrong. While I moved to Alabama in 2004, I was caught off guard by the remaining racism here in Huntsville locally. Over time, I endured coworkers and locals openly expressing their hatred and true beliefs verbally and in actions. This were also directed at me as I openly supported LGBTQ and minority employee groups. I guess living in the Air Force where such was not tolerated had shielded me from the continuing festering in some people's hearts.

They would lynch drag queens and trans kids here, if they though they could get away with here. Instead, they use legislation and religion to harass and drive them underground or to flee to other states.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Yeah, the US military isn't necessarily a microcosm of society (at least by demographics), but it's troubling when society is more Conservative (racist, bigoted, and exclusive) than they are, to the point the military looks downright progressive in comparison. I have to wonder how much longer that will last, as the military wasn't nearly this inclusive not very long ago.

I was wrong. While I moved to Alabama in 2004, I was caught off guard by the remaining racism here in Huntsville locally. Over time, I endured coworkers and locals openly expressing their hatred and true beliefs verbally and in actions. This were also directed at me as I openly supported LGBTQ and minority employee groups. I guess living in the Air Force where such was not tolerated had shielded me from the continuing festering in some people's hearts.

They would lynch drag queens and trans kids here, if they though they could get away with here. Instead, they use legislation and religion to harass and drive them underground or to flee to other states.


Yeah, the US military isn't necessarily a microcosm of society (at least by demographics), but it's troubling when society is more Conservative (racist, bigoted, and exclusive) than they are, to the point the military looks downright progressive in comparison. I have to wonder how much longer that will last, as the military wasn't nearly this inclusive not very long ago.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

It's our fault for not letting them lynch black people anymore.


It's our fault for not letting them lynch black people anymore.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: AirForceVet: They would lynch drag queens and trans kids here, if they though they could get away with here.

It's our fault for not letting them lynch black people anymore.


Some places still do. Ahmaud Arbery's would not have resulted in indictments or convictions had it not been for cell phone video by one of the perpetrators, whose lawyer thought it was a good idea to release it to local media.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Of course they still do it!  You can't stop a Pro-Lifer from a Religion of Love from killing people out of hate.

Sheesh.

It's our fault for not letting them lynch black people anymore.

Some places still do. Ahmaud Arbery's would not have resulted in indictments or convictions had it not been for cell phone video by one of the perpetrators, whose lawyer thought it was a good idea to release it to local media.


Of course they still do it!  You can't stop a Pro-Lifer from a Religion of Love from killing people out of hate.

Sheesh.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 years ago, I had no particular thoughts or opinion about drag, and RW idiots were an inconvenience.
Now drag is [publicly] everywhere and I think it's awesome, while my contempt for RW idiots is comprehensive and righteous.
so, well done RW idiots.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: I had no particular thoughts or opinion about drag


The only thoughts I would have had would have been "Girl, your wig is crooked and your makeup is slapdash. Are you even trying?"
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is systemically right wing, scared, homophobic and racist
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, don't forget Christian youth pastors.  Because if you want to find actual pedos, look no further than your local evangelical Christian ministry.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm wondering if it's the loss of control the GOP can have. If you accept one thing, you'll have to accept other things like free health care, etc.  They GOP uses religion as other organizations have used it, as a tool to spread their propaganda and twisted values.


I'm wondering if it's the loss of control the GOP can have. If you accept one thing, you'll have to accept other things like free health care, etc.  They GOP uses religion as other organizations have used it, as a tool to spread their propaganda and twisted values.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The underlying problem, religion. They call their bigotry deeply held religious beliefs. And the supreme court has upheld religious bigotry

I was wrong. While I moved to Alabama in 2004, I was caught off guard by the remaining racism here in Huntsville locally. Over time, I endured coworkers and locals openly expressing their hatred and true beliefs verbally and in actions. This were also directed at me as I openly supported LGBTQ and minority employee groups. I guess living in the Air Force where such was not tolerated had shielded me from the continuing festering in some people's hearts.

They would lynch drag queens and trans kids here, if they though they could get away with here. Instead, they use legislation and religion to harass and drive them underground or to flee to other states.


The underlying problem, religion. They call their bigotry deeply held religious beliefs. And the supreme court has upheld religious bigotry
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remember when President Truman told the military to integrate blacks and whites?  Pepperidge Farms remembers.

The military, for the most part, has always been progressive.

I was wrong. While I moved to Alabama in 2004, I was caught off guard by the remaining racism here in Huntsville locally. Over time, I endured coworkers and locals openly expressing their hatred and true beliefs verbally and in actions. This were also directed at me as I openly supported LGBTQ and minority employee groups. I guess living in the Air Force where such was not tolerated had shielded me from the continuing festering in some people's hearts.

They would lynch drag queens and trans kids here, if they though they could get away with here. Instead, they use legislation and religion to harass and drive them underground or to flee to other states.

Yeah, the US military isn't necessarily a microcosm of society (at least by demographics), but it's troubling when society is more Conservative (racist, bigoted, and exclusive) than they are, to the point the military looks downright progressive in comparison. I have to wonder how much longer that will last, as the military wasn't nearly this inclusive not very long ago.


Remember when President Truman told the military to integrate blacks and whites?  Pepperidge Farms remembers.

The military, for the most part, has always been progressive.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


Somebody get that man a pair of Oakleys and proper 'murican flag shirt. He's out of uniform!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They still lynch black people. They just use a police officer with a gun instead of a mob with a noose.

It's our fault for not letting them lynch black people anymore.


They still lynch black people. They just use a police officer with a gun instead of a mob with a noose.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like how crime actually tends to be lower in immigrant neighborhoods than non-immigrant neighborhoods, I'm pretty sure than most transgendered folks, drag queens, or other folks who don't display as "normal", don't generally participate in a lot of crime because there is already a target on their back and they know that people are going to be suspicious of them.

On the other hand, white people like this just kinda blend in, so they don't ever think they'll be caught.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta point out that when conservative church going child molesters are caught, they're defended by other conservatives and the child is blamed.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well did you see what that child was wearing?


Well did you see what that child was wearing?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Many years ago I rented a bungalow on the border of West LA from a family friend.  He was the prototypical Republican- ex-military, ex-cop, daughter was head of the SF GOP, etc

He loved living next to the gay district because they kept the area looking great and reasonably crime free

On the other hand, white people like this just kinda blend in, so they don't ever think they'll be caught.


Many years ago I rented a bungalow on the border of West LA from a family friend.  He was the prototypical Republican- ex-military, ex-cop, daughter was head of the SF GOP, etc

He loved living next to the gay district because they kept the area looking great and reasonably crime free
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He's already got the 2003 circle beard thing.

Somebody get that man a pair of Oakleys and proper 'murican flag shirt. He's out of uniform!


He's already got the 2003 circle beard thing.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's even got the obligatory little trumpy beard. Neat.
Now die in prison, pig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to conservatives, all cops are now 'groomers'. Their rules not mine.
 
lefty248
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I should have said "the mullahs of the supreme court".

I was wrong. While I moved to Alabama in 2004, I was caught off guard by the remaining racism here in Huntsville locally. Over time, I endured coworkers and locals openly expressing their hatred and true beliefs verbally and in actions. This were also directed at me as I openly supported LGBTQ and minority employee groups. I guess living in the Air Force where such was not tolerated had shielded me from the continuing festering in some people's hearts.

They would lynch drag queens and trans kids here, if they though they could get away with here. Instead, they use legislation and religion to harass and drive them underground or to flee to other states.

The underlying problem, religion. They call their bigotry deeply held religious beliefs. And the supreme court has upheld religious bigotry


I should have said "the mullahs of the supreme court".
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Remember folks, when FARK independents tell you sex education "should be done at home" - these are the people they have "at home"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I had a friend named Ed who did and I would put "Team Edward" memes on his Facebook and it annoyed the shiat out of him
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
erewhon the opinionated: America is systemically right wing, scared, homophobic and racist

Some..Not all...Let's not go painting everyone with those labels when Fark alone shows it's not true.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

You forgot the hot youth pastors.


You forgot the hot youth pastors.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: According to conservatives, all cops are now 'groomers'. Their rules not mine.


No, only groups with zero documented history of child abuse (drag performers) are groomers. Pedophiles from churches and police departments are isolated bad apples, all of them, past, present, and in the increasingly crowded future
 
thornhill
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I don't actually think it's many Americans, especially based on the polling, but the problem is that the worst people have captured power in our state legislatures thanks to gerrymandering, and we're becoming a quasi apartheid nation where the 20 percent has all of the power and is stripping power from the 80 percent.

I was wrong. While I moved to Alabama in 2004, I was caught off guard by the remaining racism here in Huntsville locally. Over time, I endured coworkers and locals openly expressing their hatred and true beliefs verbally and in actions. This were also directed at me as I openly supported LGBTQ and minority employee groups. I guess living in the Air Force where such was not tolerated had shielded me from the continuing festering in some people's hearts.

They would lynch drag queens and trans kids here, if they though they could get away with here. Instead, they use legislation and religion to harass and drive them underground or to flee to other states.


I don't actually think it's many Americans, especially based on the polling, but the problem is that the worst people have captured power in our state legislatures thanks to gerrymandering, and we're becoming a quasi apartheid nation where the 20 percent has all of the power and is stripping power from the 80 percent.
 
Windswept and Interesting
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had a cow orker who got popped for downloading child porn. Instead of jail, he got two years probation (yes he's white). I just found out last week that he did it again, while still on probation! Now he's in prison for the next 7 years. Like Louis CK said, there must be something so addictive about CP that they'll just keep coming back to it, no matter the risk.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Religious conservatives believe that sex education should be handled by a child's father or the local pastor via direct demonstration.


Religious conservatives believe that sex education should be handled by a child's father or the local pastor via direct demonstration.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am surprised they did not plant womens clothes in his closet and say he was a drag queen.


For a while I was going to drag shows and  events for work and they were always fun and I never felt weird or anything it was just a bunch of people getting together and having fun. Probably the best one was a Madonna album release party and all the waitstaff were in drag as Madonna at various points in her career.
But damn the RW snowflakes are suck buzz kills and I cant even imagine they can even have fun or smile without being cruel to someone else. But guess the ones at the top need to distract the morons at the bottom so they wont have to think and realize how their problems are really caused.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Old military rule of thumb:  If it's stupid, and it works, it's not stupid.

On the other hand, white people like this just kinda blend in, so they don't ever think they'll be caught.

Many years ago I rented a bungalow on the border of West LA from a family friend.  He was the prototypical Republican- ex-military, ex-cop, daughter was head of the SF GOP, etc

He loved living next to the gay district because they kept the area looking great and reasonably crime free


Old military rule of thumb:  If it's stupid, and it works, it's not stupid.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

How do you ork a cow?


How do you ork a cow?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Still, it sounds like the crosshairs are moving in the right direction for honesty's sake....
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I'm thinking it involves some namoo namoo.

How do you ork a cow?


I'm thinking it involves some namoo namoo.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Windswept and Interesting: I had a cow orker who got popped for downloading child porn. Instead of jail, he got two years probation (yes he's white). I just found out last week that he did it again, while still on probation! Now he's in prison for the next 7 years. Like Louis CK said, there must be something so addictive about CP that they'll just keep coming back to it, no matter the risk.


For the folks who like their dates a little young, there are plenty of 18+  consenting adult content creators with baby faces who can fill that niche. I don't have a problem with that fantasy, as long as everyone involved is 18+ and consenting. Anyone desiring content featuring those too young for an 18+ consenting adult to fill the role is a sick twist who needs to do time and then be banned from the internet (exceptions for the necessary stuff which I am not going to attempt to define because knowledgeable people in the court system already have) and from unsupervised interactions with kids for life.
 
