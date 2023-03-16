 Skip to content
6
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apple, tree, something something...
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking $3000 bail for battery & assault w/ deadly weapon? Not to mention possible attempted murder?

Damn, it's great to be white and have access to money...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Farking $3000 bail for battery & assault w/ deadly weapon? Not to mention possible attempted murder?

Damn, it's great to be white and have access to money...


That's a bit undercut by what happened to the parents - 8 and 10 years is pretty serious business for white collar crime.  But yeah, kicking the shiat out of someone and flashing a blade - that ought to get you a bit more than easy-mode bail
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tarantino was sentenced to three years in prison, though records show he is not in federal custody.

So does this mean that his last directorial release is going to be delayed???
 
Hendawg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Tarantino was sentenced to three years in prison, though records show he is not in federal custody.

So does this mean that his last directorial release is going to be delayed???


No, just means more pictures of feet in said picture
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wasn't that a Dire Straits song?

"Everybody got a knife it can be just what you want it to be/A needle, a wife or something that you just can't see"
 
