Goop founder attacked for bad wellness tips
15
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I hate "dragged by TikTok" worse than "woke"
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She does not look healthy
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I think I hate "dragged by TikTok" worse than "woke"


How do they stack up against "twitter firestorm?"
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: syrynxx: I think I hate "dragged by TikTok" worse than "woke"

How do they stack up against "twitter firestorm?"


Wait until you see what Megyn Kelly "does" to people.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: She does not look healthy


Never did. She's practiced malnutrition to stay thin as an actress and somehow ascribed surplus fads to her routine now.

And she's made a fortune doing it.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, she really looks/sounds off the deep end.

Healthy folks don't need or even really want regular IVs, FFS.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She's making money duping rich, stupid, vapid white women. I'm not seeing a problem.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've always referred to her as the prettiest girl in the whole concentration camp, but damn. Was wondering why I hadn't seen her in anything recently, but the photos really explain that without words. She's gone full crypt-keeper. The Kellyanne Conway look is not one to emulate, Gwennie.
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anorexia is a hell of a drug
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I think I hate "dragged by TikTok" worse than "woke"


"Woke influencer dragged by Tiktok" makes my eye twitch.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Better than being taken out by a blue barrel, but I appreciate the headline subby.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
" One of the most controversial products released by Goop was the "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle. "

shop.goop-img.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Yeah, she really looks/sounds off the deep end.

Healthy folks don't need or even really want regular IVs, FFS.



Paltrow: I only eat natural paleo food to stay healthy just like our caveman ancestors.
Also Paltrow: You got any more of those IVs?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This candle smells like the dog farted.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For a "health and wellness" huckster she looks like a stiff breeze would knock her over.
 
