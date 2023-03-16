 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Submarine seized with two dead bodies and three tons of cocaine, or "six million doses". That's enough to kill 24 billion cops   (cbsnews.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2023 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So I'm guessing the cartels don't have access to decent shiprights.
 
BikerRay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don Junior will shed a tear.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As of this writing, the seized cocaine had been sold back to the original owner and is on a different vessel currently on its way past the Yucatan, bound for New Orleans.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's a lot of Portuguese speaking cops.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

H31N0US: As of this writing, the seized cocaine had been sold back to the original owner and is on a different vessel currently on its way past the Yucatan, bound for New Orleans.


Oddly enough I just started watching ZeroZeroZero after one night awake I googled something like what what is the biggest/oldest/first mafia group and fell down the rabbit hole reading about the 'Ndrangheta which I had never heard of before and it's a doozy. Fascinating but scary very real stuff. I found that one level of leadership to swear to life of crime...on top of a Bible ? Really lost the plot but anyway.

/good show so far
//Though Narcos se1 was better
 
darktowel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
AKA: Tuesday
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Semi related question...I wonder how much cocaine finds it's way to Antarctica annually ? Any?
 
SupplySideJesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i think i kinda see the problem here...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Since when are outboards submersible?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SupplySideJesus: i think i kinda see the problem here...

[Fark user image image 655x489]

Since when are outboards submersible?


I think that this was not so much a submarine, and more a very low profile boat.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BikerRay: Don Junior will shed a tear.



I doubt he'll actually cry over just a week's worth of coke.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SupplySideJesus: i think i kinda see the problem here...

[Fark user image image 655x489]

Since when are outboards submersible?

I think that this was not so much a submarine, and more a very low profile boat.


Was thinking the same thing.
More like a stealth boat.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

alechemist: So I'm guessing the cartels don't have access to decent shiprights.


they make up for it in volume.  for each one vessel we find, 9 more are making it past.  it's futile.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Narrator: Meanwhile, on a beach close by...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

alechemist: So I'm guessing the cartels don't have access to decent shiprights.


Only shiprongs
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SupplySideJesus: i think i kinda see the problem here...

[Fark user image image 655x489]

Since when are outboards submersible?


"Semi-submersible" the Coasties say in the video.

Not a submarine.

Low-rider boat.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTSFA:

The submarines sometimes make it all the way to North America.

Sometimes?  lol nearly always.  price of cocaine is not spiking because of this.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: SupplySideJesus: i think i kinda see the problem here...

[Fark user image image 655x489]

Since when are outboards submersible?

"Semi-submersible" the Coasties say in the video.

Not a submarine.

Low-rider boat.


Apparently not low-rider enough. Anyways. Narcos don't care about the seizure. The other 4 boats that day were escorted to their final destinations without incident.  Has a single farker noticed any shortages in their local coke supply?

/ wars over, Narcos won, user out front shoulda told ya
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.