(WCVB Boston)   Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night keeps Massholes from robbing postal carriers   (wcvb.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going after mail carriers is a very bad idea.  You get the Feds after your sorry ass and the penalties are quite substantial.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Please ignore current banking collapses and direct your anger to your lowest level local government representatives
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Please ignore current banking collapses and direct your anger to your lowest level local government representatives


I mean it's not like the rich aren't already trying to destroy your postal service
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Three robberies in the last four months?

Oakland wishes it was only three
 
Makh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, it's a known fact that...
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

