aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing says badass like using the font from '80s Garfield lunchboxes.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: [Fark user image image 850x523]

Nothing says badass like using the font from '80s Garfield lunchboxes.


so unprofessional.  it's almost unreadable!

like when someone sends you a work email and it's comic sans or some other kiddy font, or the text is purple.
immediately makes you think, idiot.  well, that's what it makes me think.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
22 pounds.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
al.comView Full Size


I fully support their use of quotation marks to connote irony in their sloganeering.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Investigators found more than 22 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as Hydrocodone pills, Oxycodone pills Diazepam pills, marijuana and heroin. They also confiscated $20,645 in cash and one handgun.

If only she'd been headed to Vegas...
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dats so methed up.  Dang.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xcott: [Fark user image 850x523]

Nothing says badass like using the font from '80s Garfield lunchboxes.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Xcott: [Fark user image 850x523]

Nothing says badass like using the font from '80s Garfield lunchboxes.


It matches their 80s catchphrase. I guess they didn't know Drugs was declared the winner several years ago.
 
Cythraul
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Given the headline, I thought the article was going to be about campers having sexy-time.
 
