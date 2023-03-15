 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Cemeteries: They're not just for the dead anymore. "We get a lot of comments on [the deer] and a lot of people choose this location for their resting place because of the wildlife we have here"   (ksl.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, but who wants to visit grannie and find a gut dump on her grave
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or you could go for cremation and let the deer have the land.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cemetery as public parks has been a thing since the Victorian era.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I understand Christian eschatology correctly, you aren't supposed to allow your body to be cremated, or else you won't get "resurrected in the body" when Jesus comes back during the Rapture.

Can you imagine being stuck on Earth with all the non-Christians after all those assholes are vacuumed up to "Heaven"? It'll be terrible. We'll no longer have to deal with those dipshiats lording their religion over the rest of us.

It'll be just our luck that Jesus won't take DeSantis and Trump, though. God's kind of an asshole too, when you actually read the bullshiat "He wrote".
 
